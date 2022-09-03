Dogs wow crowd at K-9 Frisbee World Championships

Dogs and their owners wowed the crowd with their tricks and agility while competing in the K-9 Frisbee World Championships Saturday at Nike Park in Naperville.

Competitors from six countries took part in the two-day event, which continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We recommend that people come out and watch this," said event organizer Tom Wehrli of Naperville, who competed in the sport for 43 years. "The tricks are amazing."