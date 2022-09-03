 

Dogs wow crowd at K-9 Frisbee World Championships

  • Inka makes a catch alongside owner Brad Denney of Irvine, California, during the K-9 Frisbee World Championships Saturday at Nike Park in Naperville.

  • Brittany Jordahl of Denver and her dog Tenzing compete during the K-9 Frisbee World Championships Saturday at Nike Park in Naperville.

  • Kobe, owned by Istvan Fodor of Hungary, leaps to make a catch during the K-9 Frisbee World Championships Saturday at Nike Park in Naperville.

  • Takako Nakamura of Japan and her dog CamDee compete during the K-9 Frisbee World Championships Saturday at Nike Park in Naperville.

  • CamDee makes a catch while competing alongside owner Takako Nakamura of Japan during the K-9 Frisbee World Championships Saturday at Nike Park in Naperville.

  • Tenzing makes a catch while competing alongside owner Brittany Jordahl of Denver Saturday during the K-9 Frisbee World Championships at Nike Park in Naperville.

Dogs and their owners wowed the crowd with their tricks and agility while competing in the K-9 Frisbee World Championships Saturday at Nike Park in Naperville.

Competitors from six countries took part in the two-day event, which continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

"We recommend that people come out and watch this," said event organizer Tom Wehrli of Naperville, who competed in the sport for 43 years. "The tricks are amazing."

