The beagles have landed: 75 more dogs brought back to South Elgin

Anderson Humane brought back 75 more beagles overnight from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. The U.S. Humane Society says all of the nearly 4,000 beagles have been removed from the facility that was shuttered after federal investigators found they were being kept in inhumane conditions. Rick West | Staff Photographer

The last batch of beagles has landed.

The final 312 of the nearly 4,000 beagles bred for research at a Virginia facility were taken in by shelters around the country Thursday, including 75 more brought back overnight to South Elgin by Anderson Humane.

Volunteer Kelly Keefe comforts a timid beagle at Anderson Humane in South Elgin Friday. Anderson brought back 75 more beagles overnight from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Anderson found homes for 91 beagles from the facility in early August and had lined up foster families to pick up the new arrivals Friday morning.

"It's makes us feel great, and again, our community really stepped up," said Dean Daubert, Anderson Humane's chief operations officer. "We've had such a genuine outpouring of support."

Almost all of the dogs from the first batch were adopted by their foster families and the same is expected this time.

"It's really the perfect scenario," Daubert said. "They were only here for a little bit of medical attention and then they're in a loving home."

Seventy-five more beagles, all females about a year old, were brought back by Anderson Humane overnight from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

Since July, the Humane Society of the United States has been leading an operation to remove the beagles from Envigo RMS LLC's facility in Cumberland, Virginia, at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice. The transfer stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the justice department in May, alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the facility.

The dogs have been placed with more than 100 shelters nationwide.

The most recent batch brought back by Anderson were all females, each about a year old. They were much quieter and apprehensive Friday morning than the 91 young male pups that arrived in August.

Anderson Humane found foster homes for 75 more beagles the group rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. - Rick West | Staff Photographer

"These girls are a little more timid," Daubert said. "They've been in the facility longer and we don't know for sure what was going on."

Daubert said they'll give these dogs a little more time to decompress in their new surroundings before having them brought back to be spayed.

"They're still very cute and loving and they want people's attention, and they're going to get it with their new families," he said.