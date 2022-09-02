Police: Third car involved in Des Plaines crash

Investigators have discovered a third vehicle was involved in an Aug. 25 hit-and-run in which a woman and her 4-month-old child were injured, Des Plaines police said Friday.

Police are trying to identify the driver of a black hatchback that collided with a black 2001 BMW on the 900 block of East Oakton Street moments before the BMW entered a parking lot and hit a white 2019 Mazda SUV.

The hatchback pulled into a parking lot before leaving the area, police said.

The BMW's driver hasn't been identified yet, either. He and another occupant of the car fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (847) 391-5400.