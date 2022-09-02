Over 700,000 doses of new COVID-19 booster headed to Illinois in first shipment

About 730,000 doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot are expected to arrive in Illinois next week. Daily Herald File Photo

An initial shipment of 730,000 doses of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot are headed to Illinois following federal emergency use authorization Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is expecting 580,000 doses of the vaccines to arrive next week in addition to 150,000 doses allocated to Chicago.

"Once the updated booster shots become available next week, I urge everyone in Illinois who is eligible to take advantage of the opportunity to get fully protected before we enter the fall season," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said Friday in a statement.

"These new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus."

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,252 Friday compared to the seven-day average of 3,722.

Meanwhile, patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,263 as of Thursday night in contrast with the seven-day average of nearly 1,305 people.

Over 8 million people in Illinois will be eligible for the new bivalent boosters. Officials said more doses will be shipped after the initial delivery and supply shouldn't be a problem.

The bivalent boosters made by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. target two highly contagious COVID-19 variants known as BA.4 and BA.5. Shots will be available from health care providers, hospitals and pharmacies, such as Walgreens and CVS.

"The government's distribution of the updated boosters is underway and individual CVS Pharmacy locations are receiving the bivalent COVID-19 boosters on a rolling basis over the next few days and weeks," CVS said in a statement.

The pharmacy chain will offer Pfizer and Moderna boosters and patients are urged to make appointments online in advance.

A Walgreens corporate spokeswoman said the pharmacy "will offer COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters to eligible individuals at select Walgreens locations, with vaccination appointments highly encouraged."

Thirty Illinois counties have high transmission levels of COVID-19 including Will.

Thirteen more people died from the respiratory disease compared to the seven-day average of 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.