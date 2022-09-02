Itasca Lions Breakfast Club to hold motorcycle ride fundraiser Sept. 11

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Itasca Lions Breakfast Club will be hosting its second motorcycle ride to raise funds for the Leader Dogs for the Blind. The club is partnering with the Lions of District 1-J Motorcycle Club, which will be leading the route.

Participants will gather at 11 a.m. at Church Street Brewing, 11480 Industrial Dr. Unit C, with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 or $10 for an additional rider; it includes a one-hour ride, a slice of pizza, unlimited soda and raffle entry. Additional raffle tickets are $5. Pay cash or check on arrival; or use Venmo at @itascalionstreasurer or PayPal, lionspp@outlook.com. Proceeds will go to training for the Leader Dogs for the Blind leaderdog.org. For details, call (630) 880-5747 or email ksconidi1@gmail.com. Visit facebook.com/itascalions.