Elmhurst police still looking for man who escaped capture

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped Elmhurst police custody during an arrest on charges of catalytic converter thefts.

Devin M. Revels, 27, has been charged with receiving or possessing a stolen motor vehicle or part; escape from a peace officer; and criminal damage to government property, according to DuPage County court records.

Elmhurst police said they were investigating catalytic converter thefts around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, saw a theft, and followed two suspects to Cicero Avenue and Erie Street in Chicago, where they captured the suspects.

As an officer was taking Revels back to Elmhurst, Revels kicked out a window of the police car, got out and ran away near I-290 and Austin Avenue, police said.

He ran through a wooded area and a golf course. Revels was handcuffed and unarmed, police said.

Revels lives in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue in Chicago, according to court records. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has a facial tattoo, and was wearing a tan shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Christopher K. Eldridge, is charged with receiving or possessing a stolen motor vehicle or part; theft; driving while license revoked; and resisting a peace officer. He is being held at the DuPage County jail.

Elmhurst police had been investigating catalytic converter thefts, by people using the vehicle Eldridge was driving, for the last two weeks. Court records show it was a 2020 Mustang with Louisiana license plates.