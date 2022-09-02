Capitol rioter from Illinois faces 5 years in prison

These images from a TikTok video show Matthew Capsel taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Courtesy of the U.S. Justice Department

An Illinois man who attacked National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for interfering with law enforcement officers during civil disorder.

Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa now faces up to five years in prison, along with potential fines.

Capsel, who also goes by "Mateo Q Capsel" online, was arrested earlier this year after a former neighbor and social media friend alerted the FBI to Capsel's well-documented role in the Capitol riot.

