Palatine offering free smoke alarms to residents in need

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/1/2022 1:23 PM

The Palatine Fire Department has launched a no-cost, needs-based Smoke alarm program to ensure that the village's most at-risk residents are adequately protected in the event of a fire.

This program is focused on providing worry-free smoke alarms to Palatine residents with limited financial means, disabilities, seniors 65 and over, and residents who are unable to install alarms because of physical limitations.

 

To participate in the program, call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at (847) 202-6310. Leave your name, address and phone number and your call will be returned to schedule an installation.

Palatine residents also can email smokealarms@palatine.il.us to participate.

The program is available at no cost to qualifying Palatine residents while supplies last

