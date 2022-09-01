Former worker charged with battery of kids at Naperville day care center

A former worker at Naperville day care center faces misdemeanor charges alleging she assaulted children at the facility in June.

Rabia Shaukat, 28, of the 1500 block of Raymond Drive in Naperville, is charged with three counts of battery, according to DuPage County court records.

The charges allege that she grabbed a 2-year-old boy by the shoulders, shook him and forced him to the ground; slapped a 3-year-old child on an arm; and hit a 2-year-old boy's hand and forcefully grabbed him by an arm and shoulder.

According to court records, the batteries took place sometime from June 23 to June 30 at the KinderCare, 1550 W. Diehl Road.

A spokesman for KinderCare said Shaukat was an assistant teacher and that she had passed state and national background checks before she was hired.

The company put her on leave when it learned of concerns about her, and it reported the allegations to state licensing authorities. KinderCare fired Shaukat in July, according to the spokesman.

"At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of the children in our care. The charges against former employee Rabia Shaukat are in no way reflective of the training we provide our teachers or the standards we hold them to," the spokesman said in a written statement.

Shaukat posted $300 bond Aug. 31.