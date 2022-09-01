Carol Stream Dist. 93 extends application deadline for empty school board seat

The school board in Carol Stream Elementary District 93 is looking for a new member to fill a vacant seat until the 2023 election. The district includes Stratford Middle School in Bloomingdale. Daily Herald File Photo

Carol Stream Elementary District 93 has extended the deadline to apply for a vacant school board seat in hopes of garnering more interest in the interim post.

The district has received only one application from a candidate seeking to fill the seat formerly held by Keith Briggs, who resigned from the board last month, citing personal reasons.

"With any open staff or administrative position, the district seeks a pool of candidates to ensure it has done its due diligence in the hiring process," a district spokesman said Thursday. "The board of education has chosen to follow this practice for filling the board vacancy and has extended the deadline in an effort to attract additional applications."

The newly appointed member will serve until the April 2023 election. But district officials say the selected individual will be encouraged to run for election next spring to retain the spot on the board.

Briggs stepped down after 12 years on the board, including seven years as president from 2015 until this May.

"He thoughtfully governed the district with diligence and integrity, and he expected accountability," Superintendent David Hill said in a message to families in August. "He kept the needs of students at the forefront of all he did while remaining mindful of district resources and all stakeholder groups."

Candidates looking to replace Briggs should submit a letter of interest and resume outlining their relevant personal and professional qualifications. Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a registered voter who has lived in the district for at least a year.

The district has extended the application deadline by two weeks to Friday, Sept. 16. The materials can be emailed to langhas@ccsd93.com or mailed to Community Consolidated School District 93, Suzanne Langhammer, Board Secretary, 230 Covington Drive, Bloomingdale, IL 60108-3106.

Board members will then schedule interviews of hopefuls.

The district serves 3,300 students from portions of Bloomingdale, Carol Stream and Hanover Park in an early childhood center, six elementary schools and two middle schools.