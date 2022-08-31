Robbers steal more than $8,000 in merchandise from Arlington Heights store

A group of robbers stole more than $8,000 in merchandise from an Arlington Heights beauty store Saturday afternoon, police said Wednesday.

According to a police report. an employee of the Ulta at 13 W. Rand Road reported five men entered the store at about 12:55 p.m. Saturday, shouted "Get back," and acted in an intimidating and aggressive manner, putting the employees in fear of being harmed.

The robbers proceeded to take $8,083 in merchandise, walked out without paying and drove away in a blue Hyundai, according to police.

Police said the men were described as the following:

• A Black make in his late teens or early twenties, wearing an olive green Abercrombie brand hooded

sweatshirt with hood on, black balaclava, torn faded blue jeans and white leather tennis shoes.

• A Black make in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a black balaclava, orange short sleeve T-shirt, faded blue/gray jeans and gray tennis shoes.

• A Black make in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with hood up, torn blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

• A Black make in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes with a white stripe.

• A Black make in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black or dark blue skinny jeans and white leather tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this or any other serious crime in Arlington Heights can submit an anonymous text tip by texting the keyword 847AHPD and your message to 847411 (tip411), or by calling Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000