 

One man injured in Round Lake crash

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/31/2022 10:08 PM

One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Round Lake, according to the Round Lake Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded about 8:25 p.m. to the intersection of Route 120 and Wildspring Road.

 

Authorities said one vehicle T-boned another while making a turn.

The injured man was taken in stable condition to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, authorities said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

