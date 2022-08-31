Motorcyclist killed in crash near Palatine

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a collision with an automobile near Palatine, the Cook County sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Sheriff's police responded about 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of Old Hicks and Lake-Cook roads. Authorities said a 40 year-old male motorcyclist crashed into an automobile driven by a 65 year-old man.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation