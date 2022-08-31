Driver faces gun charge in Barrington Twp. road rage case

Sheriff's deputies say they found these weapons in a pickup truck driven by road rage suspect Farid Sagidov in Barrington Township. Courtesy of Cook County sheriff's office

A Texas man who punched a motorcyclist Tuesday in a Barrington Township road rage case also faces a weapons charge, the Cook County sheriff's office said Wednesday.

A sheriff's deputy saw Farid Sagidov, 40, of Quitman, Texas, punch a 49-year-old man about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on 1200 block of South Northwest Highway, according to a news release. Authorities said the assault happened after Sagidov refused to allow the victim to merge in front of his pickup truck.

The deputy arrested Sagidov and recovered a loaded gun, two additional magazines and two knives from his truck, the news release said. Sagidov did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license, police said.

Sagidov is charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, bodily harm and battery.

Sagidov's bond was set at $5,000 Wednesday in Rolling Meadows.