Third Lake man sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexual assault

A Third Lake man found guilty on charges connected to a 2020 sexual assault was sentenced Monday by a Lake County judge to serve 16 years in prison.

Andres Leyba, 31, was found guilty in May of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

The person Leyba attacked read an impact statement at the hearing Monday before the judge's ruling, according to a Lake County State's Attorney's Office news release.

Leyva first was charged in September 2020 after the person came forward and reported being sexually assaulted.

"This offender will spend a significant amount of time in custody because of the bravery of the survivor, the investigation by the sheriff's department and the hard work of our prosecutors and victim specialists," State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Leyva has remained at the Lake County jail since his arrest and will receive 709 days of credit for time served. He will be made to serve 85% of the 16-year sentence, according to the prosecutor's office.