Motorcyclist suffers severe injures in Elgin crash
Updated 8/30/2022 10:03 PM
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night when he collided with a car in Elgin.
Elgin firefighters and police responded at 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Randall and Hopps roads, the Elgin Fire Department said.
The injured man was taken to Advocate St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin.
Sections of both roads were closed temporarily for the crash investigation, authorities said.
