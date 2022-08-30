Motorcyclist dies after Carol Stream collision

A motorcyclist died Tuesday after a collision with an SUV at the intersection of Gary Avenue and Elk Trail in Carol Stream, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m., according to the police department.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, where he died. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision should call the Carol Stream police at (630) 668-2167.