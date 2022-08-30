Libertyville school bus rear-ends car in Grayslake
Updated 8/30/2022 7:52 PM
No one was injured when a Libertyville school bus rear-ended a car at a stop sign in Grayslake, according to the Grayslake Fire Department.
Authorities said they responded at 4:12 p.m. to the crash on the Route 137 ramp to northbound Route 45.
Ten students were on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities said. The students were transferred to another bus and continued on their route.
The crash is still under investigation.
