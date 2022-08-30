Lake County forest preserve officials to proceed with Fort Sheridan National Cemetery expansion

Many steps remain, but the process to convey 4.7 acres to expand the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery near Lake Forest will go forward.

Under the watchful eyes of a roomful of veterans, the Lake County Forest Preserve District's planning committee Monday unanimously directed the staff to continue discussion with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and take other actions to advance a concept raised in 2015.

"I think we all have some questions but I would like to see this move forward," said Commissioner Marah Altenberg, who led the meeting as vice chair. "It's a very important issue for the county and there are many people in favor of it."

A petition with 699 signatures favoring the land transfer from the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, which would extend the use of the cemetery for 50 years, was submitted to the district Monday.

"I'd like to see us set a record and do this as quickly as possible," said committee member Diane Hewitt.

Veterans have been following the issue closely in light of some general objections to potential traffic, parking and other matters during the public information and input stages, including an open house.

Monday's meeting at forest preserve district headquarters in Libertyville was to provide direction on whether to continue with steps to expand the now 7-acre cemetery to increase burial capacity with columbaria structures that would hold cremated remains.

More than 50 veterans from throughout the suburbs, some in uniform and many wearing hats showing their respective affiliations, filled the conference room. Those who spoke favored having a place close to home and near departed family members to be put to rest when the time came.

"There should be no need for us to defend what we have earned," said Dutch DeGroot, an Air Force veteran and legislative assistant chairman of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Illinois.

Commissioners agreed, but veterans were reminded that time-consuming procedures need to be followed.

"We're nowhere near the end of our process when we would take a formal vote," Altenberg said.

Foremost is securing state legislation to allow the district to convey the 4.7 acres to the federal government. The district was gifted the largest part -- about 250 acres -- of the former Army base after it closed in 1993.

"We can accept land from the federal government (but) we just can't give it back," said Matt Norton, the district's attorney.

A condition of the gift required the district to maintain the cemetery in perpetuity. This year, that cost is expected to exceed $30,000. If the transfer is approved, the federal government would release the district from that obligation.

Pursuing the authority to transfer the property needs to be approved by the district's legislative committee and board before going to state lawmakers for action likely next year.

In the interim, district officials will be working with the VA memorandum of understanding involving details of the land transfer and a specific plan for the cemetery expansion now is a concept.

The VA in 2015 contacted the district to gauge interest in conveying 20 acres of the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. That was decreased to two parcels totaling 4.7 adjacent acres on the southwest and northeast.

The cemetery, established in 1889, abuts the forest preserve just east of Sheridan Road in far southeastern Lake County.

The forest preserve has invested more than $12 million in restoration and public access to the preserve, which stretches to Lake Michigan.