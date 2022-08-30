Geneva man, already jailed on kidnapping charge, accused of theft from homeowner

A Geneva man faces a charge of theft by deception alleging he took more than $10,000 to do a remodeling job but never performed the work, police and court records show.

Shawn G. Strahota, 39, of the 2100 block of Pepper Valley Drive, already was in jail on $120,000 bail after being charged with domestic battery, kidnapping and carjacking in a separate case, records show.

The theft charge was filed Aug. 19, according to police and court records.

A homeowner in the 700 block of Edison Street hired Strahota on March 3 and wrote a check for $10,509 to cover materials and half the labor, authorities say. But by March 21, Strahota had not begun the project, according to a police report.

"Over the next couple of weeks, Strahota provided excuses for not being able to perform the renovations, such as losing his tools, his vehicle breaking down and him being unable to procure a dumpster," the report states.

After homeowner told him on April 18 that she wanted to cancel the project and have her money refunded, he did not respond, nor did he begin the project, the report states.

On July 12, Geneva police contacted Strahota, who claimed he had not cashed the check but would inquire with his business partners about it, the report states. But police confirmed with the bank that he did deposit the check in his personal checking account, according to the report.

Strahota was indicted on July 19 on charges that include kidnapping, alleging he confined the victim from the earlier domestic battery against her will, e took her car by the threat of force, took her from one place to another against her will, strangled the victim by covering her mouth and nose and battered the victim, causing her bodily harm, records show.

If convicted of kidnapping, Strahota would face six to 30 years in prison.

Strahota's next court date is Sept. 23, according to court records.

A voicemail message seeking comment from his public defender was not returned.