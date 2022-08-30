Cook County resident in late 70s is state's first person to die of West Nile virus in 2022

The Culex pipiens species of mosquito, also known as the northern house mosquito, is the species mainly responsible for transmitting West Nile virus to humans. Thinkstock photo

A Cook County resident is the first person in Illinois to die of West Nile virus so far this year, state officials said Tuesday.

The person, whose identity was not released but was in his or her late 70s, became ill at the beginning of August. Lab tests conducted at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed West Nile virus was a contributing factor in the person's death, state officials said.

"This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems," said Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito.

Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms, but in rare cases people infected could develop severe illnesses or die. People older than 50 and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus.

State officials urged residents to remove or refresh sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed. People also are encouraged to report stagnant water in public spaces so local officials can add chemicals that kill mosquito larvae.