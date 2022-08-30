Bartlett house fire Monday leaves home uninhabitable

No injuries were reported in a house fire Monday that left a home on the 700 block of Braintree Lane in Bartlett uninhabitable. Courtesy of the Bartlett Fire Protection District

No injuries were reported in a Monday afternoon fire in Bartlett that left a home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the house on the 700 block of Braintree Lane just before 4:40 p.m. after reports from neighbors of smoke showing from the house.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire inside the house.

Firefighters checked for any trapped residents but found none.

The fire was under control by 4:55 p.m.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

No damage estimate was immediately available either.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.