Authorities investigating Aurora bank robbery

Authorities say this man robbed an Aurora bank late Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

A bank in Aurora was robbed late Tuesday afternoon.

Aurora police and FBI agents responded about 5 p.m. to a Bank of America branch on the 2300 block of West Indian Trail Road, authorities said.

The FBI described the robber as a black man with a slim build wearing a black hat, orange vest, blue jeans, dark gloves, sunglasses and a black mask.

The man is still at large, authorities said, and the robbery remains is still under investigation.