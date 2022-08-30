 

Authorities investigating Aurora bank robbery

  • Authorities say this man robbed an Aurora bank late Tuesday afternoon.

    Authorities say this man robbed an Aurora bank late Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 8/30/2022 7:45 PM

A bank in Aurora was robbed late Tuesday afternoon.

Aurora police and FBI agents responded about 5 p.m. to a Bank of America branch on the 2300 block of West Indian Trail Road, authorities said.

 

The FBI described the robber as a black man with a slim build wearing a black hat, orange vest, blue jeans, dark gloves, sunglasses and a black mask.

The man is still at large, authorities said, and the robbery remains is still under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 