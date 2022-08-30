Authorities investigating Aurora bank robbery
Updated 8/30/2022 7:45 PM
A bank in Aurora was robbed late Tuesday afternoon.
Aurora police and FBI agents responded about 5 p.m. to a Bank of America branch on the 2300 block of West Indian Trail Road, authorities said.
The FBI described the robber as a black man with a slim build wearing a black hat, orange vest, blue jeans, dark gloves, sunglasses and a black mask.
The man is still at large, authorities said, and the robbery remains is still under investigation.
