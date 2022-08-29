Three masked men remain at large after robbing Des Plaines liquor store

Three masked men, one armed with a handgun, robbed a Des Plaines liquor store and remain at large, police said Monday.

No one was hurt in the stickup at Oakton Liquors, 919 E. Oakton St.

The robbery occurred about 2 p.m. when two of the masked men entered the store, police said. While one asked an employee for cigarettes, the other went behind the counter, confronted the employee and showed a gun, according to police.

The third robber then came in, and together the thieves stole a safe, a cash drawer with an unknown amount of cash and several cartons of cigarettes, police said.

Additionally, three customers entered the store during the stickup and two were robbed.

The robbers fled in a black, older SUV that didn't have a front license plate, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (847) 391-5400.