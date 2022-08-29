Suburban Mosaic: Latina takes charge of Elgin nonprofit serving community for 50 years

Longtime Elgin resident Dianha Ortega-Ehreth has taken the helm of Centro de Información in Elgin as its new executive director.

She succeeds Jaime Garcia, who was among a few Latino community leaders who established the group in March 1972. Garcia served the organization for 35 years as a volunteer in almost every capacity, including 15 as executive director, until his departure in June.

Ortega-Ehreth is only the second Latina to lead the organization, which is now marking 50 years of serving the Hispanic community in and around Elgin. A first-generation Mexican American immigrant, Ortega-Ehreth was born two days before Centro de Información's articles of incorporation were signed in July 1973.

"I'm almost as old as Centro," said Ortega- Ehreth, adding that she was encouraged to apply for the job by friends and community members. "I am standing on multiple people's shoulders. There have been many great leaders before me here at Centro. And I am greatly honored to now be a member of this highly respected group of leaders."

The now 49-year-old moved to Elgin in 2004 and has worked in the nonprofit sector her entire professional life. Most recently, she served as executive director of the Youth Leadership Academy based at Elgin Community College -- a leadership development program for young people from low-income backgrounds and first-generation college students who receive scholarships to attend ECC tuition-free.

She also worked as an office coordinator to the executive director at the Literacy Connection based at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. The group helps immigrants who are not native English speakers learn the language and improve literacy skills for native English speakers who read and write below the ninth-grade level.

"It is really important work," she said.

Ortega-Ehreth is a board member of the Elgin Hispanic Network and the Elgin Public Museum, and previously led an after-school program at Zion Lutheran Church in Elgin.

50 years of service

Centro de Información will celebrate 50 years of service at its annual gala Oct. 1 at the Q Center in St. Charles.

Ortega-Ehreth said her vision for the organization's future is to help it prepare to serve a projected increase in the immigrant population.

The Pew Research Center's U.S. population projections and demographic trends show that, between 2015 and 2065, immigrants are projected to account for 88% of the U.S. population increase, or 103 million people, as the nation grows to 441 million.

"The Latino population is the fastest-growing demographic group in the state of Illinois," Ortega-Ehreth said. "We also know there is a continuing trend of people leaving Chicago proper and moving out to the suburbs. The whole Fox Valley corridor has greatly increased its demographics in the Latino population. I want to make sure that Centro continues to serve those communities."

The group provides immigration and naturalization services, employment aid, emergency food, educational classes, and more to help immigrants throughout Kane County integrate into society.

Interfaith banquet

Chicago-area faith leaders will participate in an interfaith banquet during the 59th annual Islamic Society of North America convention Sept. 2-5 in Rosemont.

The banquet begins at 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road.

ISNA is the largest and oldest national Muslim umbrella organization. Its annual convention is the largest gathering of Muslims in North America. This year's convention theme is "Resilience, Hope, & Faith: With Hardship, Comes Ease."

"ISNA's annual convention isn't merely about bringing together the Muslim community," said Mir Khan, ISNA board member and chairman of the Convention Steering Committee. "Our goal is also to unite people across different faiths and backgrounds in the spirit of peace and better understanding."

Convention lineup

Among the ISNA convention's main attractions is the annual bazaar featuring more than 550 vendors, including clothing designers, booksellers and nonprofits.

The convention includes youth programs, entertainment, inspirational and interfaith sessions, a film festival, an art exhibit, a fashion show, a children's program, and community service awards luncheon. A host of speakers, scholars, community leaders, and public servants are part of the program lineup.

Featured speakers include Khizr Khan, the Pakistani American father of Army Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in 2004 during the Iraq War; African American community leader and Imam Siraj Wahhaj; and Dalia Mogahed, director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding.

"The last two years have been challenging for the global community due to COVID-19 exacerbated by the climate crisis," said Ashfaq Syed, secretary of the ISNA Convention Steering Committee.

"As we know, more than 6 million people globally and more than 1 million here in the United States have lost their lives. Our prayers are for those who have passed away and all who have been affected by this pandemic."

More than 20,000 attendees are expected to attend over the four days.

To register, visit isna.net.

Synagogue turns 130

Congregation Kneseth Israel in Elgin will mark its 130th anniversary with conversations with best-selling author Anita Diamant Sept. 9-11.

The synagogue, established in 1892, is the fourth-oldest Jewish congregation in Illinois.

Its members come from 30 communities in and around the Fox Valley, spanning 11 school districts and four counties -- Kane, McHenry, DuPage and Cook.

At 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Diamant will discuss her Jewish life: "An Autobiography in Six Guidebooks + A Mikvah" at the synagogue, 330 Division St. At 7 p.m. Sept. 10, Diamant will talk about "What Does it Mean to be a Jewish Novelist?"

And at 1 p.m. Sept. 11, Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin will host "A Conversation with Anita Diamant" at the library, 270 N. Grove Ave.

Diamant's novels include "The Red Tent," "The Boston Girl" and the nonfiction work "Period. End of Sentence."

LGBTQ advisory board

The Aurora City Council last week approved establishing an LGBTQ Advisory Board. Its purpose is helping the city organize, support and promote events recognizing June as Pride Month.

The board also will encourage the education, advocacy and community involvement of LGBTQ youth and help promote greater awareness and cross-cultural understanding among other goals.

The nine-member LGBTQ Advisory Board joins a diverse group of established community advisory boards representing a variety of residents and their interests, including disability, veterans, African American Heritage, Hispanic Heritage, youth council, Indian American Community Outreach, and civilian review.

• Share stories, news and happenings from the suburban mosaic at mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com.