Police say 'caravan task force' will crack down on stunt drivers in city

Participants and spectators harass Chicago police trying to break up a street takeover Friday night at 119th and Halsted streets on the far South Side. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Nine people were arrested, seven vehicles were seized and 22 more were flagged for impoundment after a chaotic weekend of drifting and street racing brought increased scrutiny on the burgeoning underground car culture in Chicago.

The numbers were released Monday morning by Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott, who also disclosed at a news conference that a task force was established four weeks ago to address an "uptick in the pattern of caravans coming downtown" and shutting off intersections while performing high-speed stunts.

Still, the "takeovers" over the weekend appeared to catch police off-guard as they attempted to enforce a new ordinance that allows them to impound vehicles and fine drivers up to $10,000.

Cops were assaulted with bricks and bottles, and squad cars were damaged, as officers sought to break up the events, McDermott said.

