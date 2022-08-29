Early morning fire at Aurora restaurant leaves eatery uninhabitable

An early morning blaze at a restaurant on Aurora's near east side rendered the eatery uninhabitable while firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire. Courtesy of Aurora Fire Department

An early morning blaze at a restaurant on Aurora's near east side left the eatery uninhabitable, according to fire department officials.

Firefighters were called to the unidentified restaurant at about 4:40 a.m. after passing motorists reported flames showing outside the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames through the roof of the one-story restaurant.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.