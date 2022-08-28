What's behind deadly overdose surge in McHenry County?

Live4Lali outreach coordinator Luis Aponte shows a Narcan nasal spray at their mobile unit. McHenry County health officials say they've seen an "unusual increase" in fatal overdoses from opioids and other narcotics. Photo illustration by Matthew Apgar/Shaw Local News Network

McHenry County has seen an "unusual increase" in fatal overdoses in the last four weeks, the McHenry County Department of Health has reported, alarming those in the community whose mission it is to save people from addictions.

The department reported a 250% increase in the number of suspected overdose deaths in the past 28 days compared with the previous 28 days.

So far this year, 24 deaths have been caused by drug overdoses, and toxicology reports are still pending on seven cases, said Laura Crain, drug free program coordinator at McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition. About five of the confirmed deaths also are attributed to suicides rather than accidental overdoses, she said.

"We have not seen what we saw in these 30 days in over at least two years," Crain said.

The news prompted Rob Mutert, owner of Warp Corps in Woodstock, to again stress the importance of funding prevention-based programming in the community. Warp Corps provides space and options for teens and young adults in the hopes of preventing them from becoming involved in drugs and alcohol use and abuse.

"My biggest reaction to this information ... surprise," Mutert said. "This is such a substantial net growth of overdoses in a very short period of time."

Mutert said he is "becoming very perplexed at the lack of leadership" and support from officials in the county when it comes to funding prevention-based programs.

"There is no initiative to get in front of this problem so (that) in five years we don't have the same number of young people get into this drug use, and that comes with prevention-based programs," he said.

While most overdose deaths in McHenry County occur because of opioids, often fentanyl, Crain could not explain the increase in fatal drug overdoses.

Two of the cases involved xylazine, a sedative drug intended for use in large animals and recently seen in drug overdoses locally and nationally. It is not yet clear if the drug is involved in the remaining seven deaths, she said, adding she is concerned with the drug's emergence.

Another of the most recent drug overdoses was the result of an inhalant, Crain said.

The concern is not only with fatal overdoses but with the increase in emergency room visits because of overdoses that were not fatal, she said.

"Nonfatal contact for opioids, we monitor that too," Crain said. "This is a concerning number for us. ... There are lots of things happening, multiple factors that cause us to say, it is beyond normal numbers. We can't say why. We don't see a particular time of day, particular month or holiday, there just isn't a common theme."

In the meantime, Mutert said he will continue to provide options at Warp Corps to keep young people from engaging in drugs and alcohol. He's also seeking financial support to build a large community center that would incorporate space for skateboarding, art, music and other activities, along with resources.

"There is a lot of money allocated at the county level to combat these issues with recovery, treatment, sober living homes and harm reduction and those are all amazing things that need to take place, and I would never not support funding them," he said. "We need to also give a considerable amount of money and energy to prevention-based programs before these children are corrupted."

In light of the increase in overdoses, the McHenry County Department of Health issued some guidance aimed at those who use or have a loved one who uses opioids.

Opioid overdose symptoms include very small "pinpoint pupils"; extreme drowsiness or falling asleep; no breathing or slow, shallow breathing; choking or gurgling sounds; a limp body; and pale, blue or cold skin.

If someone suspects an overdose, they should immediately call 911, lay the person on their side and, if possible, administer as many doses of naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, as needed until the person responds or emergency services arrive.

To avoid accidentally overdosing on fentanyl, the county health department points residents to resources such as fentanyl test strips and naloxone, which can be ordered online through Live4Lali.org or by calling or texting the nonprofit at (224) 297-4393.

Information about community resources, events and supplies is available at Live4Lali. Local resources for substance use are available through the McHenry County Mental Health Board or by calling the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at (833) 234-6343.