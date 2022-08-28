 

New features proposed at Rolling Meadows park

  • A fitness court with a variety of workout equipment is proposed at Community Center Park in Rolling Meadows.

  • A ninja warrior-style challenge course is proposed at Community Center Park in Rolling Meadows.

Daily Herald report
Updated 8/28/2022 3:51 PM

The Rolling Meadows Park District will host a community meeting Wednesday to gather input on proposed new features at Community Center Park.

Hitchcock Design Group will detail the proposed project during the 6 p.m. meeting in the Community Center auditorium at 3705 Pheasant Drive.

 

Proposed improvements include a ninja warrior-style challenge course, fitness court, two pickleball courts, a nine-hole miniature golf course, in-ground ladderball and in-ground baggo.

The park district is applying for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development matching grant to help fund the upgrades.

