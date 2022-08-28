New features proposed at Rolling Meadows park

A ninja warrior-style challenge course is proposed at Community Center Park in Rolling Meadows. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Park District

A fitness court with a variety of workout equipment is proposed at Community Center Park in Rolling Meadows. Courtesy of Rolling Meadows Park District

The Rolling Meadows Park District will host a community meeting Wednesday to gather input on proposed new features at Community Center Park.

Hitchcock Design Group will detail the proposed project during the 6 p.m. meeting in the Community Center auditorium at 3705 Pheasant Drive.

Proposed improvements include a ninja warrior-style challenge course, fitness court, two pickleball courts, a nine-hole miniature golf course, in-ground ladderball and in-ground baggo.

The park district is applying for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development matching grant to help fund the upgrades.