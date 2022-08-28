Naper Settlement hosting volunteer open house

Naper Settlement is hosting a volunteer open house Tuesday in Naperville.

The open house, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., is designed to give people an idea of the volunteer opportunities at the historic institution. Staff members will be available to answer questions and help with registration.

Visitors also will be able to participate in a raffle for prizes donated by WhirlyBall, Sixty Four Wine Bar, Vai's, LuxeSkin Med Spa and DuPage Family Chiropractic.

Volunteer opportunities include the History Squad Volunteers, History Connectors Volunteers, Building Interpreters Volunteers, Special Events Volunteers, Building and Grounds Volunteers, Curatorial Volunteers and Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society.

Information about volunteering and the open house can be found at napersettlement.org.