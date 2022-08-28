Lake County offering grants to help residents learn job skills

The Lake County Workforce Development Department announced federal funding is available for county residents seeking to qualify for better paying jobs. The department may be able to cover residents' tuition costs or wages to address skills gaps using funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan Act, officials said in a release. Those interested in learning more about how to apply for aid are encouraged to visit lakecountycareers.com/virtual-information-session. The website also has a link to a prescreening application for training and employment assistance grants.