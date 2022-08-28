Lake County offering grants to help residents learn job skills
Updated 8/28/2022 4:01 PM
The Lake County Workforce Development Department announced federal funding is available for county residents seeking to qualify for better paying jobs. The department may be able to cover residents' tuition costs or wages to address skills gaps using funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan Act, officials said in a release. Those interested in learning more about how to apply for aid are encouraged to visit lakecountycareers.com/virtual-information-session. The website also has a link to a prescreening application for training and employment assistance grants.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.