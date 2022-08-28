Four arrested after large fight breaks out at North Aurora park

North Aurora police arrested three men and a woman Saturday night after responding to a large fight at a village park, where they also recovered a handgun, authorities said.

Officers called at 7:04 p.m. to North Aurora Island Park, at State Street and the Fox River, arrived to find a group fighting and approximately 50 people present, police said.

The man who witnesses indicated started the fight, Tyrese Wilson, 22, of the 2800 block of West 81st Street in Chicago, was already partially on the ground when officers arrived, authorities said. He was arrested on a charge of mob action, according to police.

Also arrested on mob action charges were Jerome Wilson, 28, and Jarvis Wilson. 27, both of the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard in Chicago. Jarvis Wilson was arrested after a short foot chase, police said.

Xykiriah Clark, 20, of the 16800 block of Head Avenue in Hazel Crest, was arrested after police say she was found concealing a handgun. She's charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Officers from the Aurora and Batavia police departments and deputies from the Kane County sheriff's office also responded to the scene and assisted. Officers remained on the scene while remaining people left the park.