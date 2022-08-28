Accused Lake County sex offender ordered held on $10 million bail

A Round Lake area man has been ordered held on $10 million bail in connection with allegations he had sexual contact with a juvenile numerous times over several years, Lake County authorities said Sunday.

Mcred Valderama, 36, of the 24500 block of West Passavant Avenue, is charged with four counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, as well as single counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, in connection with an investigation launched Friday by Lake County sheriff's detectives.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives obtained significant evidence substantiating the accusations and arrested Valderama at his residence.

The charges involve a juvenile who was previously known to Valderama, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, Valderama is registered as a violent offender against youth.

"We have zero tolerance for those who prey on our most vulnerable," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in an announcement of the arrest Sunday. "I am proud of our detectives for their thorough investigation and rapid apprehension of this offender. We are hopeful the victim can begin healing from the abuse she endured."

Valderama is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 21.