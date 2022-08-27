Superintendent, Marquardt Elementary District 15 part ways

Superintendent Jerome O'Shea and Marquardt Elementary School District 15 have parted ways due to "educational and philosophical differences."

The actions involving O'Shea and possibly another administrator came after a special school board meeting Friday evening.

According to the agenda, a closed session to discuss personnel was followed by "potential disciplinary action regarding administrators." The meeting came just a day after students returned to class in the Glendale Heights-based K-8 district.

Board President Jean Randazzo in a statement Saturday night said the board and O'Shea "determined to end their employment relationship amicably and mutually," as of Friday.

"It is important to the parties to note that this separation was mutual and best described as an amicable decision to end their contractual relationship due to educational and philosophical differences," Randazzo said.

The board and O'Shea "wish each other success in their future endeavors," she added.

"As we enter our first full week of the 2022-2023 school year, the District will remain focused on providing a strong foundation for another successful year of learning for students, staff and our greater MSD15 community," the district said in the statement.

"We will remain steadfast in our district mission to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become productive members of society and lifelong learners," according to the district.

O'Shea, a longtime District 15 administrator, for a time Saturday was still listed on the district's website as being part of the leadership team. But the information was removed later in the day.

He was appointed superintendent in 2015 and had served as assistant superintendent of instructional services since 2005, according to his website bio.

The school board will begin its search for a successor, according to the statement. No further information regarding the circumstances was forthcoming.

District 15 serves 2,750 students and 500 families in Glendale Heights, Addison, Bloomingdale, Lombard and Glen Ellyn.