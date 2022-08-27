Suburban Skyview: No traffic on Des Plaines S-curve under rail lines

A Canadian Pacific freight train crosses over the infamous Northwest Highway S-curve, which is closed for a $5.7 million construction project, in an aerial view taken in Des Plaines recently.

This location is referred to by the railroad as "Deval," which is a contraction of "Des Plaines Valley."

The freight-only double-track main line is owned by Union Pacific, and Canadian Pacific uses these tracks for 10 miles from Byrn Mawr, near O'Hare airport, to Shermer, near Northbrook, on what are referred to in the railroad industry as trackage rights.

Canadian National's main line to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and beyond crosses the UP tracks on the bridge, and this may be the only place in the U.S. where two railroad lines cross on a wooden bridge. Metra North Central commuter trains also use the CN line.

Construction on Northwest Highway is expected to be completed in December.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.