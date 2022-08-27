Elk Grove man killed in airborne crash in Prospect Heights

A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was ejected from his car and died in a crash Saturday morning in Prospect Heights, according to a news release.

The car was going east on River Road toward Milwaukee Avenue when it hit a guard rail and concrete wall, caught fire and flew over the wall, landing in the Des Plaines River, police said. First responders determined that Aaron Willard, who was alone in the car, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Willard's name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The Cook County medical examiner's office released his name Saturday evening.

The crash is under investigation.