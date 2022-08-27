Driver killed in airborne crash in Prospect Heights

A person was ejected from a car and died in a crash Saturday morning in Prospect Heights, according to a news release.

The car was going east on River Road toward Milwaukee Avenue when it hit a guard rail and concrete wall, caught fire and flew over the wall, landing in the Des Plaines River, police said. First responders determined that the driver, who was alone in the car, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The name of the passenger has not been released, pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation.