 

R. Kelly ex questioned by singer's attorney as trial's second week ends

It didn't take long for R. Kelly's fiery defense attorney to attack when she finally got her chance Friday to interrogate one of the R&B superstar's most prominent, longtime accusers.

Soon after attorney Jennifer Bonjean began to cross-examine Lisa Van Allen, Bonjean asked about an underage girl involved in an on-tape sexual encounter in 1998 with Kelly, then in his 30s, and Van Allen, then 18.

 

Bonjean described the girl to Van Allen as "the person you allegedly sexually abused."

Van Allen quickly broke down and said, "I am not proud of that."

"I am here to admit to my wrongdoing and to hold him accountable for what he's done," Van Allen said, referring to Kelly, before her emotions got the best of her.

