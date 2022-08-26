Former Schneider staffer sentenced to 9 months, $80,000 restitution for stealing public funds

A former staffer for U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider was sentenced to nine months in prison for stealing nearly $80,000 in public funds.

Sterling Carter -- whose responsibilities included managing the office budget and processing payroll -- paid himself $79,491.67 in unauthorized salary and bonuses while working as the Highland Park Democrat's director of operations, federal prosecutors said when Carter pleaded guilty in April.

The judge ordered Carter to pay restitution to the U.S. House of Representatives in the amount of $80,491.67, court documents show. He also must perform 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say from November 2019 to January 2021, Carter submitted fraudulent paperwork authorizing a higher salary and bonus payments for himself, concealing the theft from Schneider's chief of staff.

"The office terminated Sterling Carter on 1/13/21 then began working closely with the Department of Justice to uncover and seek justice for funds lost through fraud and abuse of Carter's position as director of operations," said a spokesman for the congressman whose 10th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. "The office is determined to pursue justice for American taxpayers, repayment for the loss to the U.S. Treasury, and to make right by the U.S. Congress."