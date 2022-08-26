COVID-19 testing returns to Arlington Park

COVID-19 testing, which was available at Arlington Park until the spring, has returned. But the new tests are saliva-based instead of using nasal swabs. Daily Herald File Photo, 2020

COVID-19 testing has returned to the parking lot of Arlington Park.

The free, rapid PCR tests are available from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the shuttered racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. in Arlington Heights.

The covidSHIELD tests use saliva instead of nasal swabs. They are being offered through the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois, a nonprofit of the University of Illinois System.

A separate state-run COVID-19 testing site utilizing nasal swabs closed at Arlington Park in the spring. The state now is using federal funds from the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan to offer the saliva-based tests, and chose the location because of its accessibility via public transportation and available parking, according to Anna Pinsoneault, director of public health relationships for SHIELD Illinois.

"With changes in CDC guidance and funding for COVID-19 testing, it's important that people who are symptomatic or have a possible exposure still have access to free PCR testing," Pinsoneault said. "SHIELD Illinois continues to open free community testing sites in areas that can provide equitable COVID-19 testing across the state to ensure there is access to PCR testing regardless of insurance."

Testing appointments are available at portal.shieldillinois.com, but walk-ins also are welcome.