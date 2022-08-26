Carol Stream man sent to prison after extorting lewd images from teen

A 23-year-old Carol Stream man has been sentenced to four years in prison for extorting lewd images from a teenager in Kane County.

According to a news release issued Friday by the Kane County state's attorney's office, Anchit Nayyar, of 1000 block of Mountain Glen Way, posed as a woman and contacted the victim through Snapchat.

Nayyar initially asked for pictures of her armpits and, after the victim complied, threatened to share those images unless she sent him lewd photos, the news release said.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography and must register for life as a sex offender.

In 2020, Nayyar was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of grooming a minor in DuPage County. He was accused of enticing three girls to send him illicit photographs of themselves through Snapchat.

In a plea agreement, he admitted to one count of grooming and was sentenced to sex offender probation.