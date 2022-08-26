Buffalo Grove house left uninhabitable after Thursday evening fire

Buffalo Grove fire officials are still trying to determine what sparked a blaze at a house on the 2100 block of Brandywyn Lane Thursday evening that left the home uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the single-family house at 6:15 p.m. when residents returned to the home and discovered it filled with smoke.

Firefighters initially encountered heavy smoke and high heat throughout the house when they arrived.

The cause of the blaze that caused excessive fire and smoke damage in the home is still under investigation, officials said.

No damage amount was immediately available.