Aurora University's first female president to step down after 22 years

Aurora University President Becky Sherrick is stepping down after 22 years at the helm. COURTESY OF AURORA UNIVERSITY

Aurora University's first female president, Becky Sherrick, is stepping down after 22 years at its helm.

Sherrick, who is the university's 13th president, will end her tenure at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

"It's been wonderful. I've enjoyed every moment," Sherrick said Friday.

Sherrick, 69, of Aurora, said she is unsure of what will come next for her.

"There's a time for renewal for a person and an organization," she said. "My sense is that higher education will have significant challenges in the years ahead and it's just time for a change for me and for the university. I'm looking forward to a little more free time and whatever the next chapter brings."

Sherrick has helped the university grow from 900 to more than 4,000 undergraduate students.

"We've done that by reaching out to new populations," she said.

Through the years, the university has worked to reach out to diverse student groups, which has resulted in federal recognition as a minority-student university. This year, the university launches its Pathways program, providing individualized support to help students with autism earn a university degree.

"These students are remarkably gifted and we are so excited about helping them earn their college degrees," Sherrick said.

Sherrick also said she is proud of the university's tuition rates, adding that at $13,600 per semester for full-time students, Aurora University is priced lower than other private universities in the area.

Under her leadership, Aurora University introduced its first doctoral program and built up its Division III athletic program. She also oversaw the revitalization of the university's main campus in Aurora and its George Williams College location in Wisconsin.

She launched the annual Music by the Lake outdoor summer festival at George Williams College in 2000 and helped expand cultural opportunities at Aurora University.

Sherrick announced her intention to retire to the faculty last spring.

Over the summer months, the university's board of trustees conducted interviews with potential search firms to aid in finding a new president.

She added, the university's board of trustees will appoint a presidential search committee and that some faculty and staff members will be invited to serve on the group.

Updates will be provided by the board of trustees throughout the year until a new president is selected.