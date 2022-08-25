Urgent veterinary care facility approved for Peterson Road in Libertyville

This is a rendering of the planned VetMedic urgent care clinic on Peterson Road in Libertyville. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

A husband-and-wife veterinarian team has secured approvals to build an urgent care clinic in Libertyville for sick or injured pets intended to fill a gap in currently available services.

Jami-Lyn Derse and Baruch Caballero successfully pitched VetMedic for pets that need same-day attention but can't get an appointment with their regular provider or don't require an evaluation at a specialty or emergency hospital.

On the recommendation of the advisory plan commission, the village board this week officially approved the project for an open 1-acre site at 175 Peterson Road, just west of Milwaukee Avenue.

As approved, VetMedic would provide strictly urgent care. No dog runs or pet walking areas will be built, and no animals will be boarded or stay overnight.

The service will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

VetMedic also will provide relief to local veterinarians to better allow them to serve their regular clients and help alleviate the influx of cases at emergency and specialty hospitals in Grayslake and Buffalo Grove, according to application.

Derse and Caballero have lived in Libertyville since 2009 and have extensive experience with emergency veterinary care in Chicago and the Northern suburbs.

Derse operates Veterinary Housecall Care LLC, offering comprehensive home-visit services.

Veterinary services was added as a specially permitted use in the commercial zone to allow the project to proceed. A special use allows the village to consider particular aspects of a proposal and impose conditions so it is compatible with surrounding properties.

The Peterson Road corridor on the village's northern border is home to a variety of businesses of varying sizes and intensities and has been targeted for improvement.

The VetMedic property is on the south side of Peterson between Ace Hardware and Splash Hand Car Wash.

Simpson Granite Works had operated there, but the building was cleared more than three years ago and the lot has been open.

The landscaping will reflect the prairie style of the region and will include native and low-maintenance plantings.

Village trustees agreed VetMedic was a good use for the site and would improve the aesthetics and upkeep of the property.

Trustee Pete Garrity said there have been other proposals for that spot over the years.

"I think this is the best one that has come for quite awhile," he said.