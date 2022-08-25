Mother and baby injured in Des Plaines hit-and-run

A 32-year-old mother and her 4-month-old child were injured Thursday evening in a hit-and-run crash on the 900 block of East Oakton Street in Des Plaines.

According to a police department news release, a westbound black 2001 BMW sedan lost control about 6:35 p.m. on Oakton Street and struck a white 2019 Mazda SUV in a parking lot. Two men who were in the BMW ran before police arrived.

The mother and her baby were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call police at (847) 391-5400.