Mother and baby injured in Des Plaines hit-and-run
Updated 8/25/2022 11:16 PM
A 32-year-old mother and her 4-month-old child were injured Thursday evening in a hit-and-run crash on the 900 block of East Oakton Street in Des Plaines.
According to a police department news release, a westbound black 2001 BMW sedan lost control about 6:35 p.m. on Oakton Street and struck a white 2019 Mazda SUV in a parking lot. Two men who were in the BMW ran before police arrived.
The mother and her baby were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call police at (847) 391-5400.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.