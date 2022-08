Lake County property transfers for July 19 to Aug. 2, 2022

Antioch

$601,000; 26089 W Calhoun Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Elizabeth C Bayly Oconnor to Lance Luka

$425,000; 868 Red Hawk Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jodi L Albertini to Salvador Alcazar

$410,000; 1801 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 26, 2022, by NVR Inc to Bryan Russo

$346,000; 1121 Beachwood Court, Antioch; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Zhengyan Wang to Haley L Imler

$340,000; 1236 Kathleen Court, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Gordon C Tommy to Lori A Bladel

$325,000; 1033 Crabtree Lane, Antioch; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Hunter J Price to William Andrew Johnson Jr

$320,000; 26582 W Stonegate Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Brian Moan to David Kohl

$280,000; 749 Hillside Ave., Antioch; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Joann Lee Lynch

$275,000; 1046 Victoria St., Antioch; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Michael Juech to Adam J Milbrandt

$270,000; 23730 W Beach Grove Road, Antioch; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Troy Flahive to Karla J Briones

$260,000; 633 Indian Trail Road, Antioch; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jacob J Germain to Brett Michael Bauer

$255,000; 222 Hickory Lane, Antioch; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Kathryn E Johnson to Frank R Dvorak

$245,000; 250 Oakwood Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Vianesse Aguirre to Fernando Alvarez

$235,000; 1090 Main St., Antioch; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jocelyn M Osborne to Rachel Rose Thiel

$217,500; 25891 W Kathryn Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Diane Zbylut to Jose F Vargas Torres

$205,000; 41517 N Country Club Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Susan Bernstein to Vlad Toader

$195,000; 41073 N 3rd St., Antioch; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Neal Vaisvilas to Candice Collins

$185,000; 41725 N Circle Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Joshua T Wolff to Paul L Tolar

$180,000; 39886 N Golf Lane, Antioch; Sold on July 22, 2022, by John R Wicinski to Christian Zayas

$136,000; 404 Joren Trail, Antioch; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Heartland Homes LLC

$75,000; 661 Garys Drive, Antioch; Sold on July 25, 2022, by George W Stahl to Daniel Machnik

Beach Park

$340,000; 38028 N Holdridge Ave., Beach Park; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Michael Oberto to Pedro A Zavala Quintana

$330,000; 39818 Ackworth Lane, Beach Park; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Ralph Venturanza to Corey Joseph Femling

$302,000; 39351 N Carol Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by William C Zahn to Peggy J Hardy

$235,000; 1380 Bucksburn Lane, Beach Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Elva L Davis to Eduardo B De Belen

Deerfield

$725,000; 20877 N Birch St., Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Andrius Paulauskas to Gabriela Perecin

$650,000; 306 Landis Lane, Deerfield; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Walter Vojacek to Alexandro Navarro

$615,500; 1340 Carol Lane, Deerfield; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Allison Brooke Glickson to Christopher Trapani

$595,000; 1304 Oxford Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Robert M Mcelligott to Alexis Vitek Gerrard

$569,000; 437 Locust Place, Deerfield; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Chang Hua Yeh to Jerry B Januszewski

$530,000; 1390 Montgomery Drive, Deerfield; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Mark S Hierl to Jess Brown

$450,000; 511 S Commons Court, Deerfield; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Michele Hallee to Cole Stern

$410,000; 443 Partridge Lane, Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2022, by John T Cannuli to Kshitij Pande

$400,000; 1114 Wayne Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Timothy James Alexander to Sean P Leary

$355,000; 412 Mallard Drive, Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Aleksandr Dekhtyar to Vandana Jaiswani

$345,000; 1039 Linden Ave., Deerfield; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Adam Ofri to Jacquelyn Majeski

$320,000; 392 Kelburn Rd Unit 124, Deerfield; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Charene Levin to Richard E Hawkins

$300,000; 401 Kelburn Rd Unit 211, Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Tihomir Mijatovich to Lila Tanenbaum

$270,000; 362 Kelburn Rd Unit 226, Deerfield; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mirella Tainer to Michael L Friedlen

$224,000; 730 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Igor Yusupov to 730 Inverrary LLC

$219,500; 616 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Caryn Hass to Dmitry N Sklyarov

Fox Lake

$345,000; 269 Monarch Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Allison Avonts to Michael Fleming

$290,500; 11 Atwater Parkway, Fox Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Tammy Dawson to Alexa Tardio

$259,000; 8008 Honeysuckle Court, Fox Lake; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kenneth A Reblin to Daniel Miller

$190,000; 1043 Fairway Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Thomas E Kuehn to Deneen Cook

$187,500; 630 Windsor Dr Unit 44C, Fox Lake; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Samuel T Wilson to James Allen

$162,000; 37 N Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Randall Bernstein to Michael Steder

$158,000; 74 White Oaks Road, Fox Lake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Michael L Perricone

$145,000; 33 Covington Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Roger A Ray to Helen V Oushana

$145,000; 23 N Pistakee Lake Road, Fox Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by 23 North LLC to Alisa N Dominguez

$125,000; 127 Forest Ave Unit A, Fox Lake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Choon Kwang Inc to Jacalyn Nurnburg

$115,000; 7318 Chevy Chase Court, Fox Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Cynthia Wessels to Patricia Mcclement

$100,000; 18 Saint Thomas Colony Unit 18-1, Fox Lake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Teri L Cervone to Richard Peterson

$93,000; 43 Hillcrest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Michael W Sippel to Enrique Munoz

$80,000; 64 Aspen Colony Unit 64-5, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Doris L Barnes to Daria S Szulik

$65,000; 59 Vail Colony Unit 8, Fox Lake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by John Hetzel to Scott Serdar

$53,000; 29 Jamaica Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Stephanie Martiny to Jaremy Girardi

Grayslake

$681,000; 1545 Lupine Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by David Courtney Carter to Benton E English

$675,000; 33010 N Forest Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Michael D Moser to Larry E Scott Jr

$470,000; 670 Brookstone Road, Grayslake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Adam D Tjardes to Jacob Elliot

$435,000; 34265 N Stonebridge Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Chong Xiong to Nicholas Kati

$427,500; 34145 N Sulkey Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Cheng Zhao to Chigozie Okere

$409,000; 821 Tylerton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jerald A Morgan to Taryn Marie Mata

$391,000; 820 Tylerton Circle, Grayslake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Eric K Detweiler to James Ronald Russo

$390,000; 442 Sommerset Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Adam M Barowy to Melissa Mcdonald

$385,000; 371 Allison Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Eva M Kimball to Christopher J Elliott

$380,000; 1369 Mayfair Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Edgar R Vargas to Susan Zilz

$365,000; 331 Dorchester Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Matthew Swajkowski to Richard Ernest Stark

$365,000; 1418 Mayfair Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Robert G Ramsden to Nicholas P Gehlbach

$361,000; 193 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Sean M Kaufmann to Jay D Adams

$360,000; 972 Dunhill Road, Grayslake; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Zoran Vukic to Brian Duddy

$360,000; 317 Behm Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Eugene Sky to Sergiy Bazylyuk

$360,000; 17258 W Dartmoor Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Nicholas D Treantafeles to Adam T Schroeder

$350,000; 1101 Popes Creek Circle, Grayslake; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Benjamin P Farster to Thomas Eleftherios Shinas

$342,000; 529 Arlington Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Brieanna Ruggia

$340,000; 33535 N Lone Rock Road, Grayslake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Elizabeth Campobasso to Vicente R Carrera

$320,000; 17976 W Big Oaks Road, Grayslake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Thomas E Grosvenor Jr to Paula Perez

$320,000; 17506 W Meadowbrook Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Katherine D Hoffman to Alexander Palatinus

$319,000; 1866 Watercolor Place, Grayslake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by David A Desecki to Geoffrey L Garner

$300,000; 943 Braymore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Ora North to Keith Mores

$287,000; 17805 W Kewaunee Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Aaron B Szczerba to Michelle V Loren

$281,000; 213 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Ruth Negrete to Charles L Templin

$275,000; 33317 N Park St., Grayslake; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Sardar Gilly to Alexandra Lowe

$265,000; 431 Flanders Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Allison A Wagner to David Clement

$260,000; 2269 Meadowcroft Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Lawrence R Laluzerne to Ann D Kramer

$255,000; 58 Village Station Lane, Grayslake; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Robert R Morris to Bradley Becker

$250,000; 91 Thomas Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Kurtis Schwerman to Caryn Gullifor

$250,000; 155 Burton St., Grayslake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Lori A Cole to Travis Cook

$242,000; 302 Behm Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Riley Paulus to William Bode

$237,000; 760 Cherry Creek Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Micah Jones to Colleen Dinino

$230,000; 1055 Manchester Circle, Grayslake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Matthew H Melvin to Jowell Villanueva

$227,000; 33060 N Valley View Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Juan Gutierrez to Emily Cagalitan

$225,000; 983 Manchester Circle, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Crystal Oswald to Rodney Brown

$217,000; 961 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Todd Felgenhauer to Joseph Nowe

$208,000; 33699 N Lake Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Warren F Moore II to Genesis L Taylor

$201,000; 475 Bristol Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Open Door Property Group LLC

$180,000; 810 Cherry Creek Drive, Grayslake; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Deeann S Kyser to Dave L Rogers

$139,000; 538 Pheasant Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jaime Penge to Evan M Trapp

$117,500; 325 Stevens Court, Grayslake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Robert Raines to Tyrell D Yarbrough

$107,000; 18711 W Gages Lake Road, Grayslake; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Adrian Campobasso Third Party to David Cramer

$105,000; 10 N Lake St Unit 26, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by GT Properties Of Ils LLC to Rick Calacci

Gurnee

$620,000; 2216 Monument Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Carrie Lynn Fox to Victor Ricardo Cortes

$599,000; 345 Saint Andrews Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Elijah Wilkinson to Joseph A Locke

$597,000; 7689 Cascade Way, Gurnee; Sold on July 27, 2022, by John M Teague to Eric Williams

$505,000; 5591 Chapel Hl, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Owen R Evens to Hunter Price

$500,000; 7558 Brentwood Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jose T Gil to Brian J Odonnell

$500,000; 6384 Lockwood Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by George H Bell to Jennifer Fox

$490,000; 4461 Longmeadow Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Thomas Camarda to Samuel Steinfels

$464,000; 17150 W Vista Ridge Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Gregory J Pawlik to Lang Chen

$458,000; 34318 N Haverton Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Matlubur R Khan to Mireille Tchemkou

$440,000; 692 Angelo Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Danielle Schroeder to Theodore Lafayette

$425,000; 4902 Kings Way W, Gurnee; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Andy J Tracy to Juan Carlos Gaytan

$405,000; 6102 Newbury Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Larry T Thomas to Elizabeth A Schmidt

$405,000; 1184 Laurel Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Thomas Atkinson to Antonio Arce Abarca

$387,000; 36152 N Bridlewood Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Manish Sinha to Logan W Tewell

$385,000; 3851 N Frontage Road, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Vijay Pakanti to Viacheslav Kim

$384,500; 77 Silo Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jude Rodriguez to Matthew H Melvin

$375,000; 7222 Buchanan Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Reginald Iglesia to Hitesh N Bhatt

$375,000; 5009 Boulders Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Thomas Benson to Robert Freeburg

$370,000; 34274 N Homestead Road, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Thomas E Savage to Juan Carreno

$370,000; 1554 Woodbury Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Liping Pan to Daniel Munthe

$365,000; 18060 W Hampshire Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Lori S Gravel to Michael Selshtut

$362,000; 1308 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Michael Gibboney to Iwona Zarzeczna

$355,000; 638 Dordan Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Bino & Sons LLC to Shannon Larry

$350,000; 7414 Korbel Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jorge Granados to Zackary C Davis

$336,500; 943 Ferndale St., Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Theodore Lafayette to Holly Foy

$328,000; 5140 Winona Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Natalie Lazaritt to Jonathan D Poe

$325,000; 5187 Alder Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Jacob M Balmes to Mavis Adjei

$300,000; 5383 Virginia Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Jaime Flores to Juan Manuel Flores

$300,000; 5120 Winona Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Megan Salvador to Joseph Pils

$300,000; 36396 N Streamwood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 19, 2022, by CND Property Management LLC to Pedro Escobar

$279,000; 1941 Lawson Blvd, Gurnee; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Sherry Jon Raiman to Julio C Garcia Cisneros

$269,000; 3884 University Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Max Welch to Maria Dela Luz Olague Tapia

$258,000; 640 Stout Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Michael T Reimer to Dulce Roman Coronel

$241,000; 18561 W Judy Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Thais Brock to Yazmin Guadalupe Ortiz Ramirez

$240,000; 292 Kensington Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Mina Aghabozorgtar to Hariom Manubhai Patel

$235,000; 6828 Chesapeake Court, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Amanda Moulchin to Erick Fuentes

$225,000; 36695 N Traer Terrace, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Rachel Selshtut to Amanda Caitlin Bowers

$225,000; 36224 N Edgewood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Gregory G Lasko to Melissa Martinez

$222,500; 34451 N Old Walnut Cir Unit 2-303, Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2022, by David Xia to Jacqueline Gross

$220,000; 5696 Delaware Ave., Gurnee; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Keith R Van Bogelen to Patrick Toto

$216,000; 17806 W Braewick Road, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Leszek Guziejko to Samantha Mackey

$177,500; 1473 Almaden Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Alexandra Gassel to Abla Suleiman

$177,000; 17693 W Walnut Ln Unit 4A, Gurnee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Leekeetria Williams to Diane Hargrove

$170,000; 34017 N White Oak Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Daniel J Ryan to Jaroslaw Ryba

$165,000; 7107 S Stratton Lane, Gurnee; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Steven E Ekman to Daniel Orozco

$142,000; 912 Vose Drive, Gurnee; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jordan Danielle Hill to Hillary J Marsch

$125,500; 713 Shepard Rd Unit 119, Gurnee; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Christine Hirsch to Laurie Mcmillin

Hainesville

$302,500; 14 N Brittany Lane, Hainesville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Daniel Mascote Fernandez to Daryl L Beese

$300,000; 138 E Aspen Circle, Hainesville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Troy A Manley to Jonathan Pachura

$285,000; 110 W Tall Oak Drive, Hainesville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Paige E Burkett to Jose E Bernal

$276,000; 146 Heritage Trail, Hainesville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Patricia J Bohmann to Steven Blokh

$186,000; 661 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jake Edward Campa to Deborah Johnson

$184,000; 144 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Justin Vega to Stephen Michael Brown

Hawthorn Woods

$725,000; 222 North Trail, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Michael A Farruggio to Brian G Smith

$670,000; 2 Derby Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Christopher C Boznos to Daniel J Onan

$640,000; 59 Seneca Ave W, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Joseph Little to Christopher Sinceno

$587,500; 8 Nelson Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 28, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Anne Stolman

$495,000; 9 Darlington Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Vanita M Banks to Eusebio Alfaro

$315,000; 10 Orchard Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Martha Montoya to Yvette N Magana

Highland Park

$739,000; 1852 Cavell Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 19, 2022, by David Miller to Daniel Barnard

$655,000; 1471 Oakwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Luke W Lapointe to Bryan Donaldson

$610,000; 461 Oakland Drive, Highland Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by PR Developer LLC to Helen Weiss Singer

$578,000; 1157 Sherwood Road, Highland Park; Sold on July 27, 2022, by 1157 Sherwood LLC to Jada Hope Hansberry

$565,000; 1041 Devonshire Court, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Donna Karp to Joseph Caplan

$540,000; 1040 Bob O Link Road, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Mark Stanwood to Cheryl Cooper

$520,000; 1260 Ridge Road, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Peter J Koukos to Karla Kinnick

$503,000; 3382 Brook Road, Highland Park; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Oscar D Bernardi to Adrienne Sassaman

$490,000; 953 Harvard Court, Highland Park; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Igor Filman to Amber N Clemetson

$435,000; 940 Augusta Way Unit 211, Highland Park; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Sari Battista to Elaine Kabiller Estate

$411,000; 871 Burton Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Ryan H Seki to Brian Bimschleger

$399,000; 888 Marion Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Michael Jacob Genelin to David Britton

$365,000; 992 Harvard Court, Highland Park; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Kevin M Williams to Benjamin Gerrit Trussell

$345,000; 955 Deerfield Road, Highland Park; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Ross Realty LLC Series 4 to Alan J Golden

$290,000; 960 Central Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Robert J Greenebaum Jr to Daniel M Burack

$210,000; 704 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Christine Quill to Andrew Jacob Amundson

$190,000; 75 Saint Johns Ave Unit 2-S, Highland Park; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Daniel A Wiszniewski to Jack F Loehr

$150,000; 1240 Park Ave W Unit 328, Highland Park; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Barry Zirlin to Tania Iotova

Highwood

$360,000; 204 Llewellyn Ave., Highwood; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Erik Gimbel to Maria R Pereira Castellanos

$330,000; 130 Summit Ave., Highwood; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Wesley A Murphy to Jared Klaus Robert Worster

Indian Creek

$482,000; 1008 Dolores Court, Indian Creek; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jonathan Stephen to Larisa Kislov

Ingleside

$325,000; 25647 W Old Grand Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by John Bransky to Tara C Abernathy

$300,000; 25421 W Madison St., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Darcy E Smith to Mariel Estrada

$280,000; 26130 W Grand Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Rick W Alhouse to Yolanda Montero

$249,000; 35575 N Greenleaf Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Donald M Hickey to Joseph E Toso

$140,000; 26348 W Blackhawk Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 27, 2022, by WSH Properties LLC to Ryan Moretti

$120,000; 35770 N Hunt Ave., Ingleside; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jim Carlino to Kristopher Carlino Carlson

Island Lake

$424,500; 1935 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Robert P Murphy

Kildeer

$735,000; 20943 N Heather Court, Kildeer; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Tyson Green

$666,000; 23771 N Muirfield Drive, Kildeer; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Seth Zimmer

$600,000; 23744 N Muirfield Drive, Kildeer; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Andrea S Fisher to Nadia Lucchetta

$546,500; 23779 N Muirfield Drive, Kildeer; Sold on July 29, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Takeshi Tarui

$155,000; 21329 W East Cuba Road, Kildeer; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Dennis Basler to Islam Suzarukov

Lake Bluff

$625,000; 332 W Hawthorne Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Marina Ohlmuller to Jeffrey M Colombo

$427,000; 805 W Woodland Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Frank J Chamberlain Estate to Kendelle L Cornette

$380,000; 701 Quassey Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Timothy G Kirby to Ken G Doverte

$150,000; 13200 W Heiden Cir Unit 2307, Lake Bluff; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Ronald L Rice to Alejandro Miron Mendez

Lake Forest

$715,000; 585 W Everett Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Christy Lane Buder to Albert Pino

$500,000; 1454 Willow St., Lake Forest; Sold on July 26, 2022, by J Patrick Lupton to Beth Rinaolo

$250,000; 13500 Lucky Lake Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Conjor LLC to Elaina Chen

Lake Villa

$490,000; 418 Cyprus Circle, Lake Villa; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Stevan Jovcic to Nicholas Gregory Lehmbeck

$489,000; 18840 W Chatham Way, Lake Villa; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Scott Yoder to Sumeer Das

$480,000; 1197 Pine Tree Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Deborah Brunner to Pedro Vasquez

$437,500; 408 Middlebury Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Kenneth J Wasetis to Alvaro Bustos

$350,000; 21271 W Park Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jose H Diaz Jr to Richy Slodkowski

$332,000; 218 White Pine Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Rahaelene N Zak to Klaus Meyersieck

$325,000; 37708 N Amber Way, Lake Villa; Sold on July 27, 2022, by C J W Development Co to Blake Harris

$322,000; 2161 N Heartland Path, Lake Villa; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Richard P Adamski to Vitali Dubanos

$310,000; 13 Winddance Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Redieg Mendiola to Joshua Michael Parker

$291,000; 1114 Beverly Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Don J Goldberg to Luis M Ribot Ramos

$280,000; 33 Sheehan Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Cynthia A Norwick to Timothy F Hough

$275,000; 25594 W Chesney Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Anthony J Saviano to Stephanie Martiny

$245,000; 338 Berkshire Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Deanna Henrikson to Mark Hartman Bingham

$172,000; 719 Baxter Court, Lake Villa; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Nathan S Davis to Tamara Siwula

Lake Zurich

$635,000; 786 Warwick Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Christopher N Batrich

$590,000; 22941 W Gabriel Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 21, 2022, by William Anthony Tito II to Jesus A Campos

$560,000; 577 Regency Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Brad M Panarese to Daniel Matzkin

$495,000; 577 S Country Ridge Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Venu Vujjeni to Daniel Paxson

$461,000; 2 Waterbury Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Rambabu Chundru to Ivens A Oliveira De Souza

$445,000; 710 Waterford Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Michael M Wilkes to Ion Craciunescu

$430,000; 365 Thistle Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Salman M Khan to Mihaela Busila

$430,000; 168 Beaubien Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Michael Joseph Slaga to Sarah F Diclementi

$396,000; 158 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jon M Tyus

$392,000; 152 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 26, 2022, by NVR Inc to Xiang Shu Chen

$390,000; 23626 N Melody Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Marcin Lupinski to Sandra Morgan

$390,000; 173 Vista Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kevin Michalsen to Jeffrey L Denton

$370,000; 650 Meadowbrook Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Francisco J Martinez Sosa to Kamil Labanowski

$369,000; 156 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 26, 2022, by NVR Inc to Khaja M Hussain

$346,500; 154 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 22, 2022, by NVR Inc to Ramachandram Siddam

$329,500; 710 Beechwood Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Adam Home LLC to Adam Maliszewski

$290,000; 485 Andrew Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Janet M Rickert to Eric D Shaver

$270,000; 450 Surryse Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Mark C Dukes to Tomasz Bielak

$220,000; 900 Evanston Terrace, Lake Zurich; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Kelley Elizabeth Freeman to Jocelyn Mendez

Lakemoor

$579,500; 32042 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on July 19, 2022, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Mauricio Gonzalez

$482,000; 32030 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on July 21, 2022, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Catherine Latza

$349,000; 28056 W Four Seasons Blvd, Lakemoor; Sold on July 22, 2022, by NVR Inc to Ryan S Nirva

$253,000; 32670 Innetowne Road, Lakemoor; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Mark Stoczanskyj to Timothy D Adams

$235,000; 28910 Bayberry Court, Lakemoor; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Marvin L Sveinsson to Joseph P Strutzel

$235,000; 28803 Sawmill Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Kolin K Harbecke to Aiden Williams

$205,000; 32508 Millstone Circle, Lakemoor; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ty C Gorman to Gina L Giovannetti

$200,000; 28117 W Sonoma Pass Unit 28117, Lakemoor; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Robert Patrician to Tammy Meyer

$198,000; 32479 N Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Marcus G Hank to Michelle M Binz

$61,500; 32068 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Hdp Savannah LLC to William Ryan Homes Inc

Libertyville

$742,000; 1725 Glenmore Drive, Libertyville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Stewart W Graham to Melina Luu

$640,000; 1313 Crane Blvd, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Christopher R Caraher to Christopher Lloyd

$510,000; 1008 Wellington Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Ramona Kaunas Duff to Sarah Roe

$412,000; 653 Valley Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Jennifer Mindel to Caitlin E Reif

$412,000; 1020 Fairlawn Ave., Libertyville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Matthew R Hannan to Hayden Simonis

$410,000; 151 Brookhill Road, Libertyville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Jason K Stickney to Michael M Place

$400,000; 327 W Rockland Road, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Olivia Ann Messing to Matthew M Heppert

$325,000; 1479 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 307, Libertyville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Francisco A Park to Jeannie R Smith

$300,000; 551 Greenacres Drive, Libertyville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Stefan Markovic to Slobodanka Milic

$207,000; 922 N Milwaukee Ave Unit C, Libertyville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Mary M Stried to Calvin Luce

$192,500; 120 E Winchester Rd Unit D, Libertyville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Christopher J Bujak to Barrett James Gobeyn

$190,000; 150 E Winchester Rd Unit E, Libertyville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by William E Grand III to John H Kieraldo III

$189,000; 922 N Milwaukee Ave Unit D, Libertyville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Susan M Batdorf to Mauricio Vargas

$130,000; 375 W Winchester Rd Unit 202, Libertyville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Boris Perepelitsky to Judy Su

Lincolnshire

$640,000; 24 Essex Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 25, 2022, by WSH Properties LLC to James Davis Oshaughnessy

$610,000; 16 Yorkshire Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Albert Edwards to Milo Tong Wen Chao

$320,000; 425 Village Grn Unit 510, Lincolnshire; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Heekwon Chae to John Nelson

Lindenhurst

$525,000; 425 Woodland Trail, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 28, 2022, by John F Shields to Derek M Sonnenberg

$476,000; 368 Cross Creek Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Jon S Shifflett to Ralph Venturanza

$445,000; 308 Lake Shore Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Jennifer Gibson to Jon S Shifflett

$435,000; 2370 Egret Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jennifer Ann Babcock to Olena Lysiak

$410,000; 64 Bridlepath Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Karl Warwick to Saiprasad Vaidya

$396,000; 2835 Briargate Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Richard J Le Roy

$388,500; 497 Nuthatch Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Robert A Fry to Anthony Doxsie

$353,500; 1544 Nightengale Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Roger Brinser to Mitchell R Haerle

$320,000; 670 N Hastings Place, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Makfi Mena to Matthew G Demos

$315,000; 2433 Penn Blvd, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Wylie B Wells to Morgan Genca

$306,000; 201 S Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Steven Duvall to Chandler J Allen

$300,000; 2113 Rolling Ridge Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Joel N Gray to Andrew Wiener

$285,000; 2214 E Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Susan L Goetz to Juan Rodriguez Ayala

$285,000; 1827 Maplewood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Don Perry Hedges to Brandon Soto

$283,000; 608 Penn Blvd, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Kevin M Saunders to Christopher Olson

$280,000; 710 Greenbriar Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Brian M Muehl to Jeffrey Munoz

$245,000; 2932 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Arthur Barrie to Richard Jarchow

$232,500; 2804 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Evel Fernandez to Babula Chadra Badapalli

$190,000; 671 N Autumn Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Lakeland Development Corp

$175,000; 69 Laurel Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Christian J Annexy to Kristina Rigney

Mundelein

$500,000; 26020 N Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Otrebla Investments LLC to James Butz

$500,000; 21827 W Riviera Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Nancy Simonsen to Randall Prueitt

$491,000; 259 Pembrook Lane, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mark A Rasmussen to Jun Li

$470,000; 2281 Creekwood Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Adelfio Garcia to Danny Swopes

$447,000; 1212 Shetland Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Michael G Wuss to Steven Feige

$414,000; 1811 Friars Lane, Mundelein; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Ronald F Neubauer to Emma K Degen

$398,500; 2839 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Hyung Gon Kim

$395,000; 203 Springbrook Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Yury Epstein to Kate Husack

$390,000; 183 Springbrook Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Marianne Yasak to Flavio Cruz Montes

$360,000; 19313 W Forest Lane, Mundelein; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Scott Wood to Susan D Lannin

$350,000; 1727 Bishop Way, Mundelein; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Colleen E Johnson to Sayre Kos

$325,000; 927 NE Holcomb Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Jaclyn Alberti to David Giese

$312,500; 1287 Derby Lane, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Bharathi Mohan Gopal to Eduard Karpov

$297,000; 277 N Shaddle Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Jesse Klug to Mary Whitaker

$292,000; 1385 Wilhelm Rd Unit 104, Mundelein; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Big Door Mundelein LLC to Jeffrey S Weisman

$291,000; 661 Hickory St., Mundelein; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Zhonghua Lu to Amy Amin

$287,500; 18 Lakeview Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Ryan E Duerr to Austin Hackeloer

$280,000; 744 Mckinley Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by James D Sheldon to Ronald C Ahlgrim

$275,000; 103 S Hawthorne Blvd, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Max A Zilz to Victor H Martinez Lara

$269,000; 26274 N Maple Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Daniel J Ambrose to Javier Mendoza

$255,000; 325 N Emerald Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mary L Arnswald to Sean Mitchell

$247,500; 1315 Orleans Drive, Mundelein; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Parthasarathi Pantham to Irina Daschenko

$245,500; 1830 Oslo Court, Mundelein; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Yuliya Mikhnevich to Qyla Quimosing

$233,500; 1385 Wilhelm Rd Unit 110, Mundelein; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Big Door Mundelein LLC to Vincent M Gumma

$230,000; 63 N Fairlawn Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Basilio Alvizures to Nicolas Acevedo

$210,000; 1222 Ballantrae Pl Unit E, Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by 1222e Ballantrae LLC to Kamila Kebere

$205,000; 202 Elm Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Jose Luis Rodriguez to Jose Luis Silva

$185,000; 420 Pleasant Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Nicolas Campos III to Tiffany Lynn Thaxton

$155,000; 9 S Midland Ave., Mundelein; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Patricia Carrick to Jaime Flores

$91,000; 31 Washington Blvd Unit 201, Mundelein; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Debra C Levin to Judy Su

North Chicago

$280,000; 1239 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 1 LLC to Mario Cervantes

$250,000; 3102 15th St., North Chicago; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Kevin Lopez Dominguez to Alberto E Ocampo

$230,000; 3016 15th St., North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Jose G Aguilar to Nansi Montoya

$139,000; 1546 Lincoln St., North Chicago; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Richard Vogelsang to Ana Karen Dealba Urbina

$93,500; 3301 Beacon St Unit 69, North Chicago; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Bryant J Castelein to Kurt Waller

Riverwoods

$700,000; 2344 Glen Eagles Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Rena Citrin to Bruce A Church

Round Lake

$415,000; 989 S Butterfield Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Elvis Garcia to Josiah Kling

$365,000; 179 Blue Heron Court, Round Lake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Brendhan T Sears to Leonard P Studley

$355,000; 34259 N Goldenrod Road, Round Lake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Zachary Black to Bradley Yogerst

$342,500; 149 Blue Heron Court, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Courtney H Miller to Daniel Jackson Sr

$330,000; 534 W Wildspring Road, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Timothy F Hough to Michael Lawrence Smith

$320,000; 1517 S Fallbrook Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Arkadiy B Frenkel to Scott Chesters

$275,000; 432 Finch Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Peter J Braid to Ivan Cruz

$247,000; 285 Spring Valley Court, Round Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to David Boelter

$240,000; 615 S Essington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Stephanie Boesel to Robert Dalberto

$238,000; 639 S Essington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Nelson Kunz to Sharon Schramm

$225,000; 667 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Beverly A Rodriguez to Alexander James Owens

$222,000; 454 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Tyrone Strickling to Brian Quinn Jr

$219,000; 24581 W Stub Ave., Round Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Jorge Herrera to Javier Dominguez

$218,000; 1796 S Hamlin Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Scharf Group LLC to Emily Smetters

$217,500; 112 W Aldridge Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michael Tanael to Jessica Banialis

$207,000; 1931 S Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michael T Czerwinski to Jessica Rose Marion

$207,000; 1697 W Turtle Creek Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Randall P Huff to Kegan William Markese

$200,000; 643 S Parkside Drive, Round Lake; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Kimberly Tegtmeier to Chitra Periasamy

$118,500; 17 S Treehouse Lane, Round Lake; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Aurel Crisan

$100,000; 24482 W Norelius Ave., Round Lake; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Andres Abelino Cepeda to Diana Cuna

Round Lake Beach

$325,000; 2256 N Old Pond Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 19, 2022, by James J Fisherkeller to Ashley Brown

$315,000; 2370 N Fox Chase Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Noel E Mendoza to Kauser Fatima

$290,000; 2301 N Silver Oaks Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Adam T Meinzer to Raul Lira

$290,000; 215 Pennsbury Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Justin M Witt to Patrick Robert Zembol

$275,000; 2229 N Canterbury Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Steven A Strand to Lee Godinez

$250,000; 1032 Shoreland Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Martha Ibrarra to Emmanuel Corona Perez

$240,000; 211 Churchill Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Leslie Cortez to Jose A Manzanarez Jr

$239,000; 427 Oakwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Southwest Florida Investment to Ismael F Martinez

$229,000; 112 W Honeysuckle Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jeffrey A Adkins to David Rios Torres

$198,500; 1420 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Barbara A Noote to Adriana Garcia

$191,000; 562 Normandie Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Diane L Butler to Victoria Reyes

$185,000; 35298 N Nielsen Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Sarah Marker to Miriam Hernandez

$175,000; 1420 Juneway Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Joseph M Chlopek to Patricia Ann Reasor

$175,000; 1416 Idlewild Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 26, 2022, by DBG Properties LLC to Stephanie Cadena

$155,000; 28 Wildwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 19, 2022, by LR Investment Properties LLC to Adam L George

$150,000; 311 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Ruchika Sagar to Luis H Buenrostro

$150,000; 1155 N Village Dr Unit 4, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jaime M Prorok to Misael Perez

$145,000; 533 W Hawthorne Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Joseph Mcdonald to Zachary E Schlarbaum

$105,000; 1324 Round Lake Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Craig Weatherby to Allison Goebel

Round Lake Park

$371,000; 744 N Hainesville Road, Round Lake Park; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Ryszard K Pinscher to Manuel Luna Reamirez

$190,000; 525 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Horacio Sereno to Jose Coronado

Spring Grove

$460,000; 27725 W Grass Lake Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on July 21, 2022, by William M Clary to Gregory Urban

$280,000; 28271 W Stewart Ave., Spring Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Jason Philip Miles to Brandon Rauscher

$165,000; 38261 N Dawn Circle, Spring Grove; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Connie Fulton to Susan Mcbrady

$150,000; 38318 N Hamilton Circle, Spring Grove; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Michael Laskosky to Thomas Laban

$123,000; 38076 N Harold Place, Spring Grove; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to M David Keith

Third Lake

$310,000; 7 Clipper Court, Third Lake; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Andrew Thibodeau to Kevin M Munday

$305,000; 2 Mainsail Court, Third Lake; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Martha B Walker to Nathan N Ward

Tower Lakes

$559,000; 512 E Lake Shore Drive, Tower Lakes; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Adela Danciu to Robert Graham Pridgen

$314,000; 117 N South Drive, Tower Lakes; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Edwin Mckeirnan to Jeffrey S Miller

Vernon Hills

$716,000; 475 Sycamore St., Vernon Hills; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Suk Kyoung Yoon to Randall K Polit

$700,500; 1035 Sanctuary Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Ravi Reddy Byrappa to Neville Nelson Peter Miranda

$672,500; 293 Camargo Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Lora Varnelis to Kunal Patel

$660,000; 1051 Creek Bend Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Simon Lin to Abhinandan Tiwari

$460,000; 419 Appleton Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Donald M Schneider Jr to Adam Jason White

$446,000; 280 Hunter Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Paul Robert Matthews Jr to Kishor Khandagale

$430,000; 305 Onwentsia Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Oleg Goldberg to Nataliya Khutorna

$425,000; 98 N Sterling Heights Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Daniel B Segal to Pankaj Vaidya

$417,000; 1268 Christine Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Alex Kogan to Elena Kotev

$400,000; 206 Court Of Ash, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Manoj Vutukuri to Allison Varley Lee

$391,000; 313 Richard Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Srinivasan Anbazhagan to Vikas Jaiswal

$385,000; 1990 Crenshaw Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Howard E Wolin to Brian Cooper

$382,000; 205 Augusta Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Daniel Rocha to Jeffrey Uriadko

$375,000; 1459 Pinehurst Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Marcia L Mendrys to Naveen Sadayan Raman

$330,000; 384 Prairie Meadow Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2022, by David A Fijalkowski to Scott Reynolds

$305,000; 8 Greenvale Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Anastasia Alter to Rajko Bozic

$290,000; 303 Oakwood Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 25, 2022, by David A Ayres to Nathen Ayres

$255,000; 1046 Kingston Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ambreen Bokhary to Rinku Sheoran

$245,000; 628 Grosse Pointe Cir Unit 628, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Ali M Khan to Jinhee Kim

$217,500; 365 Ashwood Ct Unit 75-B, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Gabriel N Blum to Gustavo Martinez Cuarenta

$215,000; 770 Grosse Pointe Cir Unit 30-6, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Scott Larson to Kelly Schreiman

$203,000; 406 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Mcdonnell Family LP to Yehor Kovtunenko

$148,000; 5 Echo Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Naum Shekhtman to Oleg Lebedev

Volo

$382,000; 1175 Adagio Drive, Volo; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Samuel J Peketz to Jamie Wildhage

$375,000; 855 Marble Court, Volo; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Timothy P Mckenna to Susana Ocampo

$368,500; 265 Monarch Lane, Volo; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Joseph J Fitzgerald to Brett Sopko

$350,000; 952 Singing Hills Drive, Volo; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Nicholas A Beyer to Louis Lively Jr

$335,000; 820 Chopin Place, Volo; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Terry James Mcmurry to Bernardo Kalani Agbigay

$320,000; 1127 N Cornerstone Drive, Volo; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Scott Schmitz to Marcela Lizcano Ehardt

$278,500; 176 N Ellis Drive, Volo; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Louis W Lively Jr to Enxin Chen

$185,000; 1325 Remington Dr Unit 3, Volo; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Alissa Orozco to Anna E Schmidt

$185,000; 1288 Remington Dr Unit 3, Volo; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Michael K Koontz to Brendan Michael Weber Sr

Wadsworth

$485,000; 39470 N Winchester Road, Wadsworth; Sold on July 28, 2022, by David D Otterness to Brigam Moroni Rojas Ortega

$361,000; 13033 W Pickford St., Wadsworth; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Thomas J Berzin to Anthony L Hammock

$219,500; 2549 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Hassan Hashm to Garrett Hoeg

$209,000; 2557 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Melissa Reese West to Lydia Lewis

$195,000; 3241 Mini Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Peter J Balmes to Victor M Navarrett

$159,000; 2821 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Cristina M Fischer to Jose Hurtado

$142,500; 2857 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Joshua Hetland to Steven Milosavljevic

Wauconda

$377,000; 1010 Washington Ave., Wauconda; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Randall Prokopec to Ryan Gick

$300,000; 813 Summit Ave., Wauconda; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Edgar Cortes to Brenda Alvarado

$257,500; 329 Lewis Ave., Wauconda; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Jeffrey Janik to Timothy Mckenna

$174,500; 132 Vista View Drive, Wauconda; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Willie Sadural to Teri Jaeger

$130,000; 450 N Main St Unit S206A, Wauconda; Sold on July 25, 2022, by William F Jenkins to Ryan Ronayne

$67,000; 228 Brett Cir Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Kenneth Roland Phillips to Timothy Nokes

Waukegan

$355,000; 1378 S Elder Lane, Waukegan; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Jeremy Pullins to Karl Villanueva

$310,000; 4456 W Lawn Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Nicholas M C Bednarz to Maria Spencer

$286,000; 12891 W Johns Manville Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by George Haramis to Adam Gertz

$267,000; 3024 W Nemesis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Lily Nikodinovic Fishman to Mayra Johnson

$265,000; 2916 W Grandville Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Angelica Antunez to Sandra Arroyo

$255,000; 2440 N Lewis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Angelica Villanueva to Dinasar Arias Bello

$253,000; 2713 Dana Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Eleanor M Walker to Elizabeth Brito Valladares

$250,000; 135 Montesano Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Neal Dzierla to Oswaldo M Suarez

$246,000; 1114 Douglas Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Anthony R Petkus to Theodore D Brooks

$225,000; 1908 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Steve Albrecht to Linda Gellatly

$220,000; 1547 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2022, by David R Hendricks to Baljit Singh

$205,000; 604 Cummings Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Estanis Carrasco to Florinda Carrasco Garcia

$205,000; 1425 Jenkinson Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Keiji Nishizato to Gustavo Martinez Hernandez

$200,000; 945 N County St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Joseph De Guzman to Manuel Munoz

$200,000; 914 Clarke Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Joseph F Tapia to Luis Alexis Velazques Figueroa

$200,000; 2409 Berry Court, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Wendy J Whiting to Sandra Ramirez

$200,000; 1502 Grand Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by American Home Development LLC to Tulio Mejia

$185,000; 2015 Indian Road, Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jose Luis Ortiz to Osmar Y Lamadrid

$185,000; 1018 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Deborah Lynn Ringler to Laura Catalina Farfan Pulido

$184,000; 2132 Walnut St., Waukegan; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Leticia E Castellanos to Carina Flores

$180,000; 4482 W Brownstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Cynthia Abban to Varun Khanna

$175,000; 2708 W Greenwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Wendy Geer to Antonio Zamudio

$175,000; 23 Hillman Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Sandra Guzman to Diana I Pagoada Hernandez

$175,000; 2007 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Marlene A Roteman to Ossie Green Jr

$172,000; 1294 S Candlestick Way, Waukegan; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Chandrasekharan Muthutheyilp to Dilip Kumar Yeluguri

$165,000; 32 N Gretta Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 22, 2022, by David A Furniss to Silvia Rodriguez Nieto

$160,000; 4115 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Diallo Brown to Daniel Campanella

$160,000; 1616 Armory Place, Waukegan; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Berg Holdings Inc to Emileidy Morales Burgos

$155,000; 2607 Menominee Road, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Stephen E Buncak to Jacqueline Perez

$155,000; 2501 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Regina Vega to Lesli Villegas

$135,000; 715 Pine St., Waukegan; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Co Renovations LLC to Enrique Flores

$132,000; 521 S Lincoln Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 21, 2022, by MJH Holdings LLC Series M to Amilcar E Carranza Rodas

$132,000; 1724 Lyons Court, Waukegan; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Renee Else to Miguel Angel Romero Munguia

$126,500; 308 W Keith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to 308 W Keith Ave LLC

$121,000; 1404 Lorraine Place, Waukegan; Sold on July 26, 2022, by GMAG Properties Inc to Carlos Lomeli

$102,000; 127 N Victory St., Waukegan; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Old Line 22 LLC to Dionicio Diaquino

$95,000; 143 Keller Ave., Waukegan; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Walter M Samorez to Timothy J Reidy

$57,000; 3305 Sunset Ave Unit 203, Waukegan; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Roy D Cunningham to Sharon Bluma

Winthrop Harbor

$335,000; 4202 11th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Victor Manuel Navarrete Osorio to Rebecca M Harris

$285,000; 2407 Ja Lor Court, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Michael James Amann to Kidakarn Smarnvejjakit

$180,000; 1024 Franklin Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Donald T Guth to Zenia A Young

$142,500; 933 Shields Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Colleen E Cunningham to Kyle L Borg

$119,000; 836 Franklin Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Vern R Ford to Amy J Fields

$115,000; 939 Franklin Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Natalie A Karner to David R Gourley

Zion

$275,000; 1804 Midday Drive, Zion; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Kevin A Reyes to Ivey N Smith

$270,000; 2919 29th St., Zion; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Araceli Diaz to Jose Acosta

$265,000; 1808 Dusk Drive, Zion; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jeffrey Scoggin to Blanca Ruby Flores

$261,000; 4204 Heather Court, Zion; Sold on July 22, 2022, by I Buyers LLC to Blakely Drake

$245,000; 2721 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Tomas J Gomez to Desiree M Montes De Oca

$245,000; 1122 Bob Ofarrell Lane, Zion; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Joseph Dicello to Diana Gallardo

$200,000; 2621 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Youth Conservation Corps to Veronika G Elliott Nye

$192,000; 3006 Edina Blvd, Zion; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to David Infortunio

$182,000; 2112 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Bill B Brady to Jodie Wood

$181,000; 3003 Enoch Ave., Zion; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Elizabeth Paredes Montoya to Samantha Cowell

$175,000; 2804 Eshcol Ave., Zion; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Elizabeth A Farnham to Elvia M Martinez

$160,000; 2418 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on July 29, 2022, by James K Stickles to Kenneth Lord Sagun Esguerra

$160,000; 1919 20th St., Zion; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Zonnia Johnson to Leivin D Gomes Inestroza

$150,000; 1000 18th St., Zion; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Miguel A Rivera to Jennifer L Espinosa

$144,000; 1918 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Dania Flores to Ana L Arizmendi

$140,000; 2109 Carmel Blvd, Zion; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Chicago Asset Mgmt LLC

$136,000; 2305 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Lareina Person to Jeffery Jones

$70,000; 14032 W Heritage Trail, Zion; Sold on July 28, 2022, by EPCM Midwest LLC to Sergio Malagon

