Kane County property transfers for June 8 to Aug. 3, 2022

Algonquin

$375,000; 2 Winding Canyon Court, Algonquin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Anil K Yalamanchili to David C Mattes

$310,500; 1535 Wabican Trail, Algonquin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ross Trust to David Keeney

$305,000; 1583 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Gina C Koslowski to Zinaida Udod

$195,000; 2053 Waverly Lane, Algonquin; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Renee Banach to Jelena Djokic

Aurora

$700,000; 809 N Lake St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by MGMN Aurora LLC to Jay Maruti Real Estate LLC

$625,000; 3173 Stratton Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Satyanarayana Nekkanti to Sabarinath Yada

$607,500; 2340 Chandler Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Stephen Sells to Vincent S Thangaraj

$606,000; 4165 Bedford Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Manish Mehta to Nikhil Sudhir Kulkarni

$595,000; 1140 S Commons Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Dayna Flynn to Anoop Kumar

$595,000; 1095 Oakhill Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Chandra Ram to Sameer Railkar

$575,000; 846 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Stephen H Miller to Steven G Hinton

$550,000; 524 Saratoga Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2022, by John J Opat to Walter R Reyes Jr

$520,000; 180 S Oakhurst Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Roger J Brunelle to Alex D Austin

$516,000; 2485 Lakeview Court, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Bonnie Mccrossen to Jeffrey Burdiak

$505,000; 1222 Shoreline Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Ronald A Regal to Wael Ibrahim

$500,000; 3117 Stratton Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Priyank H Patel to Vivek Rengarajan

$460,000; 3546 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Husnain Nazir to Afshan Gull Malik

$455,000; 3680 Charlemaine Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Gaurav Rawal to James R Parris

$440,000; 972 Sundew Court, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jatin Dholakia to Abhik Sil

$436,000; 655 Wingpointe Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by John A Tolle to Angela Barnes

$430,000; 1004 Red Clover Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Suresh C Cuddalore Priya to Praveenkumar Kashinath Ambhore

$420,000; 1952 Bluemist Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Semsedije Jusufi to Mychael Simmons

$415,000; 74 Westmoor Court, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Subash M Hingorani to Patrick F Sweeney

$411,000; 1585 Fidler Court, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Era Corp to Haseeb U Khan

$405,000; 1171 Shoreline Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Ganesh K Vasudev to Faye Clarice Tabor

$404,000; 4174 Irving Road, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Barbara Shin to Ayaz Niazi

$400,000; 2392 White Barn Road, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Mary C Langland to Joshua Firkins Bay

$390,000; 2572 Pinehurst Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Jeff Hassberger to Robert L Jones Jr

$381,000; 990 Rosefield Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Gina M Filippelli to Shyamapada Manna

$371,000; 4252 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Dhiman Banerjee to Yogesh Gore

$353,000; 844 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Tao Hong

$351,000; 3442 Bradbury Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Satheesh Ignatius to Duvaragan Geddi Viswanathan

$350,000; 967 Wedgewood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Melissa Brendle to Kenneth Villanueva

$340,000; 1820 Bluestem Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Christopher M Buchanan to Noe I Lopez Rangel

$335,000; 1433 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Charlene Lopez to Zachary Dillon Smith

$330,000; 2750 Packford Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Robert Koch to Amtul Sara

$328,000; 323 Berwick Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Hugh A Bruce to Eric Aristuk

$325,000; 2495 Boxwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Joseph F Goulakos to Abir Kteich

$325,000; 2369 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Raghavander Sunkireddy to Rajkumar Tharmar

$312,500; 2173 Fescue Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Stephen J Stechnij to James Christopher Messerges

$310,000; 3012 Quincy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by David Smurawski to Richard Sanchez

$305,000; 611 Seneca Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Papalouka Inc to Omar Ahmed Aouled

$305,000; 2750 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Timothy M Wolfe to Oree Payne

$300,000; 66 S Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Elmwood Hinsdell Properties to Dennis R Tynan

$300,000; 167 Legrande Blvd, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Brett Bonnell to Jacob R Mcconkey

$300,000; 1585 Marikay Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Cori L Wienrich to Alfred G Martinez

$300,000; 1557 Bryan Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Ryan J Moutray to Jonathan Clunan

$300,000; 1064 Celebration Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Sherman Howard Esper to Zhicong Fang

$296,000; 463 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Betty K Chow to Jose L Roldan

$295,500; 1101 Emerald Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Charles E Bush to Ashley Domeracki

$294,000; 411 Woodlyn Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Emily Castillo

$292,000; 955 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Emily Aleshire to Ashish Ranjan

$290,000; 3243 Pennsbury Court, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Darlene J Hall to Rajat Misra

$290,000; 1251 Comet Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Pedro Ortiz to Daryl King

$290,000; 1243 Jericho Road, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Alejandro Castaneda Lopez to Lauren Briner

$285,000; 2264 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Naresh Akula to Araceli Hurtado

$285,000; 1410 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Jorge E Lopez Jr

$283,500; 414 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Varn Realty LLC to Boopathi Murugasamy

$280,000; 701 Valley View Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Santosh Murali to Hithesh K Shetty

$280,000; 520 Alyce Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Moctezuma Yepez-espino

$280,000; 515 Metropolitan St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kevin E Carrelli to Melvina L Gordon

$275,000; 311 Ashland Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Robert H Harmon to Abraham Juarez

$275,000; 1390 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Rafael Ferrer to Richard Obrien

$272,500; 1150 Mcdonald Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Oscar Chavez to Blanca Lopez Coyomani

$267,000; 1065 N Pleasure Court, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Margarito Favela to Chandler Bruozis

$265,000; 594 E Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by HPI Investments LLC Series 5 to Jorge Alvarez

$265,000; 538 Declaration Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jennifer Kruk to Raghav Atal

$265,000; 2405 Buttercup Court, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Bogdan Radojcic to Angel Ramirez

$261,000; 1101 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Joseph L Felix III to Jacob Boateng

$260,000; 1022 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Patricia M Bayles to Timothy Jo Schoonover

$253,000; 515 Glenview Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Manuel Ortega to Edgar Hernandez Hernandez

$245,000; 870 Southbridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Maria Covarrubias to Jorge Chavez Chavez

$243,000; 426 Morton Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Hector Velazquez to Anthony Aguas

$238,000; 160 S River St Unit 303, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Sonny H Hornbeck to Christopher Faber

$235,000; 536 Wingpointe Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Freedom Mortgage Corp to Seven14properties LLC

$232,500; 2443 Courtyard Cir Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by James P Rix to Margaret Mary Walter

$232,000; 148 Park Ridge Court, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jason Hayes to Alyssa Salvedo

$230,000; 825 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Jose A Chapa Jr to Morelia Delgado

$229,000; 2941 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Nicholas P Kochevar to Jacqueline A Gruman

$229,000; 2305 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Medira LLC to Yinglan Xu

$223,000; 714 Four Seasons Blvd, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Sharon Sperry to Yoselin Arias

$220,000; 1147 Watson St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Larke A Curnock to Fernando Renteria

$215,000; 733 George Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Geraldine R Blank to Selene Guillen Gaytan

$210,000; 1073 Rainwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Robert W Nietzel to George M Adams

$209,000; 234 Kirkwood Ln Unit 234, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Selali Ayeke to Cesar Anguiano

$205,000; 1303 N Lake St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to Adan Meza

$197,000; 388 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Rebecca Rudy to Jatinder Kaur

$195,000; 515 Hermes Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Marsha J Minott to Christopher Kibble

$195,000; 3455 Sandpiper Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Raymond Allan Santelli to Dwayne Denzinger

$195,000; 2442 Devonshire Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Ivan D Reed Jr to Dwayne Denzinger

$195,000; 207 N Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Luz M Ramos to Gloria A Morales

$195,000; 1638 Linden Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Alicia Ramos to Felix Garcia

$195,000; 1335 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Harvey Mueller

$195,000; 1121 Mcdonald Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Thomas A Barnes to Carla Ornelas

$193,000; 824 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Marlene J Balog to Ladislao Martin Granados Torrijos

$192,000; 930 Fenton St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by L & E Investments LLC to Francisco M Carrillo

$190,000; 1032 Century Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Alba M Lopez to Rodolfo Adame Vera

$188,000; 1005 Cascade Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Divine Ngolediage to Cynthia Gonzalez

$185,500; 1047 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Flora J Sanders to Courtney M Siewak

$185,000; 705 Claim St., Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Angel Perez to Sergio Mora Rivera

$180,000; 1528 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Glen A Stevens to Dat Huynh

$180,000; 1144 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Arturo Rodriguez to Crystal Hernandez

$176,000; 342 Springlake Ln Unit C, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by PKB Enterprises LLC to Danielius Budreika

$175,000; 943 New Haven Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jovita Sillas to Farideh Khamisi Sobbi

$164,000; 115 N Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mary Boyle to Gumercinda Torres Coyotl

$154,000; 2820 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Inga Jurevicius

$153,000; 337 Wilder St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Timothy M Schieler to OCJB Properties LLC

$153,000; 1315 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Hugo Acevado to Jose Soria-cortez

$150,000; 412 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Joel I Olivas to OCJB Properties LLC

$150,000; 306 S Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Selina Mendez to Karen Perez

$144,500; 1138 Grand Blvd, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Beth J Meyerholz to OCJB Properties LLC

$140,000; 616 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Robert E Davila to OCJB Properties LLC

$121,500; 1962 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1-A, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Leticia Andrade to Andrea D Rawdon

$115,000; 441 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Del Toro Properties LLC

$107,000; 769 Aurora Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Timmothy Roge to Jeffrie Highsmith

$97,000; 648 Woodlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Classic Investments LLC

$95,000; 1925 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2705, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Inland Homes Inc to Koan Enterprise LLC; Tall Oak

$87,000; 612 Howard Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Toshea Shouse to Cantera Of Third Rock Properties

$70,000; 1211 Lindenwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by E Valle Inc to Sergio Lopez

$60,000; 441 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Craig Lerette to Kendall Partners Ltd

$55,000; 1110 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 307, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jose A Frias Jr to Fernando A Frias

Batavia

$685,000; 2348 Kane Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Christopher Hvasta to Paul Rindal

$500,000; 125 S Lincoln St., Batavia; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Shannon Hermann to Matthew J Doll

$460,000; 1215 Newton Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Richard H Hess to Patrick R Dowdle

$435,000; 1130 Ward Road, Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Jon Michael Christiansen to Patrick Thomas Ryan

$414,500; 209 Blair St., Batavia; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Robert Seemann to Travis Gates

$410,000; 413 Meadowrue Lane, Batavia; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Christopher P Mason to Steven Karels

$394,000; 1666 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Margaret Chua

$375,000; 28 Saratoga Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Mark Decoteau to Nicholas S Maldonado

$355,000; 213 S Jefferson St., Batavia; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Amanda T Dalton to Nathaniel Orrin Wagner

$339,500; 1672 Bentz Way, Batavia; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Nicholas Saccotelli

$336,000; 1548 Wind Energy Pass, Batavia; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Serge Muka

$305,000; 646 S Van Buren St., Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Joan M Cunnea to Brandon E Barclay

$290,000; 1335 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Tina Straits to Lisa M Herron

$260,500; 1433 Clybourne St., Batavia; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Carol A Moses to Paula Langdon

$260,000; 804 N Van Buren St., Batavia; Sold on July 14, 2022, by TK Green Enterprises LLC to Philip Stachowiak

$250,000; 537 W Wilson St., Batavia; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Francisco Monarrez to Silvia Gomez

$250,000; 469 S Jefferson St., Batavia; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Elissa Bettcher to Laura Boldt

$245,000; 418 E Fabyan Parkway, Batavia; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Timothy B Slepicka to Delfino Vargas Hernandez

$240,000; 1322 Surrey Road, Batavia; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Joseph H Ledermann Sr to Joseph H Ledermann Jr

$235,000; 280 Ozier Drive, Batavia; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Charlotte A Johnson to Julio Macias

$230,000; 717 Blaine St., Batavia; Sold on July 25, 2022, by James M Gorski to Dominic L Devenport

$229,000; 1706 Mill St., Batavia; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Jorge Carvajal to Thomas Sparacino

$225,000; 115 N Washington Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Cody R Lingle to Matt Sampson

$180,000; 133 S Batavia Ave., Batavia; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Susan Mair Weber to Gabrielle G Clai

Big Rock

$520,000; 47W366 Us Route 30, Big Rock; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Marvin L Gapinske to Shrader Property LLC

Carpentersville

$575,000; 3005 Oak Knoll Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by William J Roeckner to Melvin Ray Fenner Jr

$520,000; 4032 Sutton Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Mohin P Patel to Vitalii Zavid

$395,000; 3132 Merrywell Court, Carpentersville; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Joani Devaney to Anthony Vancura

$390,000; 5607 Heartland Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Angeli Chio

$378,000; 7069 Nathan Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Jeffrey M Frayer to Timothy D Pellus

$355,000; 3593 Lexington Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Chris M Knapp to Nitish Kumar

$340,000; 2922 Plantation Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Richard A Hill to Nicholas A Lombardo

$340,000; 1002 Cortney Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Martin Ciepley to Nicolasa Vazquez Sarinana

$290,000; 245 Audrey Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Louis Matchem to Jaime Perez

$273,000; 461 Maple Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Greg Beal to Sofia Medesan

$260,000; 1973 Cobblestone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Janet L Halliday to Christina Nunez

$255,500; 1408 Plainview Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Justyna Drozdz to Juana Ibarra Rios

$255,000; 600 Santa Fe Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Maria Zepeda to Anthony M Andrea

$249,000; 108 Sioux Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Pablo Ortiz Gonzalez to Adrian Rene Aguilera Hurtado

$241,500; 5402 Cleary Court, Carpentersville; Sold on June 9, 2022, by David Serowka to Carmen Colon

$240,000; 1302 Wilson Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Richard S Ahle to Raul A Acevedo Guido

$234,500; 2129 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Christopher Johnson to Ruslan Skrypchanka

$232,500; 116 Hazard Road, Carpentersville; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Pamela Chamberlain to Nancy Montes

$212,000; 7359 Grandview Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Molly S Brown to Yuliia Pyrozhenko

$180,000; 2423 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Dean Botes to Eugenia Rotaru

$160,500; 101 Golfview Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Clara Shikany Keegan to Saleem A Mohammed

$160,000; 415 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Jose Hernandez to Juergen Huellen

$155,000; 2417 Silverstone Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Edith W Yee to Madeline Santiago

$151,000; 1911 Cherokee Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Carmen Perez to Carmen Perez

$140,000; 2411 Tomahawk Court, Carpentersville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Samuel M Mccully to Barbara Mayfield

$80,000; 107 Hook Road, Carpentersville; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Norma Munez to Jennifer Munguia

$70,000; 2408 Woodside Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Michael J Marciniec to Michael J Marciniec

$50,500; 3297 Oak Knoll Road, Carpentersville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Ronald C Berg to David E Ward

East Dundee

$260,000; 441 Barrington Ave., East Dundee; Sold on July 26, 2022, by RG Investments & Holdings LLC to Frank Anthony Alagna

$235,000; 103 King William St., East Dundee; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Carol B Wickersheim to Niko Struhart

$195,000; 174 Dunbar Lane, East Dundee; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Jennifer M Joyce to Cory Michael Fruge

$52,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 112, East Dundee; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Kathleen M Aylward to Inara Pickard

$50,000; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 228, East Dundee; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Jerrilynne Oleksy to Lori Trinche

Elburn

$700,000; 2S284 Pine Row Court, Elburn; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jeffrey K Gilliam to Patrick B Vanderhoff

$575,000; 1299 Lance Ave., Elburn; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Scott A Cole to Melissa Guerra

$500,000; 41W873 Townhall Road, Elburn; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Kendal Partners Ltd to Dustyn Toska

$493,000; 1402 Souders Ave., Elburn; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Philip Hanley

$455,000; 980 Pattee Ave., Elburn; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Brandon Petersen to Ryan Kent

$434,000; 1471 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Brian A Steinberg

$411,000; 1462 Keller St., Elburn; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Clayton C Gallarzo

$409,500; 683 Cherry Circle, Elburn; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Isaac L Palma

$390,000; 1151 Motz St., Elburn; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Eric J Ryan to Michael Storms

$385,000; 43W414 Hawkeye Drive, Elburn; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Trina C Krueger to Roy Dennis

$381,000; 43W777 Oakwood Drive, Elburn; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Patrick L R Mcmillion to Christopher Davisson

$342,000; 742 Highview Court, Elburn; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Joseph S Contorno to Timothy R Broy

$340,500; 221 E Kansas St., Elburn; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Rachel Graf to Connor B Burken

$330,500; 1110 Sears Circle, Elburn; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Kristyn Caranci to Scott A Cole

$317,500; 417 Stetzer St., Elburn; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Lyle Peters to Desiree R Garcia

$291,000; 1S750 Greenbriar Drive, Elburn; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Andrew J Triplett to Benjamin A Abell

$200,000; 744 N 1st St Unit 744, Elburn; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Helen M Gossman to Scott Sanders

$165,000; 115 N Main St., Elburn; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Tim Reed to Cheryl Groce

$140,000; 427 W Reader St., Elburn; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Pavel Klyachenko to Ilya Klyachenko

Elgin

$618,000; 3587 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Sarah Jaros

$610,000; 3583 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Divya Tina Ramos

$591,500; 3589 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Karen Mondragon Montejo

$575,000; 791 Richwood Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Mathew Tyson to Vasili Susu

$560,000; 41W580 Mcdonald Road, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Peter J Lindgren to David Malecek

$553,000; 3595 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Babu Santoshkumar Mudili

$552,000; 3593 Emerald Road, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Shaojiang Zhu

$543,500; 3622 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Grant W Best

$540,000; 3665 Shaughnessy Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jason D Vallee to Oluwafemi Ogunfowokan

$540,000; 1150 Nottingham Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by James Williams to Larry L Lloyd

$533,500; 860 Marlisle Court, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ferdinand P Yolo

$525,000; 8N418 Sunny Hill Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Leonard R Caria Jr to Danie J Meyer

$522,000; 3589 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Alan Cabana Bautista

$513,000; 3693 Skyglade Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Brittany M Lozano

$510,500; 826 Marlisle Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nidhi Dhaval Gandhi

$508,000; 3634 Edelweiss Road, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Saidullo Kadirov

$496,000; 920 Stockbridge Place, Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Paul R Castle to Aaron Hallett

$491,500; 713 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Victoria Ternberg

$485,000; 709 Kentshire Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Batmunkh Boldbaatar

$481,500; 3599 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Jordan Bosma

$478,000; 159 Hedgerow Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Noelle Parker

$468,000; 863 Oak Ridge Blvd, Elgin; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Arsalan Rashid to Seven14properties LLC

$462,000; 748 Goodfield Lndg, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Peter J Krieger to Victor Russ

$458,000; 3613 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Akash Patel

$442,000; 3686 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to Joseph P Lipira

$440,000; 410 W Amberside Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by George Danilkowicz to Nathaniel Morrison

$432,000; 3585 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Toll Il LP to Kristina A Echegaray

$426,000; 3156 Primrose St., Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Scott G Schambach to Parvathy K Chandrasekaran

$418,500; 3677 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by NVR Inc to Robert C Kappes

$417,000; 633 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Silverstone Development Co to Jeffrey A Engvall

$415,000; 3002 Tumbleweed Way, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Hessel B Verhage to Takehiro Kadohira

$405,000; 846 Oak Ridge Blvd, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jose Gesundheit to Anish Patel

$400,000; 328 Longview Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Lora Lon Chow to Palak Patel

$385,000; 1061 Spinnaker St., Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Traci L Greiff to Dominik Pabianczyk

$375,000; 2009 Valley Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2022, by David M Leonard to Beatrice Damo

$375,000; 1055 Hobble Bush Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Matthew S Johnson to Mohammed Ahmed

$370,000; 1035 Fieldstone Court, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Thomas J Mcnamara to Aljon I Ferrer

$366,500; 9N951 Highbank Court, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Danette K Trupp to Jacob Edward Metoyer

$365,000; 1435 Wildmint Trail, Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Roger D Bayne Sr to Leanna Rak

$355,000; 336 Snow Drop Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Matthew Galloway to Thomas Halverson

$350,000; 9N611 Bowes Bend Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Kevin A Janik to Herbert D Lind

$345,000; 1991 Castle Pines Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Samuel Mora to Mauricio Rodriguez

$337,500; 644 Alice Place, Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Benjamin J Mckee to Leah M Fitzgerald

$337,000; 2611 Venetian Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2022, by John Ellsworth to Steven E Schubert

$325,000; 3830 Currant Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Turan Cetin to Martin Rohde

$324,000; 3836 Gansett Parkway, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Lauren Michelle Mazzuca

$315,000; 818 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Brian Lee Wright to Briana R Vera

$315,000; 1633 Saint Andrews Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Soo Yul Chae to Jesus Abonce

$307,000; 995 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Matthew Schacht to Juan Armando Garcia

$300,000; 419 Griswold St., Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Aim Investment Properties LLC to Taylor Kremer

$285,000; 552 Columbia Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Marco Aaron Lechuga to Miguel Antonio Arichabala Toledo

$285,000; 372 Hamilton Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Ann G Calverley to Ryan Mason

$272,500; 1540 Keystone Court, Elgin; Sold on July 7, 2022, by Khushi Sodhi to Mitchell Pottratz

$270,000; 3072 Bridgeham St., Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Maria C Digiancinto to David Welsh

$270,000; 1042 Duncan Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Ruzena Lengova to Erika A Ponce

$265,000; 173 S Jane Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Laura Leigh Smathers to Joseph Difronzo

$262,000; 615 Franklin Blvd, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Shawn M Schreiner to Katherine K Gingrass

$261,000; 275 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Rosalinda Delgado to Adriana E Rivas Rengel

$260,000; 541 Arlington Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Santos Arms Corp to Jesus Sifuentes

$258,000; 2480 College Green Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Felix M Medina to Orlando J Medina

$257,000; 10N835 Maple St., Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Jennifer L Schilling to Oscar De La Torre Rodriguez

$255,000; 722 Littleton Trl Unit 622, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Brad Boyer to Jacob Kalinowski

$255,000; 121 Deer Run Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Evi K Dax to Daniel Noel

$255,000; 1053 Carr St., Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Linda Sepp to Jesse T Levy

$250,000; 2448 Emily Lane, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Randy M Kirk to Karl Ringel

$245,000; 2429 Emily Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 22, 2022, by James J Wyruchowski Sr to Kelli J Milianti

$240,000; 410 Gladstone Lane, Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Faiq Khan to Howard K Krick

$238,000; 1147 Reserve Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by James M Hegarty to Nathan J Lawinger

$235,000; 1090 Delta Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Sergey Turanov to John N Gonzalez Carreno

$232,000; 835 Mesa Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Amy Theriault to Shana Lopez

$230,000; 872 Mesa Drive, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Alexander J Wieczorek to Raymond F Connor

$225,000; 700 Mcclure Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Anthony Biars to Arik Gonzalez

$225,000; 363 Silver St., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Joseph Jacknick to Ezequiel Arce

$222,500; 2542 Hatfield Ct Unit 2542, Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Christopher E Lawrence to Kayla Karbowski

$220,000; 310 N Gifford St., Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Victor Perez to Juan Castro

$220,000; 233 S Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Fernando Ceja Arevalo to Julian Morales Luviano

$220,000; 1031 Crane Pt, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Rene Valdez to Kyle Benner

$216,000; 664 Grand Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Pamela L Mason to Andrew R Zerbian

$215,000; 985 St. Charles St., Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Enrique Rodriguez to Selene Chavez-garcia

$170,000; 2019 Muirfield Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Jeffrey J Thompson to Property Partners Of Fox Valley

$165,000; 50 S Grove Ave Unit 807, Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Excel Market Solutions LLC to Leslie Foley

$165,000; 403 S Belmont Ave Unit H, Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Yendry Sanchez to White Bird Properties LLC

$160,000; 17 Creekside Cir Unit C, Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Michael C Mills to Holyna Uhrak

$159,500; 940 Jefferson Ave Unit B, Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Joseph R Babich to Gini Shah

$147,000; 402 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Anmol Kapur to Fred Kozil

$127,500; 766 Terrace Ct Unit K, Elgin; Sold on July 8, 2022, by Madalyne Pesina to Roberto J Torres

$105,000; 552 N Mclean Blvd, Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Mumtaz A Siddique to Irshad A Siddique

$98,000; 1992 Bennington Ct Unit E, Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Donald E Boyer Jr to Adhara LLC

$55,000; 308 Wilcox Ave., Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Bonnie P Jensen to Erich Muellner

Geneva

$592,000; 720 Fox Run Drive, Geneva; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Steven M Boyce to Paul E Marschinke

$585,000; 0S594 Preston Court, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Joshua Patton to Brandon Dailey

$550,000; 0N100 Yates Place, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Edward C Roels to Charles Germann

$549,000; 3281 Knollwood Circle, Geneva; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Raymond Persin to Steven Bobbitt

$530,000; 3190 Husking Peg Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Mark L Gobetz to Patricia E Spellmire

$515,000; 2932 Husking Peg Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Kody M Karhliker to John P Mcglynn

$499,000; 39W143 Bartelt Road, Geneva; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Ann S Wilbee to Matthew S Chaidez

$475,000; 1961 Blackberry Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Joseph J Tenuto to Sana Salman Choudhry

$472,000; 39W585 Schoolhouse Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Daniel F Lioacono to Santiago Fernando Sanchez Oviedo

$461,000; 0S976 Mill Creek Cir W, Geneva; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Stephen L Meier to Brian Blomquist

$440,000; 1522 Fargo Blvd, Geneva; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Shahid Yusuf to Ryan M Person

$422,000; 0N292 Eldon Dr S, Geneva; Sold on July 27, 2022, by David A Marut to Rita V Odegaard

$401,000; 39W023 Patricia Lane, Geneva; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Concetta Mondelli to Joseph Busse

$350,000; 39W420 Herrington Blvd, Geneva; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Colin Mccaffrey to Richard Paguia

$350,000; 264 Kenston Court, Geneva; Sold on June 8, 2022, by CNGL Enterprises LLC to Daniel Walsh

$285,000; 1027 Westfield Crse, Geneva; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Kenneth E Benner to Marilu Amaro

$240,000; 2163 Vanderbilt Drive, Geneva; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jason J Fatten to David Beckman

Gilberts

$425,000; 348 Towne St., Gilberts; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Nicholas J Miller to Nicholas Webster

$390,000; 196 Shining Moon Path, Gilberts; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jeffery E Seager to Krzysztof T Sopala

$355,000; 252 Alpine Drive, Gilberts; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Ana M Melendez to Megan E Oconnor

$320,000; 152 Jackson St., Gilberts; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Ronald Reed Phifer to Todd Belobraydich

$272,500; 251 Jackson St., Gilberts; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Carl R Marr III to Steven J Stachura

$270,000; 475 Fayetteville Ave., Gilberts; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Vladimir Shtinov to Erik M Voller

$267,500; 474 Town Center Blvd, Gilberts; Sold on July 12, 2022, by April M Rider to Michael J Rabe

$249,000; 178 Willey St., Gilberts; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Steve M Swierk to Kelli T Hurley

Hampshire

$600,000; 13N343 Burlington Road, Hampshire; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Maciaszek Properties LLC to Dieter G Schumacher

$530,000; 1455 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Matthew Gunver

$431,000; 1165 Highbrook Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Youssef Sirrieh

$410,000; 233 Johnson St., Hampshire; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Mark Miley to Glen Wilson

$392,000; 1430 Hearthstone Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Veronica Rolando to John J Martinez

$375,000; 2451 Justin Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Carlos E Sainz to Kailey Mcguire

$365,000; 330 White Oak St., Hampshire; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Nancy L Seroogy to Lisa Vinyard

$347,000; 608 Hampshire Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Andrew Ream to Andrew S Zarcone

$256,500; 2643 Hearthstone Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Anthony Bruno Fabiano to Nathan J King

$256,000; 2643 Heatherstone Drive, Hampshire; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Anthony Bruno Fabiano to Nathan J King

$215,000; 818 Casey Lane, Hampshire; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Rebecca Haras to Samantha Fogarty

$205,000; 705 Vine St., Hampshire; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Lucas C Callahan to Kayla M Caldwell

$195,000; 2591 Ross St., Hampshire; Sold on July 22, 2022, by John Jeremiah Edgar to Mislime Ferati

$115,000; 300 E Jefferson Ave., Hampshire; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Douglas J Seagren to Eric L Johnson

Huntley

$651,000; 12753 Eagle Ridge Lane, Huntley; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Trey Leguerrier to Ronald E Vanthiel

$283,000; 14028 Palisades Ave., Huntley; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Vincenza T Cossette to Mary Ann Shaughnessy

$239,500; 14084 Beaver Dam Lane, Huntley; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Christopher M Adams to Janice L Schimmel

Maple Park

$305,000; 907 Maple Ave., Maple Park; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Javier Espino to Derek Regan

$135,000; 44W431 Ramm Road, Maple Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Adam Luna to Thomas Joseph Quinn III

$100,000; 03N968 Meredith Road, Maple Park; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Harry S Brock to Michael J Chuman

McHenry

$530,000; 28364 N Lakeview Circle, McHenry; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Phillip Maslana to Evan Morris

$438,000; 28274 N Lakeview Circle, McHenry; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Francis Bott to Mark Branson

$287,000; 519 Livingston St., McHenry; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Gustavo Medrano to Mark Johnson

$232,000; 34674 N Iroquois Trail, McHenry; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Esther S Armstrong to Zachary J Carlson

Montgomery

$248,000; 1317 Amber Drive, Montgomery; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Daniel Ross Sittig Jr to Jose Rivas

$235,000; 1010 Wellman Ave., Montgomery; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Patrick Neitzel to Myrella Bella Heredia

$232,500; 1326 Hinckley St., Montgomery; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kathryn E Baughman to Obed Gerardo Aguilera Villagomez

$226,500; 1455 Manning Ave., Montgomery; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Rally Homes LLC to Nadia Faustino

$210,000; 314 Watkins St., Montgomery; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Shaun Simmons to George Schindlbeck

$158,000; 1383 Pearl St., Montgomery; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Eduardo Alvarez

North Aurora

$509,500; 274 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Sharon A Albrecht

$439,000; 2089 Westover Road, North Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Patrick Lunde to Priti Bheda

$426,000; 644 Dewig Court, North Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by William Ford to Mackenzie Carter

$415,000; 2116 Bartram Road, North Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Derek M Rogers to Daniel J Peralez

$400,000; 807 Meadow Lane, North Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mark D Weeks to Nicolae Simionel

$360,000; 512 Bede Circle, North Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by John M Chanthavong to Sheila Mcelroy

$335,000; 702 Oak Crest Drive, North Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Janis Mooney to Alyssa Arrocena

$325,000; 205 Sussex Court, North Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Jordan M Yearian

$323,000; 802 Dogwood Drive, North Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Joanna R Sanchez to Kiran Kumar Vankayalapati

$300,000; 201 Acorn Drive, North Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Guillermo Pulido to Pedro L Nevarez

$295,000; 913 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Andres Velazquez to James Lynn Gatliff

$285,000; 908 Darwin St., North Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Darlene Bailey

$285,000; 203 Sussex Court, North Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Donald Hayman Delaney

$245,000; 120 Elm Ave., North Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Jose Quiroga to Stefan Acevedo

Pingree Grove

$460,000; 1125 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Alan John Kaspar

$459,000; 1647 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Undrakhbayar Khishignyam

$456,000; 1627 Emma Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 15, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Leonel Patino Patino Jr

$446,000; 1620 Emma Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Scott G Babich

$439,000; 1597 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 21, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Dolapo O Ajayi

$351,500; 930 Larkspur Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 25, 2022, by NVR Inc to Ashley Bartlet

$325,000; 801 Catamaran Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Tracy J Vittone to Genaro Garcia Perez

$320,000; 732 Woodfern Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Jose D Monterroso to Hector Rodriguez Arroyo

$300,000; 256 Maryland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Beata Kasperski to Ryan M Mills

$284,000; 2428 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Ryan M Mills to Iram Khan

$280,000; 1217 Cape Cod Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Angela Garcia to Erik Smoy

$275,000; 2350 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Darren Taylor to Susan R Cohen

$270,000; 1179 Crestview Ln Unit 1133, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Michael Ralph Kelly to Garron Properties LLC Del Webb

$260,000; 514 Lancaster Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Ronald Cruz to Victor Manuel Parada Lara

$257,000; 1297 Newport Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Whitney Mclaughlin to Peggy Cuda

$255,500; 1801 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Ashley Bartelt to Nazar Trukhan

$250,000; 2270 Aurora Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Derrick C Hellams to Nidhi Mehta

$246,000; 664 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Paul R Middleton to Oleksandr Lomachynskyy

$245,000; 1796 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Frank L Judd to Robert Carso

$245,000; 1243 Derry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Richard A Kramer to Haniel Lois Barcelona Castro

$235,500; 596 Yorkshire Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Paul J Schroeder to Jeffrey A Rollins

$225,000; 1232 Derry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jacob Phillip Roth to William Konkol

$210,000; 882 Clover Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Lauren Humphries to Amanda Gaylor

Sleepy Hollow

$599,000; 1105 Crane Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Lawrence J Tellschow to Martin A Cook

$445,000; 1033 Beau Brummel Drive, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Dexter G Bullard to Molly T Valdez

$432,000; 721 Pimlico Parkway, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on July 12, 2022, by William E Faler to Fabian Ramos

$420,000; 516 Belmont Parkway, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Erin Hague to Scott W Ballard

South Elgin

$730,000; 698 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Amy Darby to Niraj Y Shah

$720,000; 860 Reserve Court, South Elgin; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Brian R Demarco to Justin Alan Linker

$660,000; 521 Sterling Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Frank Sparacino to Todd Lloyd Eckel

$629,000; 571 Waters Edge Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Justin T Penio to Martin Peter Van Derhoek

$605,000; 704 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Scott E Netzley to Brian K Wegley

$565,500; 208 Barry Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Niren V Patel

$555,500; 204 Barry Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Radoslaw P Luczak

$515,000; 2204 Sutton Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ryan A Plunkett to Ali Yasir

$504,500; 200 Barry Road, South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Frederick J Godek

$498,000; 395 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Parth P Chaudhari

$497,000; 265 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Evan W Grant

$490,000; 1028 Button Bush St., South Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Ranga Rajan Kothandaraman

$412,000; 298 E Harvard Circle, South Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by David M Lupa to Stephan Delonka

$385,500; 3 S Lakewood Court, South Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michael A Selvaggi to Eva K Kutypa

$382,000; 308 Dublin Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Dmytro Kurywczak to Kyle Popp

$372,000; 2364 Southwind Blvd, South Elgin; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Anshul Mikin Shah

$370,000; 625 Jenna Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Seven14 Properties LLC to Jorge F Martinez Latorraca

$366,500; 2368 Southwind Blvd, South Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Samar Baba

$365,000; 380 Hobart Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Gregory P Klich to Christopher Lopez

$335,000; 1080 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Edwin F Aquino

$323,500; 1086 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Alexander Yasinsky

$315,000; 1082 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Raj Shah

$310,500; 1084 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Satvinder Mangat

$307,000; 756 Medford Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by William P Schimbke to Patrice Dumser

$305,000; 699 Fairview Lane, South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Santiago Martinez to Gerardo Alvarez

$305,000; 1399 Marleigh Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Glen T Wilson to Nolito N Cruz

$302,000; 1567 Deer Pointe Dr Unit 0604, South Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Aixa Rullan to Eduardo Cuevas

$290,000; 302 Hickory Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Ann Marie Jarka to John W Marshall Jr

$265,000; 1 Weston Court, South Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Gregg G Lakin to Alberto Saldana Hernandez

$260,000; 210 Courtland Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Sandra H Donatello to Timothy J Green

$255,500; 277 Nicole Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Juan Flores to Erik Ekstrom

$252,000; 142 Lexington Ave., South Elgin; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Martin G Meyer to Fernando Rodriguez Aguilar

$240,000; 290 Nicole Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by V Michael Garcia to Anthony Butir

$231,000; 294 Windsor Ct Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Cathy A Padron to Jesse Eugene Hanvey

$225,000; 1451 N Pembroke Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Adam Hagg to Gina L Coglianese

$220,000; 724 Fieldcrest Dr Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Amy Sweierczek to Tayler J Buck

$217,000; 7 Windsor Cir Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Janet L Hodyl to Gregory Buck

$217,000; 262 Windsor Ct Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Srei LLC 262 Windsor C to Seth Charles Luman

$215,000; 298 Windsor Ct Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Chris A Capasso to Nicolai Limbrunner

$200,000; 1205 Sandhurst Lane, South Elgin; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Torne Collins to James K Petersen

$185,000; 746 Fieldcrest Dr Unit C, South Elgin; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Lindsey A Graziano to Jacob Pawelkiewicz

$181,000; 301 S Collins St., South Elgin; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Nicholas L Wilfinger to Stanley C Dulkoski II

$74,000; 1030 West Drive, South Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Lu Property LLC to Eric Stark

St. Charles

$744,500; 6N945 Ridge Line Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Kent Payne to Kevin R Lynch

$712,000; 1125 Hilldale Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Alexander J Sarantopulos

$703,500; 1030 Reserve Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Robert Rhodes

$695,000; 13 Stonewood Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Michael K Hamilton to Sean Regan

$680,000; 531 N Meadow View Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 26, 2022, by William J Whelan to Vasyl Havrylyak

$650,000; 7N851 Columbine E, St. Charles; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Adam M Lafrance to Keith A Hastings

$635,000; 39W905 Louisa May Alcott Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Michael S Nenni to Matthew Heimlich

$615,000; 40W445 Carl Sandburg Road, St. Charles; Sold on July 20, 2022, by John Myall to Bryan Dieter

$580,000; 4008 Royal And Ancient Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Celeste Gleeson to Claudia J Barton

$572,000; 623 Walnut St., St. Charles; Sold on July 20, 2022, by David Boy to Paula R Lewinski

$510,000; 4N240 Babson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Jeremy Litwicki to Trafford M Seymour

$500,000; 3N592 Balkan Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Patricia Hooser to Brian Nasala

$485,000; 1102 S 4th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Michael T Gatto to Joshua Schultz

$480,000; 3727 Antoine Court, St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by John Krumm to Beata A Kasperski

$480,000; 1419 S 10th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Quality In Construction Inc to Eric Leafblad

$475,000; 418 Horne St., St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Cheryl J Agnew to Elizabeth A Dow

$425,000; 1863 Allen Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Shannon K Sobanski to Kevin Novak

$415,000; 4N751 Redwood Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Timothy Allen Sopoci to Nicholas Blette

$410,000; 3N482 Lincoln Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Eric Edson to Christian J Jackson

$405,500; 38W349 Bernice Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Mark L Gould to Torin J Schneider

$390,000; 1452 Weber Road, St. Charles; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Masulis Development LLC Series to Scott Sell

$390,000; 126 Whittington Crse, St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by James Francis Mcnamara to Edward Kendall

$385,000; 1811 Cambridge Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Robert Brekke to Alexander Francesco Binetti

$385,000; 1254 Midway Ave., St. Charles; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Rene L Fillion to Danielle Nicole Langan

$379,000; 34W618 Courier Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Legacy Homes Group LLC to Adriana Diaz

$378,000; 508 S 13th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Anthony S Neri to Erika Hellauer

$375,000; 623 Katherine St., St. Charles; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Mary M Baker to Andrew Francis

$370,000; 22 Whittington Crse, St. Charles; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Marc Isadore to Lisa Sennstrom

$365,000; 50 S 1st St Unit 4C, St. Charles; Sold on July 15, 2022, by First Street Development II to Galen L Weddle Jr

$360,000; 4N850 E Mary Drive, St. Charles; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Marek E Skrzynecki to Garrett Wisniewski

$350,000; 34W584 Roosevelt Ave Unit C, St. Charles; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Pathfinder Holdings LLC to Edgardo J Santiago Soldevila

$340,000; 229 Sedgewick Circle, St. Charles; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Brady Olszewski to Melissa Rae Byrne

$333,500; 1551 Banbury Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Sally L Anderson to Kyle F Downey

$333,000; 1311 S 4th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Patricia A Leonard to Monica L Venturella

$316,000; 38W566 Sunset Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Carolyn M Nystrom to Nathan Galan

$315,000; 2104 Dover Lane, St. Charles; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Marie C Culliton to Luis Roja

$312,500; 845 Riding Ln Unit 20-3, St. Charles; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Rosalia M Mazzola to James Robert Gries

$295,000; 166 N 11th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Catalina Nino Nieto to Lauren Warczak

$282,000; 1439 S 5th St., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Michael Holum to Stephen Andrew Hellauer

$275,000; 1622 Evergreen St., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Faye E Brigham to Ricardo Hernandez Juarez

$270,000; 44 White Oak Circle, St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by John A Thornhill to Dennis D Walker

$235,000; 34W596 Courier Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Josiah Viland to Jesica N Ruffino

$235,000; 303 N 3rd Ave., St. Charles; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Debora A Mckay to Matthew Sweeney

$145,000; 1561 Dempsey Drive, St. Charles; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Airhart Construction Corp to William J Whelan

Sugar Grove

$625,000; 806 Edgewood Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Randall W Dickens to Charles Archer Plath

$557,500; 151 Clover Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 27, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jack A Gongaware

$500,000; 918 Edgewood Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jeffrey S Henrichs to Travis L Mcguire

$485,000; 1407 Settlers Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Anthony V Mohatt to Thomas R Bales

$475,000; 657 Sheffield Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Kristina Kochanova to Frank P Isabelli

$465,000; 815 Myers Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Ross J Cortino Jr to Michael R Rayburn

$450,000; 913 Oak St., Sugar Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Robbie Weber to Marco A Garcia Garcia

$425,000; 4S036 Hazelcrest Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Kelly Ehrhart to Steven Gregory Benson

$390,000; 109 Brookhaven Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Chase S Elder to Bertha M Favela

$380,000; 270 Hampton Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 27, 2022, by David R Thompson Jr to Nathaniel Taylor

$376,000; 4S785 Norris Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Thomas J Gibbons to James Wade Stanley

$340,000; 767 Evergreen Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Insurance Of Il Broker Inc

$340,000; 300 Bastian Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Zachary Seibel to Pawel Majewski

$332,000; 301 Bastian Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Nicholas J Terry to Evan Vasa

$285,000; 107 Neil Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on June 9, 2022, by William Sambrookes to Alberto A Reyes Vargas

$246,000; 363 Mallard Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Mauro Mario Morales

$224,000; 273 Capitol Dr Unit C, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Michelle F White to Daniel C Kline

$218,000; 325 Capitol Dr Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Pamela S Hobbs to Nancy L Myers

$209,000; 538 Mallard Ln Unit C, Sugar Grove; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Donald Coit to Octavio Salinas

West Chicago

$280,000; 0N659 Old Kirk Road, West Chicago; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Midwest One Land Corp to Fabricio Marin Munoz

West Dundee

$550,000; 2696 Connolly Lane, West Dundee; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Krishna K Atluri to Tahani N Abdallah

$425,000; 412 S 2nd St., West Dundee; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Brian Holt to Adam J Dalton

$380,000; 81 Riverside Ave., West Dundee; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Randal R Schultz to Mark Whaley

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.