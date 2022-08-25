Fire displaces residents of 32 condo units in Prospect Heights

A fire in a Prospect Heights condo building spread to the attic Thursday. Courtesy of Prospect Heights Fire Protection District

A fire at a Prospect Heights condo complex displaced the residents of 32 units Thursday.

Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building at 818 E. Old Willow Road when first responders arrived just after 1 p.m., according to a Prospect Heights Fire Protection District news release. Crews found the fire in a bathroom of a second-floor apartment.

The blaze was extinguished in about 20 minutes, and firefighters from more than a dozen departments responded to the scene, according to the news release.

Firefighters spent almost an hour checking for hot spots throughout the building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined, the news release said.

The building was not equipped with sprinklers, which officials say would have extinguished or at least contained the fire.

City officials said in a news release that Prospect Heights' building department has been in contact with the Willow Heights Condominium Association to keep up to date on the damage assessment and cleanup efforts. The city is working with local hotels to accommodate housing for displaced families from 816 and 818 E. Old Willow Road, the news release said.