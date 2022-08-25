Edward Foundation hosting fundraising gala

The Edward Foundation is hosting its 32nd annual fundraising gala -- The Big Gig: Magnifique -- on Sept. 24 to benefit programs and services at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

The event will be held at the Westin Lombard, located at 70 Yorktown Center in Lombard, starting at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a silent auction. Dinner, dancing and a live auction will follow with ABC 7 Chicago anchor Alan Krashesky serving as emcee for the evening.

A portion of the funds will help fund numerous Edward Hospital specialties, including oncology, cardiology and behavioral health services at Linden Oaks in Naperville.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the gala in addition to the purchase of individual or table tickets. Individuals and businesses can donate items for the auctions.

There's also a raffle where the winner can choose either $2,500 in cash, a Pedego electric bike or trips to Mexico or California. The raffle costs $100 for one ticket or $200 for three tickets.

Information about the gala can be found at eehealth.org/BigGig.