DuPage County property transfers for June 7 to Aug. 3, 2022

Addison

$601,000; 1205 W Sable Drive, Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Vito Naimoli to Marianne Miller

$585,000; 1770 W Windmill Court, Addison; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Frank V Rotella to Sohrab Felfeli

$500,000; 430 E Fay Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Stephanie R Flores to Robert Raehl

$482,000; 1266 N Scarlet Drive, Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Nathanael S Behe to Matthew Duran

$475,000; 3N770 Wood Dale Road, Addison; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Rocendo J Landolina to Leticia Hernandez

$435,000; 449 N Wesley Drive, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Timothy B Stuever to John M Truty

$435,000; 300 W Dale Drive, Addison; Sold on July 29, 2022, by A N Vo to Norma E Alarcon

$365,000; 29 S Iowa Ave., Addison; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Sara J Veldman to Lizette Lagunas

$360,500; 168 E Winthrop Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Rodrigo Carrera to Herne Leonce Fleurisca

$360,000; 521 W Natalie Lane, Addison; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Daniel Chlela to Miguel Molina

$350,000; 1831 W Mulloy Drive, Addison; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Samirsinh R Rathod to Axel R Contreras

$345,000; 313 W Fay Ave Unit E, Addison; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Caprice Investments to DPR Enterprises Unlimited LLC

$340,000; 177 N Flora Parkway, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Gordon Becker to Maciej Jedrol

$335,000; 1301 W Amelia Lane, Addison; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Beena Mathew to Kaiser Shaikh

$330,000; 443 W Lake Park Drive, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Juanita Pacheco to Ramiro Correa

$317,000; 1210 N Foxdale Dr Unit 113, Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Olive Guerine to John Virgilio

$309,000; 12 S Joyce Lane, Addison; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Adriana Restrepo to David Ibarra

$300,000; 1241 W Amelia Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Harry J Passley to Pietra Fricano

$290,000; 140 N Oakleaf Drive, Addison; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jean M Peters to Jacek Pikul

$281,000; 511 W Natalie Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Manuel Fortuna to Gloria Ochoa

$280,000; 650 S Beverly Ave., Addison; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Debra L Andreson to Eduardo Fuentes Mendoza

$270,000; 112 N School St., Addison; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Joseph A Valadez to Roman Flores

$263,000; 902 W Stonemill Ave., Addison; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Corey Coman to Sean Lohmeyer

$205,000; 736 W Lake Manor Drive, Addison; Sold on July 29, 2022, by John S Schiavone to Efrain Villegas Olivo

$140,000; 943 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 201H, Addison; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Binitabahen Patel to Agnieszka Ambrozewicz

$138,000; 953 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 201A, Addison; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michelle Milewski to Alejandra Villanueva

$122,000; 239 N Mill Rd Unit 108, Addison; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Paul Gatto to Jeffrey A Parnell Jr

$105,000; 255 N Mill Rd Unit 5B, Addison; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Everardo Reyes to Fermin A Perez

$90,000; 245 N Mill Rd Unit 11C, Addison; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Sita H Wick to Faares Quadri

Aurora

$700,000; 809 N Lake St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by MGMN Aurora LLC to Jay Maruti Real Estate LLC

$625,000; 3173 Stratton Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Satyanarayana Nekkanti to Sabarinath Yada

$607,500; 2340 Chandler Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Stephen Sells to Vincent S Thangaraj

$606,000; 4165 Bedford Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Manish Mehta to Nikhil Sudhir Kulkarni

$595,000; 1140 S Commons Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Dayna Flynn to Anoop Kumar

$595,000; 1095 Oakhill Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Chandra Ram to Sameer Railkar

$575,000; 846 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Stephen H Miller to Steven G Hinton

$550,000; 524 Saratoga Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2022, by John J Opat to Walter R Reyes Jr

$520,000; 180 S Oakhurst Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Roger J Brunelle to Alex D Austin

$516,000; 2485 Lakeview Court, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Bonnie Mccrossen to Jeffrey Burdiak

$505,000; 1222 Shoreline Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Ronald A Regal to Wael Ibrahim

$500,000; 3117 Stratton Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Priyank H Patel to Vivek Rengarajan

$460,000; 3546 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Husnain Nazir to Afshan Gull Malik

$455,000; 3680 Charlemaine Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Gaurav Rawal to James R Parris

$440,000; 972 Sundew Court, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jatin Dholakia to Abhik Sil

$436,000; 655 Wingpointe Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by John A Tolle to Angela Barnes

$430,000; 1004 Red Clover Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Suresh C Cuddalore Priya to Praveenkumar Kashinath Ambhore

$420,000; 1952 Bluemist Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Semsedije Jusufi to Mychael Simmons

$415,000; 74 Westmoor Court, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Subash M Hingorani to Patrick F Sweeney

$411,000; 1585 Fidler Court, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Era Corp to Haseeb U Khan

$405,000; 1171 Shoreline Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Ganesh K Vasudev to Faye Clarice Tabor

$404,000; 4174 Irving Road, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Barbara Shin to Ayaz Niazi

$400,000; 2392 White Barn Road, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Mary C Langland to Joshua Firkins Bay

$390,000; 2572 Pinehurst Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Jeff Hassberger to Robert L Jones Jr

$381,000; 990 Rosefield Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Gina M Filippelli to Shyamapada Manna

$371,000; 4252 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Dhiman Banerjee to Yogesh Gore

$353,000; 844 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Tao Hong

$351,000; 3442 Bradbury Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Satheesh Ignatius to Duvaragan Geddi Viswanathan

$350,000; 967 Wedgewood Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Melissa Brendle to Kenneth Villanueva

$340,000; 1820 Bluestem Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Christopher M Buchanan to Noe I Lopez Rangel

$335,000; 1433 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Charlene Lopez to Zachary Dillon Smith

$330,000; 2750 Packford Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Robert Koch to Amtul Sara

$328,000; 323 Berwick Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Hugh A Bruce to Eric Aristuk

$325,000; 2495 Boxwood Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Joseph F Goulakos to Abir Kteich

$325,000; 2369 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Raghavander Sunkireddy to Rajkumar Tharmar

$312,500; 2173 Fescue Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Stephen J Stechnij to James Christopher Messerges

$310,000; 3012 Quincy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by David Smurawski to Richard Sanchez

$305,000; 611 Seneca Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Papalouka Inc to Omar Ahmed Aouled

$305,000; 2750 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Timothy M Wolfe to Oree Payne

$300,000; 66 S Elmwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Elmwood Hinsdell Properties to Dennis R Tynan

$300,000; 167 Legrande Blvd, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Brett Bonnell to Jacob R Mcconkey

$300,000; 1585 Marikay Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Cori L Wienrich to Alfred G Martinez

$300,000; 1557 Bryan Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Ryan J Moutray to Jonathan Clunan

$300,000; 1064 Celebration Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Sherman Howard Esper to Zhicong Fang

$296,000; 463 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Betty K Chow to Jose L Roldan

$295,500; 1101 Emerald Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Charles E Bush to Ashley Domeracki

$294,000; 411 Woodlyn Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Emily Castillo

$292,000; 955 Parkhill Circle, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Emily Aleshire to Ashish Ranjan

$290,000; 3243 Pennsbury Court, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Darlene J Hall to Rajat Misra

$290,000; 1251 Comet Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Pedro Ortiz to Daryl King

$290,000; 1243 Jericho Road, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Alejandro Castaneda Lopez to Lauren Briner

$285,000; 2264 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Naresh Akula to Araceli Hurtado

$285,000; 1410 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Jorge E Lopez Jr

$283,500; 414 Conservatory Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Varn Realty LLC to Boopathi Murugasamy

$280,000; 701 Valley View Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Santosh Murali to Hithesh K Shetty

$280,000; 520 Alyce Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Classic Investments LLC to Moctezuma Yepez-espino

$280,000; 515 Metropolitan St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kevin E Carrelli to Melvina L Gordon

$275,000; 311 Ashland Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Robert H Harmon to Abraham Juarez

$275,000; 1390 Golden Oaks Parkway, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Rafael Ferrer to Richard Obrien

$272,500; 1150 Mcdonald Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Oscar Chavez to Blanca Lopez Coyomani

$267,000; 1065 N Pleasure Court, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Margarito Favela to Chandler Bruozis

$265,000; 594 E Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by HPI Investments LLC Series 5 to Jorge Alvarez

$265,000; 538 Declaration Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jennifer Kruk to Raghav Atal

$265,000; 2405 Buttercup Court, Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Bogdan Radojcic to Angel Ramirez

$261,000; 1101 Serendipity Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Joseph L Felix III to Jacob Boateng

$260,000; 1022 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Patricia M Bayles to Timothy Jo Schoonover

$253,000; 515 Glenview Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Manuel Ortega to Edgar Hernandez Hernandez

$245,000; 870 Southbridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Maria Covarrubias to Jorge Chavez Chavez

$243,000; 426 Morton Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Hector Velazquez to Anthony Aguas

$238,000; 160 S River St Unit 303, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Sonny H Hornbeck to Christopher Faber

$235,000; 536 Wingpointe Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Freedom Mortgage Corp to Seven14properties LLC

$232,500; 2443 Courtyard Cir Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by James P Rix to Margaret Mary Walter

$232,000; 148 Park Ridge Court, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jason Hayes to Alyssa Salvedo

$230,000; 825 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Jose A Chapa Jr to Morelia Delgado

$229,000; 2941 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Nicholas P Kochevar to Jacqueline A Gruman

$229,000; 2305 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Medira LLC to Yinglan Xu

$223,000; 714 Four Seasons Blvd, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Sharon Sperry to Yoselin Arias

$220,000; 1147 Watson St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Larke A Curnock to Fernando Renteria

$215,000; 733 George Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Geraldine R Blank to Selene Guillen Gaytan

$210,000; 1073 Rainwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Robert W Nietzel to George M Adams

$209,000; 234 Kirkwood Ln Unit 234, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Selali Ayeke to Cesar Anguiano

$205,000; 1303 N Lake St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Fitzpatrick Properties LLC to Adan Meza

$197,000; 388 Bunker Hill Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Rebecca Rudy to Jatinder Kaur

$195,000; 515 Hermes Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Marsha J Minott to Christopher Kibble

$195,000; 3455 Sandpiper Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Raymond Allan Santelli to Dwayne Denzinger

$195,000; 2442 Devonshire Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Ivan D Reed Jr to Dwayne Denzinger

$195,000; 207 N Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Luz M Ramos to Gloria A Morales

$195,000; 1638 Linden Park Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Alicia Ramos to Felix Garcia

$195,000; 1335 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Harvey Mueller

$195,000; 1121 Mcdonald Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Thomas A Barnes to Carla Ornelas

$193,000; 824 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Marlene J Balog to Ladislao Martin Granados Torrijos

$192,000; 930 Fenton St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by L & E Investments LLC to Francisco M Carrillo

$190,000; 1032 Century Lane, Aurora; Sold on June 9, 2022, by Alba M Lopez to Rodolfo Adame Vera

$188,000; 1005 Cascade Drive, Aurora; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Divine Ngolediage to Cynthia Gonzalez

$185,500; 1047 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Flora J Sanders to Courtney M Siewak

$185,000; 705 Claim St., Aurora; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Angel Perez to Sergio Mora Rivera

$180,000; 1528 Mcclure Road, Aurora; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Glen A Stevens to Dat Huynh

$180,000; 1144 Church Road, Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Arturo Rodriguez to Crystal Hernandez

$176,000; 342 Springlake Ln Unit C, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by PKB Enterprises LLC to Danielius Budreika

$175,000; 943 New Haven Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jovita Sillas to Farideh Khamisi Sobbi

$164,000; 115 N Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mary Boyle to Gumercinda Torres Coyotl

$154,000; 2820 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Inga Jurevicius

$153,000; 337 Wilder St., Aurora; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Timothy M Schieler to OCJB Properties LLC

$153,000; 1315 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Hugo Acevado to Jose Soria-cortez

$150,000; 412 S Union St., Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Joel I Olivas to OCJB Properties LLC

$150,000; 306 S Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Selina Mendez to Karen Perez

$144,500; 1138 Grand Blvd, Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Beth J Meyerholz to OCJB Properties LLC

$140,000; 616 2nd Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Robert E Davila to OCJB Properties LLC

$121,500; 1962 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 1-A, Aurora; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Leticia Andrade to Andrea D Rawdon

$115,000; 441 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Del Toro Properties LLC

$107,000; 769 Aurora Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Timmothy Roge to Jeffrie Highsmith

$97,000; 648 Woodlawn Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Classic Investments LLC

$95,000; 1925 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2705, Aurora; Sold on July 12, 2022, by Inland Homes Inc to Koan Enterprise LLC; Tall Oak

$87,000; 612 Howard Ave., Aurora; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Toshea Shouse to Cantera Of Third Rock Properties

$70,000; 1211 Lindenwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on July 15, 2022, by E Valle Inc to Sergio Lopez

$60,000; 441 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Craig Lerette to Kendall Partners Ltd

$55,000; 1110 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 307, Aurora; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jose A Frias Jr to Fernando A Frias

Bensenville

$435,000; 120 Dennis Drive, Bensenville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Benta Pryszcz to Blaine Stevenson

$345,000; 1002 Glendale St., Bensenville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Baudelio Vizcarra to Tanya Garay

$335,000; 256 S Center St., Bensenville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Dimitre Kirilov to Rocio J Olvera

$320,000; 1114 Brookwood St., Bensenville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Ewelina Turek to Karol Polak

$315,000; 1206 Stoneham St., Bensenville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jose Medellin to Norma Silva

$310,000; 1324 Brookwood St., Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Jay J Rushlow Jr to James Telkamp

$275,000; 238 Pine Lane, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Barbara Swanek to Nadia Sugey Silva Radilla

$250,000; 433 Grace St., Bensenville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Joseph Schroeder to Erica Gutierrrez

$215,000; 873 John St., Bensenville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Jason P Poplawsky to Antonio Sagal

$192,000; 344 S Mason St., Bensenville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Gregory E Bryon to Eddy Espinoza II

Bloomingdale

$600,000; 213 Woodcrest Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Vl Development LLC to Ihor Kubilevych

$414,000; 320 W Sheffield Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Jacek Ciesla

$375,000; 197 Seneca Trail, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Michelle Puglise to Marvin W Haneberg

$345,000; 214 Garden Way, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Margaret Murray to Christine Gibson

$328,000; 4N200 Glen Ellyn Road, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Timothy Downey to Angel Silveyra Sr

$320,000; 309 Morningside Dr Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Jesse L Farder to Olha Medvid

$295,000; 232 Millford Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Salvador Gutierrez to Vincent A Vallez

$277,000; 13 Willow Bridge Way Unit 5, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Krzysztof Krys Siedlarz to Dmytro Chaika

$260,000; 307 Birchwood Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by W Q Dev Inc to Harshil Patel

$219,000; 120 Lakeview Dr Unit 212, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Dimitre R Dimitrov to James Kelley

$215,000; 125 Lakeview Dr Unit 306, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Sean G Graham to Derossian LLC

$210,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 512, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Emese Josza to Edward Sularz

$205,000; 124 Glengarry Dr Unit 7 302, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Hazel Aquino to Julia Morales

$172,500; 327 Carthage Ct Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Adam Dyer to Victoria L Fricke

$170,500; 214 Glengarry Dr Unit 3 104, Bloomingdale; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Anthony Cullotta to Erik Rodriguez

Burr Ridge

$320,000; 7310 S Park Ave., Burr Ridge; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Thomas Wujcik to Andrzej Stanek

Carol Stream

$630,000; 26W110 Sandpiper Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Thomas R Kadlec to Michael Douglas

$500,000; 794 Provincetown Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Ihab Abdel Qade Mokbel to James Camberis

$406,000; 1173 Hill Crest Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Ryan Tokarz to John Rick Bautista

$400,000; 662 David Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Christopher A Bednarz to Timothy P Kmiec

$390,000; 442 Danbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Kumail M Ali Razvi to Hitesh Shah

$388,000; 506 Danbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Michael P Douglas to Michelle N Mikliszanski

$375,000; 1098 Spring Valley Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Nitinkumar B Soni to Joshua Ziemer

$355,000; 1356 Big Horn Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Arshad Khan to Oscar A Merginio

$352,000; 1086 Pheasant Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Christopher A Miller to Giovanni G Chuqui

$345,000; 335 Saunders Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jonathan Guzman to Robert C Williams II

$345,000; 1295 Rose Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Joshua Strickler to Princy Shyam

$335,000; 885 Napa St., Carol Stream; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Gina Gigante to Mark Johnson

$335,000; 146 Goldenhill St., Carol Stream; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Punitkumar B Patel to Michael Ma

$335,000; 1114 Hyannis Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Dat Cao Do to Pooja Patel

$333,000; 1058 Bartholdi Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Min Kim to Lillian Loconti

$330,000; 589 Pontiac Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Kliton Zotaj to Kho G Tan

$322,000; 295 Bennett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Patrick Ly to Abdul M Mohammed

$320,000; 571 Oswego Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Christine L Michaud to Rocio Martinez

$320,000; 1009 Navajo St., Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Daniel M Kruk to Matthew Diorio

$289,000; 265 Shawnee Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Marek Bogdziewicz to Colton Brucks

$270,000; 642 Adobe Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Nancy A Macpherson to Brian Ishmel Prince Sr

$270,000; 310 Mohawk Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Anthony K Schweikle to Charlotte Carley

$270,000; 1344 Shagbark Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Aa Sales Enterprises Inc to John G Benline Jr

$265,000; 215 Lenox Court, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Sofia Forster to Ana Pavlovic

$255,000; 1290 Gloucester Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Joshua Chacon to Vaishali S Dalwadi

$245,000; 545 Mohican Road, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Dean Berndt to Eduardo J Rojas

$213,000; 1369 Georgetown Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Ivan Ayala Jr to Sandip Patel

$170,000; 505 Nebraska Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on July 27, 2022, by 146 Bennett Ave LLC to Shoaib Meah

$145,500; 443 Esselen Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Senad Spahic to Jamini Patel

$129,500; 113 W Elk Trl Unit 313, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Debbie Dang to Brijesh Patel

$125,000; 566 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 304 C, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Michael Allessi to Arlette Krempasky

$113,000; 121 W Elk Trl Unit 320, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Marcus A Mayer to Puravkumar Shashikant Khergamker

Clarendon Hills

$575,000; 219 Woodstock Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Michael Lee to Brian J Otte

$425,000; 56 Chicago Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Kathleen Kelleher to Eric Matic

$265,000; 326 Park Ave Unit 34, Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Amy Fuller to Lawrence Wayne Gierut

$235,000; 412 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 308, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Jana Vcelkova to Sarah Pratt Dabagia

$145,000; 500 Chase Dr Unit 11, Clarendon Hills; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Ryan B Oconnor to Kamlesh Patel

Darien

$750,000; 1809 Limerick Court, Darien; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Tamalyn M Ennis to Martin Klara

$485,000; 813 71st St., Darien; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Edward R Archer to Sherri Varek

$468,000; 18W026 73rd St., Darien; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Tanner Schmidt to Jason S Sullivan

$465,000; 309 Holly Ave., Darien; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Marian Honek to Mark Anthony Matras

$450,000; 8821 Gleneagles Lane, Darien; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Juan S Bucio to Gildardo Bucio

$445,000; 1910 Center Circle, Darien; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Viorel Stan to James Farrell

$430,000; 7314 Poplar Lane, Darien; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Aneta Bednarz to Emilis Nauckunas

$420,000; 1130 69th St., Darien; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Sharon S Klepacz to Edward M Fortin

$417,000; 3204 87th St., Darien; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Karen G Ross to Jared Mckean

$400,000; 913 Timber Lane, Darien; Sold on July 20, 2022, by William J Farago to Kyle Mulcahy

$387,000; 913 69th St., Darien; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Andrew Robert Cummings

$360,000; 1500 Barrymore Drive, Darien; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Thomas G Buzanis to Nikko D Crisostomo

$280,000; 7525 Nantucket Dr Unit 109, Darien; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Peter S Walsh to Michael J Burke

$275,000; 8310 Sweetwater Court, Darien; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Donald Houdek to Delche Vakanski

$240,000; 7905 Knottingham Cir Unit D, Darien; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Krasimira M Schrib to Vesna Zivanovic

$230,000; 1640 Royal Oak Rd Unit 5, Darien; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Jerome J Loos to James Gann

$196,000; 7901 Knottingham Cir Unit B, Darien; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Barbara T Pudelek to Zlate Stojcevski

Downers Grove

$750,000; 510 86th St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Joel Klein to John Wagner

$615,000; 8328 Helen Court, Downers Grove; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Keith A Baird to Oleh Kurylo

$525,000; 928 Weatherbee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mary Lynn Alder Hodshire to Brian Joseph Harz

$515,000; 922 62nd St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Bradley J Bloom to John Chase

$515,000; 744 Prairie Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Robert L Portney Jr to Dimitris Roditis

$500,000; 930 Curtiss St Unit 110, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Gerald G Christensen to Gary Martin

$485,000; 1434 63rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Voltaire Dennis Pacia Roxas to Rebecca Szymczak

$480,000; 4039 Forest Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Frank P Alonso to Dustin Slodov

$430,000; 6731 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jeffrey S Stueland to Nicholas Woolf

$430,000; 1461 Brunette Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Nicholas Schreiner to Brian Hibsch

$407,500; 1508 Virginia St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Bridget M Lucas to Kathy Villies

$402,500; 4804 Forest Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Roprp 7 LLC 4804 Forest Ave to Flor Velez

$382,500; 5221 Fairmount Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Karen B Shank to Juliana Stewart

$380,000; 6103 Puffer Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Marcello Delfini to Jake Matthew Palubiak

$375,000; 5704 Pershing Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Dennis M Mitrius to Jonathan D Garnett

$375,000; 1176 Mistwood Court, Downers Grove; Sold on July 20, 2022, by John Dietrich to James Korinek

$355,000; 1639 Carol St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Dovydas Sungaila to Colleen Chaps

$350,000; 1509 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by J J D Properties LLC to Jimmy Ellis

$344,000; 3929 Williams St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Joseph Martinez to Courtney A Carroll

$305,000; 4213 Forest Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Hans J Schuster to Lorie Mcanarney

$300,000; 1615 35th St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Karen G Mueller to Christopher Seaton

$295,000; 5733 Plymouth St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Kathleen England to Evan King

$288,000; 5728 Aubrey Terrace, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Matthew Mandros to Rajinder K Thethi

$270,000; 324 55th St., Downers Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Michael Mariani to Robert G Caire

$265,000; 935 Burlington Ave Unit 110, Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Adrienne Leigh Moeller to Kristina Karastoyanova

$265,000; 7324 Hartford Road, Downers Grove; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Aaron Nichols to Rasa Svedas

$240,000; 7315 Winthrop Way Unit 16, Downers Grove; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Ghazal Khan to Jessica S Brown

$210,000; 7342 Winthrop Way Unit 8, Downers Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Carrie Swimmer to Marija Stojanov

$177,500; 1903 Brighton St., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Richard G Scalise to Michelle Stube

$177,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 14B, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Debra J K Mitchell to Darren Halligan

$165,000; 502 Redondo Dr Unit 303, Downers Grove; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Matthew Van Howe to Slobodan Vujosevic

$154,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 15A, Downers Grove; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Theresa Irving to Grace J Kornafel

$145,000; 8010 Woodglen Ln Unit 110, Downers Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Karen M Zych to Karen Van Ausdall

$135,000; 4224 Saratoga Ave Unit J307, Downers Grove; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Arlene Cygan to Raychel Techman

$100,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 15E, Downers Grove; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Leonid Leybovich to Mark Vince

Elmhurst

$745,000; 241 S Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Salvatore La Spisa to Craig Loss

$710,000; 421 W Utley Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Kevin P O Donnell to Paul Jordan Payne

$710,000; 15W060 Lexington St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Daniel S Saken to Adam Nakis

$650,000; 301 N Geneva Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Kathleen E Crotty to Hoanganh Do

$650,000; 191 N Myrtle Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Brad T Shortt to Nicholas Batista

$600,000; 0S562 Old York Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Mark Sills to David Ruggles

$560,000; 639 S Hillside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by John J Mojziszek to Eric Yee

$548,000; 202 N Addison Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Charles V Hopkins to Martin Larsen

$530,000; 177 S York St Unit C, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Emilia Smal to Thomas C Jacobs

$490,000; 242 S Kenmore Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Andrew J Peters to Kalyan Latchamsetty

$419,000; 157 S Rex Blvd, Elmhurst; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Mary R Montgomery to Stephen J Feldt

$410,000; 628 N Adele St., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Stephen Ankenbrandt to Danilo S Hernandez

$410,000; 435 N Highview Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Annie Thomas to Moideen Kutty Edassery

$400,000; 209 E North Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 26, 2022, by 209 E North Ave LLC to Madelyn R Stroud

$400,000; 0S522 Kendall Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Laura L Heraty to Aurelio O Gonzalez

$362,500; 243 N Elm Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on July 19, 2022, by James M Aguirre to Robert D Cler

$317,500; 420 W Avery St., Elmhurst; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Carrie I Jones to Ali Ben Dhiab

$290,000; 372 W Fremont Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Alice M Peterson to Kenneth Difrancesca

$220,000; 250 E Lexington St., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Campanelli Supplemental Needs to Jose R Garcia

$210,000; 952 N Virginia Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Lukas Komenda to Miguel Olaguez

Glen Ellyn

$642,500; 167 Jonathan Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Anshul Aggarwal to Syed Imam

$640,000; 2S404 Terrace Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Henry Aaron Taft to Kevin Polsley

$640,000; 23W029 Kings Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Lynn M Buchko to Allan B Newcomer

$516,000; 269 Spring Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Benjamin J Demong to Anders Dinterman

$500,000; 254 Hawthorne Blvd, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 20, 2022, by JMB Property Group LLC to Gabriel Richard Partain

$500,000; 143 S Milton Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Maria L Cassano to Michelle Serna

$455,000; 849 Marston Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Mark Gleason Marini to Andrew Mun

$450,000; 14 Walnut Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Joseph Yucha to Peter Manka

$418,000; 22W746 Hackberry Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Ernesto Nuno to Michael Hornbrook

$413,000; 112 S Ellyn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Dhimitraq Tasho to David Starke

$410,000; 742 Pleasant Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Craig Turner to Thomas S Brennan

$395,000; 820 Euclid Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Keith Mika to Luis D Amezquita

$394,000; 341 Woodstock Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Anne C Boras to Lori O Brien

$380,000; 575 Coolidge Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 28, 2022, by John Palatine to Timothy M Kroscher

$365,000; 916 Waverly Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Fine Home Real Estate Inc to Christopher Cagadas

$315,000; 595 Maiden Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 25, 2022, by David W Bentson to Robert Anzak

$315,000; 3S150 Arboretum Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by James A Berrafato to Joel Pennington

$290,000; 559 Coolidge Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Petko Georgiev to Luke Louis Korthuis

$260,000; 360 Sandhurst Cir Unit 4, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Fatmira Asllani to Jemayah Castro

$255,000; 22W428 Balsam Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Kathryn Elizabeth Dahms Robin to Saba Syed

$235,000; 470 Fawell Blvd Unit 411, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 27, 2022, by 130 Martin LLC to Manish Thakore

$210,000; 445 N Park Blvd Unit 3E, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Ivan Dionisio to Colleen Folkers

$147,000; 93 Briar St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Mohammed M Siddiqui to Shoaib Meah

$141,000; 460 Raintree Ct Unit 3K, Glen Ellyn; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ray E Campbell to Lulla B King

Glendale Heights

$401,000; 1944 Harvest Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Roshni Patel to Syed M Hasan

$325,000; 1687 Schmale Road, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Ethel Leyba to Feroz Ali Khan

$295,000; 119 Oxford Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Krishna Govindan to Awi Kim

$286,000; 1578 Charles Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Lam X Nguyen to Ricardo Santeliz

$285,000; 179 Shorewood Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Deandre T Shaw to Viktor Havrylyuk

$275,000; 83 E Drummond Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Lois J Schaak to Jose Gerardo Barrera

$272,500; 117 Golfview Dr Unit 117, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Allan K Guardian to Chandara Thach

$256,000; 2012 Juniper Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Bryant Escobar to Abdul Rasheed S Mohammed

$250,000; 185 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jose F Sanchez to Roman Gladchuk

$240,000; 361 Thorncliffe Dr Unit 361, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Vipulkumar D Patel to Andres Martinez

$232,500; 1783 Frank Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Nealesh D Jhaveri to David Stewart

$222,000; 17 Fallbrook Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Qamaruddin Aliyar Khan to Carlos E Gutierrez

$205,000; 1131 Harbor Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ilirjan Vide to Kathleen Prekins

$175,500; 2210 Lake Ridge Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Jennifer Barry to Waseema Ather

$149,000; 485 James Ct Unit C, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Swaminarayan Prop LLC to Robert Perez

$130,000; 421 E Lincoln Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Malgorzata Glowacka to Jan Glowacka

$94,000; 1557 Jill Ct Unit 106, Glendale Heights; Sold on July 25, 2022, by A To Z Properties LLC to Mustapha Chellah

Hinsdale

$595,000; 1401 Burr Oak Rd Unit 110B, Hinsdale; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Linda Cairns to Bernadette Marzec

$502,000; 1401 Burr Oak Rd Unit 304 B, Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by O Properties Inc to Pamela Ann Cleland

$500,000; 1412 Burr Oak Ct Unit 14-B, Hinsdale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Cofco Capital Corp to John V Romanelli

$480,000; 5660 S Garfield St., Hinsdale; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Mcfall Trust to Samit Patel

$435,000; 5704 Sutton Place, Hinsdale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Elizabeth M Brooks to Sarah Augspurger

$310,000; 1203 Chanticleer Lane, Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Milan Bozic to Ali Zhang

$285,000; 483 Old Surrey Road, Hinsdale; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Li Yao to Christine R Schaefer

$205,000; 360 Claymoor Unit 2B & PS 65, Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Hang Wah Hung to Mohammad Puri

Itasca

$375,000; 904 Willow St., Itasca; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Kollipara Joint Tenancy to Divyananda Giddegowda

$333,000; 231 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Guodong Cai to Hemang Bhavsar

$329,000; 157 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Wayne Silverman to Shaun D Andruchuk

$305,000; 609 E Irving Park Road, Itasca; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Anders R Ecklund to Sara M Cash

$290,000; 502 W Center St., Itasca; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Cynthia Herrera to Brian Ladd

Lisle

$660,000; 2298 Oak Hill Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Richard L Costa to Daniel J Kelly

$600,000; 6096 Angel Lane, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Hanqi Guo to Tianqi Hong

$565,000; 6395 New Albany Road, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Scott J Pavel to John S Kula

$525,500; 6138 Harth Court, Lisle; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Alan S Trunek to Jason W Kolb

$434,500; 502 61st St., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Jeffrey M Young to Adam Moecker

$410,000; 707 59th St., Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Kristopher Watts to Gregory Bauman

$342,000; 5236 Oakview Drive, Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Kenneth W Harshman to Ryan Thiessen

$280,000; 917 Southport Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Colin Jecha to Lucas Smith

$230,000; 5916 Greenview Road, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Jason Duval to Sean Keefe

$218,000; 4509 Chelsea Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Craig E Douglas to Grecia Lizbeth Estrada

$190,000; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 3M, Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Ryan Koranda to Lauren Mcgladdery

$190,000; 2880 Torrey Pine Ln Unit 1H, Lisle; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Theodore J Dellis to Jason Heeley

$182,000; 2250 Abbeywood Dr Unit B, Lisle; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Marcela Saenz to Blake Day

$180,000; 5803 Oakwood Dr Unit A, Lisle; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Kimberly Novovesky to James Magro

$177,000; 5820 Oakwood Dr Unit 3L, Lisle; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Cory P Moyer to Cozy Spot LLC

$176,000; 2382 Abbeywood Dr Unit D, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Beata Krzycka to Jason Joseph Sheridan

$174,500; 642 Maple Ave., Lisle; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Joanne M Carlson to Boyun Tang

$167,000; 6014 E Lake Dr Unit 1B, Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ashley Erickson to Juan Antonio Contreras

$165,000; 5950 Oakwood Dr Unit 4E, Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Alena Lomatskyi to Tao He

$164,500; 6010 Oakwood Dr Unit 6J, Lisle; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Timothy W Wagner to Derrick Hubbard

$162,500; 6006 Forest View Rd Unit 2B, Lisle; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Wynn E Pott to Brian T Nauss

$157,000; 2238 Abbeywood Dr Unit D, Lisle; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Lee Trust to Jaeh Korwitts

$150,000; 5809 Oakwood Dr Unit C, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Alhood Investments LLC Series to Saul Angulo

$128,000; 5538 E Lake Dr Unit A, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Deborah A Meyer to Robert Neumayer

$110,000; 5810 Oakwood Dr Unit 2J, Lisle; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Younglove Supplemental Needs to Nicholas Maniatis

Lombard

$650,000; 368 N Grace St., Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2022, by James M Stanick to Bozidar Skoric

$625,000; 1S712 Vista Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Anthony Borsellino to Kristy J Mccabe

$499,000; 220 S Elizabeth St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Reedy Properties Inc to Jason Echevarria

$425,000; 24 Woodmoor Court, Lombard; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Danish I Patel to Jelvin Joseph

$415,000; 333 N Martha St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Midcity Real Estates LLC to Jeremy Wallace

$415,000; 313 E Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by William P Lorimer to Nicole Danielle Shenberger

$401,000; 256 E Sunset Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Sean Cummings to David Standaert

$400,000; 1206 S Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Pedro Raygoza to Elijah F Bustamante

$396,500; 1 Woodmoor Court, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Woodmoor Development LLC to Iola Weatherly

$375,000; 19W262 Grammercy Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Marjorie Jansa to Michael La Montagna

$375,000; 1147 Hunter St., Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Amelberga P Rienton to Helen M Malone

$370,000; 1527 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Michael H Frega to Matthew Allen Gaw

$365,000; 2N070 Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Sharon Frick to Argiro Vranas

$362,000; 2S614 Gray Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Joshua A Kendrick to Kelly Houlihan

$355,000; 21W311 Ahlstrand Road, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Padron Enterprises Inc to Otabek Mirsaliyev

$352,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 404, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Sandra J Gould to Mary D Dunne

$341,000; 1080 Kufrin Way, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Tony K Peter to Aimen Naveed

$330,000; 353 Vance St., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jason A Welker to Veronica Rogers Jordan

$330,000; 1073 S Finley Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Vito J Abbinate to Gaurav Mishra

$325,000; 47 W Berkshire Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by David J Psenica to Carmen F Pulice

$320,000; 435 W Ash St., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Nancy M Lee to Thomas J Kelly

$320,000; 11 E 13th St., Lombard; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Joel A Castaneda to Matthew M Kunst

$315,000; 203 W Taylor Road, Lombard; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Christopher Allen Wong to Brandon Jerome Witt

$310,000; 437 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Chase Smith to Colleen Carik

$304,500; 908 S Main St., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Leslie J Wood Jr to Rosie Drumgoole

$280,000; 400 S Elizabeth St., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Steve Spandikow to Ignacio Oliva Perez

$275,000; 1109 E Wilson Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 22, 2022, by QHR LLC to Michael W Bagnole

$265,000; 213 Gazebo Lane, Lombard; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Pamela J Hammersmith to Alexander G Kritikos

$255,000; 1411 S 3rd St., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Mark D Leffler to Antonio Fiasche

$232,000; 1071 E Wilson Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Mustafa Elqadi

$215,000; 2201 S Grace St Unit 608, Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Maureen Frances Omalley to Balpreet Kaur

$155,000; 103 N Chase Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Eileen Termunde to Erick Ramirez Villagomez

$150,000; 33 N Main St Unit 6M & G8, Lombard; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Veronica S Quinn to Daniel Meek

$150,000; 1208 S Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jacqueline B Warden to Abdul Baseer Mohammed

$124,000; 1313B S Rebecca Rd Unit 210, Lombard; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Lisa Cox to Hamidullah Abrahamy

Medinah

$630,000; 22W611 Sodaro Road, Medinah; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Michael P Bartuch to Tiffany Ceponis

$560,000; 22W341 Walnut Ave., Medinah; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Jonathan D Volpe to Hanna Pyzikiewicz

$555,000; 7N382 Linden Ave., Medinah; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Christopher A Clemente to Tomasz Niedzwiedz

Naperville

$4,825,000; 2643 Forgue Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by FS Naperville LLC to Fox Partners LP

$1,095,000; 3512 Lawrence Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michael Berschauer to Steven Michael Zidow

$1,320,000; 3908 Littlestone Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Raghu R Pulluru to Robert J Dellutri Jr

$1,381,000; 4328 White Ash Lane, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Srinivas Chundu to Teris Williams

$950,000; 3967 Littlestone Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Rk Property Group Ltd to Mauricio Morales Calderon

$890,000; 2203 Stowe Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Timothy A Wolfe to Darrin Matthew Nagengast

$875,000; 3408 Breitwieser Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Brian J Tuminello to Liviu Gurin

$860,000; 3711 Junebreeze Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Surendranath Iska V to Durga Prasad Cheedepudi

$820,000; 2257 River Woods Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2022, by David J Roy to Tim Grimms

$815,000; 3615 Lime Light Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Anuradha Kashyap to Faraz Kamal

$800,000; 1739 Princess Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Eduardo Benforado to Shimon Secret Society Temp

$797,000; 3652 Sargent Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Naresh B Nakka

$790,000; 23920 W Hunt Club Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Paulo Dostal to Babar Siddiqui

$781,000; 4820 Shumard Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Robert J Dellutri Jr to Mohamed Hosni Ziadi

$780,000; 1404 Orwell Road, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Rodney A Burciaga to Ananya Sarker

$750,000; 5419 Dogwood Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Brady M Brosnahan to Tomas A Navarro

$750,000; 3715 Landsdown Ave., Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Heritage Holdings Inc to Sherzod Khalmatov

$736,688; 2440 Corn Lily Road, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Siddhartha Kory

$734,000; 2544 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Arun Kumar Joginipelly

$730,000; 371 Du Pahze St., Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Mary Gannon to Moises Guadelupe Beltran

$730,000; 2616 Bangert Court, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Esa A Paaso to Susanta Deo

$730,000; 1232 Thackery Court, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Michael Stege to Naga Narayana Reddy Avula

$724,000; 2847 Breckenridge Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Ryan J Vaughan to Jason Mozdzierz

$723,000; 3416 Lapp Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Ashish Parulekar to Sumihiro Suzuki

$715,500; 3558 Monarch Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Kate Vanderbaan to Carter Gilman

$715,000; 1784 Chadwicke Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by David Cushing to Edwin E Hardee

$700,000; 3516 Monarch Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Sreenivasan Raghavan to Anh Vuong

$699,000; 3415 Goldfinch Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Erik Benson to Vera Venkata Satya Prasad Guttula

$695,000; 1604 Mohler Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Ramana Chamarti to Diego Alberto Anibaldi

$680,000; 2204 Joyce Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Paul T Archie Jr to Bakhodir Mamat Janov

$675,000; 3540 Jeremy Ranch Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by JJ&T Real Estate Dev LLC to Eric Rath

$672,000; 1308 Brunswick Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Biju S Damodaran to James M Shapkauski

$670,000; 117 S Stauffer Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Tiffany Swanson to Bill Papagiannopoulos

$651,000; 604 N Brainard St., Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Daniel R Zeman to James J Gombas

$650,000; 1420 Durness Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Thomas R Brady to Naveed M Kakal

$646,000; 431 Prairie Knoll Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Robert D Bowers to Brett Hartzfeld

$640,000; 1207 Orwell Road, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Richard Kim to Nicholas Edward Flesvig

$637,000; 2408 Litchfield Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Stephen Huebner to Leticia Rene Johnson Lusk

$635,500; 1235 Wrenson Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Gil Niklaus F Garchitorena

$632,000; 3743 Falkner Drive, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by John Biju Poothavelil to Jayanta Mukherjee

$630,000; 1804 Syracuse Road, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Asher L Gray to Robert A Buoy

$625,000; 3523 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Si Ying Chen to Peter Lawrence Laporte IV

$624,000; 2743 Pennyroyal Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 7, 2022, by Vinodkumar H Sisodiya to Gaurav Kumar

$614,000; 807 S River Road, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Oscar Chirinos

$602,500; 2315 Lucent Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Brian H Cho

$600,000; 3603 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Rodney Woods

$600,000; 3015 Brossman St., Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Laura D Hrubec to Earl Dommer Jr

$600,000; 2115 High Meadow Road, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Babar B Siddiqui to Jingyi Zhang

$595,000; 1220 Arthur Road, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Ann Montgomery to Fikret Ercan Erciyes

$585,000; 5544 Bergamot Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by James P Bain to Sardor Alimov

$585,000; 1562 Apache Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Rehan Shallwani to Austin Bowman

$582,000; 1363 Hunter Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Chenghong Sheng to Anderson Trimm

$575,000; 340 S Loomis St., Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Marius A Draganescu to Mish Properties LLC

$575,000; 1405 Ridgely Court, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Koorosh Jamalpur to Brett M Gilbert

$570,000; 1309 Galena Court, Naperville; Sold on July 14, 2022, by Mark A Bianchi to Fabio Gazzola

$568,000; 2508 Champion Road, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Katy Hsiao Goldsborough to Marina Rodnikova

$567,000; 3420 Fairmont Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Rory S Ross to Volodymyr Hudzenko

$552,000; 951 Dakota Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Michael Lai to Scott Nellis

$550,000; 1470 N Charles Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Chrisina Alvarez to Hyesonsil Sim

$547,500; 1255 Josiah Road, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kaitlyn Nicole Olsen

$540,000; 6S503 Bridlespur Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Brad Lesak to Brian D Kelly

$535,000; 226 Tupelo Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Mark T Melsa to Daniel Florian Starzec Jr

$535,000; 2104 Lindsay Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Stephen F Puente to Soumyadipta Roy

$530,000; 3431 Interlochen Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Jonathan P Chapman to Naysan Ahmadiyeh

$525,000; 820 Prairie Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Steven Lieberman to D J K Custom Home Inc

$525,000; 2435 Kingsley Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Alexander Boyd to Jaewon Jang

$522,500; 1261 Josiah Road, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Bhandiwad Community Property

$507,500; 1556 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Garrett H Schade to Shane Irvin

$505,000; 417 River Bluff Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by John F Oreilly to Scott Harris

$500,500; 1257 Josiah Road, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Suman Suryavanshi

$500,000; 6S160 Carlyle Court, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Bradley Everett Hamilton to Jacob Levinson

$500,000; 24259 Graver Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michael G Adams to Jose Ochoa

$494,500; 2240 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sabanam Lakhey

$492,000; 2244 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sukhdarshansingh G Atwal

$483,000; 1390 E Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Michael P Nulicek to Joseph A Rose Jr

$480,000; 416 Warwick Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Ginnie L James to Andrew Wassell

$476,000; 3103 Anna Marie Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Tiffany Stephens

$476,000; 2417 Brockton Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Lynne Fahy to Dae Kyun Kim

$475,500; 1025 Emerald Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Steven J Paglia to Jeremy Michael Goatcher

$472,000; 2272 95th St Unit 310, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Mehr Investments LLC to Everyday Empire LLC

$471,500; 3109 Anna Marie Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Tong Li

$471,000; 3604 Lawrence Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Mark Thomas Lutz to Sean Wilkinson

$470,000; 45 Drendel Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Coj Enterprises LLC Resale to Ronald Eilers

$470,000; 28W104 Country View Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Krzystof Koc to Adam Boukram

$470,000; 1620 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Michael Curtis to Aaron P Lukasik

$467,000; 1217 Evergreen Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Oliver C Quizon to Emmett Bartens

$465,000; 1572 Charlotte Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Axel Conrads to Swayam Akkiraju

$460,500; 3105 Anna Marie Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Arlene Yates

$455,000; 2373 Bennington Court, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Paula L Bennett to Rakesh Nayaganti

$438,000; 558 Hempstead Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Sarah E Rinaldi to Robert Chambers

$438,000; 4107 Royal Mews Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Amit Agrawal to Sara L Hays

$437,000; 3107 Anna Marie Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jagabandhu Sahoo

$432,000; 5S680 Mockingbird Court, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Kathryn A Kroll to Nathan A Barty

$430,000; 1223 Lakewood Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Bryan Mcnevin to Osiris Carrion

$430,000; 1091 Selma Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Chriostopher Allen Potts to Andrew Haas

$425,500; 1750 Knox Court, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Carrie E Stoudt to Susan Marshall

$425,000; 618 Highland Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Autumn Home Inc to Steven Waeghe

$420,000; 915 Churchill Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Gregory Patrick Marron to Michael D Sanfacon

$420,000; 263 Colony Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Shane A Irvin to Ha Young Cho

$415,000; 333 Beech Court, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Dolores Taylor to Danny Living

$411,500; 2308 Newport Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Willard Daniel Smith Jr to David J Roy

$410,000; 5 Redstart Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Asma Choudry to Suzanne N Vohsen

$410,000; 324 Berry Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Hudal Dirilten to Dominic Price

$410,000; 2226 Briarhill Court, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Deborah L Dyschkant to Alcira Filomena Borras

$410,000; 1605 Killdeer Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Paul Pasternock to Anne M Pasternock

$405,000; 2028 Crossing Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Jacob O Warren to Fuad Alzaied

$400,000; 5S564 Kirk Place, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Timothy P Feeley to Sean Lintow Sr

$385,000; 3153 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Margaret Teeple

$385,000; 3051 Serenity Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Albert D Walker II to Sally Small

$385,000; 2535 Dunraven Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Bhanu Prakash Kajuluri to Sofija Bugaqku

$379,000; 732 Wildflower Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Douglas J Tomczak to Xu Nie

$360,000; 3907 Garnette Court, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Kathleen L Living to Manish Bhasin

$360,000; 1365 Carleton Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Brian M Mchale to John Conlisk

$354,000; 308 Camarie Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Litao Wu Hardee to Lachezar Georgiev

$351,000; 3055 Serenity Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 18, 2022, by Sol E Paes to Nishant Kumar Sinha

$350,000; 1935 Wisteria Ct Unit 6, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Mihail Vangheli to Vasile Leahu

$342,000; 4412 Monroe Court, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Valeria Mayorga Caicedo to Juan Wang

$337,500; 25W110 Lacey Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Sean P Dominick to Catherine A Mittenthal

$333,000; 3068 Serenity Lane, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Vani Sirupa to Gokul Krishna Boothpur

$327,000; 439 Orleans Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Christine O Wright to Ann Shu Hua Chen

$325,000; 612 Waterview Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Leslie Shibovich to Inder M Sethi

$325,000; 2548 Dunraven Ave., Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Seokkeun Kwak to Mayank Jain

$320,000; 105 Cedarbrook Road, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Daniel Bowser to Christine K Chansamone

$316,000; 443 Orleans Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Premanand Sundivakkam to Viacheslav Molvenskikh

$301,000; 2955 White Thorn Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by James D Banich to Xiaofeng Qiao

$300,000; 1056 Sheridan Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Surekha Mothiki to Evgheni Gindea

$285,000; 2401 Norfolk Court, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Anish Halvadia to Ken Shipnaugh

$280,000; 2823 Alameda Court, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Marco Mikhael to Rolando Zavala

$277,500; 2321 Worthing Dr Unit 102A, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Shane W Gericke to Kathy Lynn Soukup

$275,000; 2640 Idaho Road, Naperville; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Phoenixe LLC to Kashif Mahmood

$265,000; 1133 Crimson Court, Naperville; Sold on July 13, 2022, by Nicholas N Paul to Hal H Levine

$260,500; 1719 Napoleon Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Joni M Dunlap to Samir Alhayek

$259,500; 2579 Arcadia Cir Unit 164, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Hong Liang to Volodymyr Nazariichuk

$258,000; 2510 Carrolwood Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Farrukh Aftab Khan to Yuansheng Wang

$257,000; 1539 Lighthouse Drive, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Margaret Nilles to Amanda Giglio

$253,000; 1007 Sheridan Circle, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Jordan A Foss to Kishore Thokala

$251,000; 19 Foxcroft Rd Unit 131, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Tammy Innis to Oksana Kostiuk

$250,000; 726 Blossom Court, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Uday G Pai to Kassandra Crespo

$249,000; 2227 Wendt Circle, Naperville; Sold on June 8, 2022, by Oak Hill Development LLC to Hui Chen

$247,500; 725 Blossom Ct Unit 725, Naperville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Ann Condich to 701 Capital LLC

$240,000; 2332 Overlook Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Nidal Abdulbaki to Naren Adhik Radhakrishnan

$235,000; 872 Quin Ct Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Matthew Kujak to Mitchell J Mcgarry

$230,000; 2152 Fulham Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Amanda Kottak to Jenny B Cha

$220,000; 3975 Idlewild Ln Unit 204, Naperville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jeffrey L Arney to Lois Colgan

$207,000; 1336 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Liviu Gurin to Kevin J Lee

$202,000; 1521 Raymond Dr Unit 203, Naperville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Ariana Wojcik to Oscar Solano Brito Jr

$190,000; 6S010 Steeple Run Dr Unit 2A, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Cheng Robert Tang to Simone Schroeder

$190,000; 2259 Petworth Ct Unit 201D, Naperville; Sold on July 15, 2022, by Emilie Frait to Eric J Frait

$185,000; 48 Harbor Ct Unit 312, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Suzanne E Gasperini to Daniel Brandt

$185,000; 1368 Normantown Road, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Christine Reinert to Cazimi LLC

$184,000; 451 Valley Dr Unit 302, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Gumercindo S Lopez to Somil Yadav

$180,000; 1125 Royal Saint George Dr Unit 104, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Justin Botos to Matthew Meisinger

$177,000; 1543 Raymond Dr Unit 101, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Rosemary P Ryan to Susan Cynthia Caez

$165,000; 1049 W Ogden Ave Unit 1-216, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Josh Mitchell to Gail Shay

$160,000; 19 Foxcroft Rd Unit 123, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Megan A Brennan to Matthew Swajkowski

$157,500; 1674 Ishnala Dr Unit 203 & P 111, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by John Valentino to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$156,500; 515 Kiowa Dr Unit 203 & P 47, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Sheila Alcom to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$154,000; 1004 N Mill St Unit 5-302, Naperville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Hongyan Han to Adam C Pischke

$153,500; 531 Kiowa Dr Unit 204 & P-64, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by David W Baumann to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$153,500; 1670 Ishnala Dr Unit 202 & P 104, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Azat Gainiakhmetov to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$150,500; 1658 Ishnala Dr Unit 204 & P 80, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Jinshan Wang to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$150,000; 19 Foxcroft Rd Unit 219, Naperville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Danielle D Carstens to Pampa Housing LLC

$150,000; 1056 N Mill St Unit 111, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Gerald M Joseph to Lariza T Miravete

$148,500; 1670 Ishnala Dr Unit 203 & P-103, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Lawrence B Wunderlich to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$148,000; 528 E Bailey Rd Unit 204 & P 32, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Yizhi Hong to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$148,000; 1577 Raymond Dr Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Mia Arcieri to Crystal E Diaz

$147,500; 531 Kiowa Dr Unit 203 & P-63, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Angela Platt to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$145,500; 1662 Ishnala Dr Unit 201 & P 83, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Taqui S Syed to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$145,500; 1654 Ishnala Dr Unit 102 & P 66, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Svetlozar Draganov to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$144,500; 1662 Ishnala Dr Unit 203 & P 87, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Raymond R Wesolowski to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$144,500; 1658 Ishnala Dr Unit 202 & P 76, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Lucja Kseniak to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$144,000; 531 Kiowa Dr Unit 104 & P 62, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Yongdong Yu to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$144,000; 528 E Bailey Rd Unit 104 & P 30, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Katie Kai to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$144,000; 515 Kiowa Dr Unit 104 & P-46, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Rehan S Ahmed Hashmi to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$143,500; 510 E Bailey Rd Unit 102 & P 2, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Songjian Xu to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$143,500; 1673 Ishanal Dr Unit 104, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Samir Rajput to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$142,500; 521 Kiowa Dr Unit 202 & P 52, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by State Street Realty Group 700 to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$142,500; 509 Kiowa Dr Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Glenn Ranchero to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$142,500; 1673 Ishnala Dr Unit 103 & P-125, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Ruth M Yee to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$142,500; 1669 Ishnala Dr Unit 201 & P 115, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Catherine M Cioffi to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$141,500; 530 Kiowa Dr Unit 202 & P-132, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Youran LLC to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$141,500; 528 E Bailey Rd Unit 203 & P 31, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Daryl L Laman to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$141,500; 1666 Ishnala Dr Unit 204 & P 96, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by John Amegatse to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$141,500; 1666 Ishnala Dr Unit 101 & P 93, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Simplest Property LLC to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$139,000; 515 Kiowa Dr Unit 101, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Moinuddin Hashmi to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$138,500; 530 Kiowa Dr Unit 104 & P-134, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Bajram Neziri to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$138,500; 530 Kiowa Dr Unit 101 & P 129, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Simplest Property LLC to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$138,500; 522 Kiowa Dr Unit 103 & P 149, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Virginia A Kula to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$138,500; 521 Kiowa Dr Unit 201 & P 51, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Susan C Srch to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$137,000; 522 E Bailey Rd Unit 203 & P 23, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Krzysztof Bednarz to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$137,000; 516 E Bailey Rd Unit 202 & P12, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Michael R Hagen to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$137,000; 510 E Bailey Rd Unit 203 & P-7, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Michael R Hagen to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$136,500; 530 Kiowa Dr Unit 204 & P 136, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Nicole C Vlasici to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$136,500; 1654 Ishnala Dr Unit 204 & P-72, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Rosemary F Schlofner to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$134,000; 510 E Bailey Rd Unit 204 & P 8, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Kedar Navkal to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$133,500; 526 Kiowa Dr Unit 104 & P 142, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Gloria T Williams to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$133,500; 1674 Ishnala Dr Unit 101 & P-105, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Rami Arbid to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$133,500; 1669 Ishnala Dr Unit 104 & P 118, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Delia Gonzalez to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$132,500; 1670 Ishnala Dr Unit 103 & P 103, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Eve Jureviciute to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$130,500; 531 Kiowa Dr Unit 101 & P 57, Naperville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Ann Shu Hua Chen to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$130,500; 516 E Bailey Rd Unit 101-P-9, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Patricia A Slabich to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

$129,500; 526 Kiowa Dr Unit 103 & P141, Naperville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by John J Salidas to Sim Quail Ridge LLC

Northwoods

$240,000; 27W659 Robin Lane, Northwoods; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Craig V Dovel to Michael Dovel

Oak Brook

$560,000; 3303 Kanan Court, Oak Brook; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Nafa Real Estate LLC to Irfan A Mirza

Oakbrook Terrace

$200,000; 1S376 Summit Ave Unit 5D, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Congregation Of Holy Cross to Kristy Lemmy

$110,000; 1S085 Spring Rd Unit 2C, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michael F Trilla to Urban Works Group Inc

Roselle

$730,500; 651 Sycamore Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Batelli Partners Construction to Nicholas Brichetto

$600,000; 1765 Lincoln St., Roselle; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Cynthia Rhodes to Scott Patkus

$558,000; 560 Francesca Lane, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Francesca 7 Inc to Louay Rustam

$490,500; 75 E Thorndale Ave., Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Robert J Evans to Jason Patterson

$420,000; 15 Andover Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mohammad A Khan to Sujal Patel

$360,000; 62 Cherry St., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Peter Krywaruczenko to Matthew Starnes

$360,000; 430 Ridgefield Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Joseph Laporta to Brian Mclinden

$350,000; 1180 W Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Derek Michael Crespo to Kristina H Quinones

$327,000; 855 Case Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Robert Peck to Matthew Seidl

$325,000; 235 S Garden Ave., Roselle; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Ronald Charles Kraemer to Krzysztof Trybula

$325,000; 1130 Singleton Drive, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Brian Marcinowski to Kevin Sheehan

$291,000; 712 Yosemite Court, Roselle; Sold on July 11, 2022, by Joseph R Stehle to Manuel Perez

$276,000; 233 Ashbury Ln W, Roselle; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Phillip Michael Hutson to Michael Rubino

$261,000; 1367 Hampshire Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Nicola G Favia to Dollisha Benion Cartail Ann

$250,000; 1565 Thornfield Ln Unit 7, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Gio Estocado to Andleeb Fatima

$250,000; 1431 Winfield Way, Roselle; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Zinet Durmic to Maryann Ariza

$215,000; 941 Yosemite Trl Unit C, Roselle; Sold on July 11, 2022, by James R Weathers to Melissa Courtney

$180,000; 1335 Oxford Circle, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Andrzej Sierka to Marek Trela

$142,000; 720 Prescott Dr Unit 110, Roselle; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Faik Adili to Jehu Acuahuitl Moyotl

Villa Park

$497,000; 414 N 3rd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 26, 2022, by David A Ibarra to Hugo Sanchez

$469,000; 130 W Monroe St., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Annette M Stiles to Paul Divito

$455,000; 511 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by John Klingelhoffer to Joe Deantonis

$395,000; 124 W Adams St., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Grant Forssberg to Benjamin J Lamm

$389,000; 140 E Sunset Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Thomas Connelly to Garrett Deporter

$385,000; 720 S Yale Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Margaret Mary Gallagher to Mark P Radel Jr

$370,000; 311 E Division St., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by James Brown to Nicholas Calcagno

$359,000; 917 S Summit Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Beth A Hanson to Jacquelyn Hartlaub

$293,500; 707 S Monterey Ave., Villa Park; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Michael E Nesnidal to Steven Radke

$266,000; 217 N Bierman Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Matthew Paluszek to Michael Franke Rose

$250,000; 220 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Robert P Newhouse to Jose Negrete

$215,000; 18W136 14th St., Villa Park; Sold on July 28, 2022, by James Tyche to Alicia Daniels

$161,500; 109 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Jason Reyes

Warrenville

$606,000; 29W547 Country Ridge Drive, Warrenville; Sold on July 20, 2022, by HMHM Associates LLC to Ateeq Syed

$410,000; 30W011 Kensington Drive, Warrenville; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Armando Villarruel to Michael Zloza Jr

$399,500; 30W023 Brayman Court, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Lexington Trace LLC to Jovica Ostojic

$396,000; 4S100 Curtis Ave., Warrenville; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Anthony Bell to Brandon Holder

$385,000; 30W250 Bedford Lane, Warrenville; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Steve Domark to Fabiola Lopez

$382,000; 30W021 Brayman Court, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Lexington Trace LLC to Arundhatee Talukdar

$380,000; 30W270 Butterfield Rd Unit 114 115, Warrenville; Sold on July 21, 2022, by John E Kostrzewa to Gnutech Worldwide LLC

$346,500; 30W025 Brayman Court, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Lexington Trace LLC to Wayne P Kriemelmeyer

$265,000; 29W455 Hawthorne Lane, Warrenville; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Bret Thomas Derrickson to Raymond Jenkins

$261,000; 29W425 Greenbriar Lane, Warrenville; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Dennis Garrison to Niki Atherton

$260,000; 3S259 Home Ave., Warrenville; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Rodney D Schlenker to Andrew Coplien

$220,000; 3S041 Timber Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Bryce Merritt to Shane Brandt

Wayne

$650,000; 32W665 Rochefort Lane, Wayne; Sold on July 21, 2022, by John Khin to Thomas Randich

$340,000; 32W115 Army Trail Road, Wayne; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Roe Franklin Thomas to Damian A Carpenter

$180,000; 32W600 Rochefort Lane, Wayne; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Vladimir Germanovich to Dennis J Sharkey

West Chicago

$635,000; 29W560 Trinity Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Steve Ruzich to Louis Wiersum

$600,000; 3N170 Morningside Ave., West Chicago; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Yanhong Song to Charles Lee Jr

$545,000; 2799 Davenport Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2022, by James E Sims to Khin Maung Kyaw

$530,000; 1378 Snowberry Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Wojciech Bartler to Nazir Gasanov

$528,000; 851 Farm Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Thomas M Mcdonald to Shahid Ali

$519,000; 2421 Meadowlark Drive, West Chicago; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Gregory Doerr to Brian Marcinkowski

$440,000; 611 Hampton Crse, West Chicago; Sold on July 29, 2022, by John T Owens to James A Owens

$440,000; 295 Laurel Lane, West Chicago; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Grigorios Kontakos to Ivan Smuk

$398,000; 1230 Thomas Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Lawrence A Wasik to Janet Ayala

$386,000; 3N079 Ridgeview St., West Chicago; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Leslie A Mcnutt to Sara L Starodub

$360,000; 470 W Roosevelt Rd Unit 109, West Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Bryan Hartsock to Davis 8758 LLC

$350,000; 1N560 Ethel St., West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Walter Schneider to Kimberly Walsh Johnson

$349,500; 27W177 Vale Road, West Chicago; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Maria E Paredes Marcias to Philip E Bettendorf

$315,000; 829 Wendall Ave., West Chicago; Sold on July 21, 2022, by John M Duerr to Don W Biesterfeld

$275,000; 209 E Blair St., West Chicago; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Maria E Rueda to Angel Robles Jr

$250,000; 236 E Pomeroy St., West Chicago; Sold on July 25, 2022, by William H Davis to Irene Capulin Espino

$250,000; 1226 Gates St., West Chicago; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Hayde Antonio to Heather Pedraza

$245,000; 514 Kenwood Ave., West Chicago; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Fany Cortes Cuautle to Ricardo Esquivel

$200,000; 405 W Washington St., West Chicago; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Rosalba Soto to Maria Soto

$172,500; 515 Main St Unit 312, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Andrea Murdock to Lisa Ann Orabutt

$167,500; 418 Barber St., West Chicago; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Soledad R Cruz to Matthew Richardson

Westmont

$737,000; 221 S Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Michael E Osika Jr to Madilyn M Joyce

$685,000; 224 E Richmond St., Westmont; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Nicholas Hanba to Djordjo Z Milovic

$637,000; 405 Jamestown Ave., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Todd W Zastrow to Zlatko Jovanovic

$551,000; 408 N Cass Ave Unit 1, Westmont; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Cass Ave Dream Home LLC to Darko Jasnic

$507,000; 408 N Cass Ave Unit 3, Westmont; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Cass Ave Dream Homes LLC to Elaine Spirakes

$481,000; 325 S Park St., Westmont; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Robert Raymond Brown to National Residential Nominee S

$481,000; 325 S Park St., Westmont; Sold on July 28, 2022, by National Residential Nominee S to Evan Kyle Kriz Knight

$480,000; 408 N Cass Ave Unit 2, Westmont; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Cass Avenue Dream Homes LLC to Michelle Gagnard

$467,000; 117 S Wilmette Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Phillip D Marotta to Aaron Draude

$441,000; 673 Citadel Drive, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Jing Soong Ho to Taylor Smith

$370,000; 117 W Quincy St., Westmont; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Chassel Bay Group Inc to Frank Ostrowski

$350,000; 215 N Warwick Ave., Westmont; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Marie T Doherty to Andrew Nellis

$295,000; 1543 Apple Grove Lane, Westmont; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Gloria R Palomar to Susie E Ortiz

$245,500; 706 W 63rd St Unit 104, Westmont; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Martha Shellby to Cathleen T Gillen

$205,000; 4004 N Lincoln St., Westmont; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Mark J Foreman to R55 Properties LLC

$116,000; 7S065 Suffield Ct Unit 101F, Westmont; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Anthony V Polito to Nicole Fonseca

Wheaton

$750,000; 1807 N President St., Wheaton; Sold on July 19, 2022, by George T Thekkanal to Guillermo J Ares Maisonet

$747,000; 414 N Wheaton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Donald B Garvey to James R Waterman

$726,500; 628 W Franklin St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Susan E Cockle to Paul O Bischoff Jr

$715,000; 1887 Jahns Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Michael Delarosa to Brendan Edward Briscoe

$700,000; 1011 S Hale St., Wheaton; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Michael V Vivoda to Michael Delarosa

$645,000; 26W222 Tomahawk Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Brandon Massingill to Samuel Lake

$585,000; 515 Hevern Drive, Wheaton; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Timothy Flaherty to Araceli Garcia

$565,000; 402 E Evergreen St., Wheaton; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Reed J Alexander II to Alexander K Yeager

$552,500; 728 Howard St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Jonathan J Boyajian to Mary Czaja

$542,500; 1845 Hickory Lane, Wheaton; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Stephen S Kagin to Edward J Allard

$540,000; 1403 N Scott St., Wheaton; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Jaffar Razzak

$460,000; 26W306 Marion Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Anthony A Yeboah to Timothy L Laughlin

$450,000; 1202 E Hawthorne Blvd, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Tina Marlene Midura to Eric Smith

$445,000; 1640 S Lorraine Road, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by James P Huntenburg to Wasay Abdul

$439,000; 800 W Roosevelt Road, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Pritesh Patel to Sruthy Thankam Babu

$429,000; 1703 N Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Daniil I Zolotarev to Jeffrey J Boriss II

$410,000; 823 N President St., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Mitchel J Ubben to Nicholas R Slezak

$407,000; 217 E Madison Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Scott Bradley to Robert Weiner

$399,000; 26W049 Hazel Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Richard E Zagotta to Raymond Doman

$390,000; 503 Kipling Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by James R Waterman to Josephine H Garrett

$350,000; 1002 Webster Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Christopher Martinuzzi to Sung Yol C Cho

$345,000; 803 S Williston St., Wheaton; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Ralyn M Bocker to Erik Niel Volkening

$340,000; 1704 Cherry Court, Wheaton; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Mary K Roman to Cia Hmung

$325,000; 0N265 Pleasant Hill Road, Wheaton; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Raymond K Doman to Michael Austin

$310,000; 211 N Pierce Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Erik Gorham to Danielle Jarrell

$290,000; 1502 Beecher Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Melissa M Gregory to Mohammed Alzuhairi

$255,000; 511 N Carlton Ave., Wheaton; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Carole M Sherman to Laura Moran

$230,000; 1479 S County Farm Rd Unit 1 3, Wheaton; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Scott D Hendrickson to Marybeth T Kasten

$195,000; 433 S Woodlawn St., Wheaton; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Antanas Alkevicius III to Piotr Urbanczyk

$192,000; 1668 Williamsburg Ct Unit E, Wheaton; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Heih Nawl to Aida Dorraji

$187,000; 1681 Ashburn Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Jonathan M Sokolis to Evan Gersonde

$167,000; 1570 Stonehill Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Lorraine M Ziber to Kendall Partners Ltd Kendal

$140,000; 1462 Stonebridge Cir Unit F5, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Erin M Meyer to Chris M Knight

$115,000; 1220 S Lorraine Rd Unit 3A, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Timothy Aranjo to Irene Coleman

Willowbrook

$180,000; 6337 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 19 & G 14, Willowbrook; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Frank A Campanella to Ivan Spasic

$170,000; 23A Kingery Quarter Unit 102, Willowbrook; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Michael Zawislak to Dumitru Malancea

$146,000; 1B Kingery Quarter Unit 205, Willowbrook; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Dejan Trajkov to Erik Goes

$128,000; 4A Kingery Quarter Unit 103, Willowbrook; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Harsh Nath to Todd L Lalumendre

$122,000; 2B Kingery Quarter Unit 206, Willowbrook; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Olga Filip to Alla Kulak

$122,000; 16W540 Lake Dr Unit 9-202, Willowbrook; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Janet M Meloch to Patrick Brennan

Winfield

$588,500; 1S088 Rhoads Way, Winfield; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kathleen Jones

$553,000; 1S072 Rhoads Way, Winfield; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to James R Lanigan

$530,000; 0S415 Madison St., Winfield; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Mark J Mueller to Joel Hamilton

$500,000; 0N615 Courtney Lane, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by David J Gonzalez to Christopher Duplancich

$457,000; 28W680 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William J Hoekstra

$443,500; 28W688 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Indra P Batra

$395,000; 0S331 Summit Drive, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Joseph Krischon to David Kieta

$390,000; 27W181 Virginia St., Winfield; Sold on July 22, 2022, by James T Foy to Benjamin David Hunt

$338,500; 0N692 Chelsea Circle, Winfield; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Kelly J Dailey to Laura L Needs

$312,500; 27W477 Oak Court, Winfield; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Mark J Brown to Kaylee M Sokol

$228,000; 27W300 Melrose Lane, Winfield; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Leonel Villages Suarez

Wood Dale

$600,000; 425 Oak Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Roberto Sanchez to Rebecca B Garrido

$427,000; 449 S Edgewood Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Michelle Campobasso to Timothy L Hill

$375,000; 203 N Mill Road, Wood Dale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Carolynne M Kent to Elsie Rodriguez

$370,000; 636 Forest Preserve Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Vito Magrone to Brandon Reilly

$337,500; 345 N Central Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Martin J Carrillo to Anne Loraine Alano

$335,000; 131 Bristol Ln Unit 2, Wood Dale; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Naveen Koneru to Orlando Tamez Jr

$320,000; 1453 Blackhawk Ct Unit 2, Wood Dale; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Jane Park to Jesus M Rodriguez

$315,000; 425 N Cedar Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Angel L Santiago to Daniel Alexander Azad

$315,000; 143 Bristol Ln Unit 3, Wood Dale; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Joseph J Hantsch to Tomasz Wojcik

$269,000; 280 Hoover Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Sarka Vasakova to Tibor Vanek

$265,000; 270 Station Drive, Wood Dale; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Miguel Osorio to Vanessa Edna Santiago

$235,000; 131 Ash Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 1, 2022, by Barbara Hammerand to Janusz Z Letner

$190,000; 120 S Spruce Ave Unit 208, Wood Dale; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Michael Jay Strandberg to Grote Trust Thomas E & C A

$140,000; 302 N Maple Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Momchil Trifonov to Veneta Trifonova

$116,000; 387 Grove St., Wood Dale; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Borislav Pankov to Emma Veronica Minchala Tenezaca

Woodridge

$710,000; 1501 Fir Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 2, 2022, by Abdul Moid Mohammed to Christopher Miller

$645,000; 6380 Greene Road, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Thomas J Padula to Yi Peng

$555,000; 9013 Charing Cross Road, Woodridge; Sold on July 20, 2022, by Rachael L Narel to Olena Pushkar

$435,000; 2707 Kimball Court, Woodridge; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Jacqueline Sorano to Avery Coughlin

$395,000; 8317 Mending Wall Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 19, 2022, by Michael K La Porte to Mark Donald Neal

$384,000; 1832 Fitzgerald Road, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Filip Dimovski

$370,000; 6422 Winston Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Lawrence J Lottino to Nicholas Depietro

$360,000; 6737 Wainwright Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Michael Welsh to Phillip Gearhart

$351,000; 7639 Janes Ave., Woodridge; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Jacqueline Rodriguez to Michael J Smith

$308,000; 8205 Carolwood Lane, Woodridge; Sold on July 21, 2022, by William Earl Beavers to Paul Horstmeyer

$295,000; 7618 Woodview Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 21, 2022, by James E Sikkink to Graham Heath

$295,000; 2213 Hiawatha Parkway, Woodridge; Sold on July 29, 2022, by Joan M Kosieniak to Maria Molina

$280,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 705, Woodridge; Sold on July 25, 2022, by Judith A Cramer to Nicole M Swanson

$272,000; 2619 Jackson Drive, Woodridge; Sold on July 28, 2022, by Steven G Ericksen to James Dennis

$263,500; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 1209, Woodridge; Sold on July 21, 2022, by Rebecca N Trujillo to Machael P Donahue

$232,000; 2466 Brunswick Cir Unit B, Woodridge; Sold on July 26, 2022, by Jeffrey J Bromberek to Michelle Prusko

$200,000; 2408 Danbury Dr Unit A2, Woodridge; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Jana Fruh to Chad Vander Zee

$155,000; 7724 Woodward Ave Unit 8G, Woodridge; Sold on July 22, 2022, by Lirijeta Murati to Wai Chen

$143,000; 2224 Wharf Dr Unit 1508, Woodridge; Sold on July 22, 2022, by William Maggos to William Maggos

$135,500; 2025 Country Club Dr Unit 5, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Andrei Cabotari to Nemanja Petrovic

$135,000; 7722 Woodward Ave Unit 13 3F, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 3, 2022, by Kelly L Pendleton to Doris Baldwin

$117,000; 2013 Country Club Dr Unit 11, Woodridge; Sold on July 27, 2022, by Edith P Wakefield to Timothy R Hubbart

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.